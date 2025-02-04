Police intensify probe into Tangerang sea fence scandal

Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid (second left) walks along a bamboo bridge when inspecting the 30-kilometer sea fence in Kohod village, Tangerang regency, Banten, on Jan. 24, 2025. The Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry has revoked more than 250 land use and ownership permits across from the sea fence, which was allegedly built by private contractors to lay groundwork for a land reclamation project. (Antara/Putra M. Akbar)

T he National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) is moving forward in a probe into the alleged falsification of permits for land on the shoreline facing an illegal sea barrier in Tangerang regency, Banten, which has sparked a debate about the issue of unlicensed land reclamation.

The police on Tuesday questioned five witnesses, including two officials from the Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry and one from the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry. The police also examined and collected evidence from the area around the bamboo fence.

“Following an examination on the ground on Tuesday, we now have enough evidence to launch a formal investigation into the alleged falsification of permits,” Bareskrim general crimes director Brig. Gen. Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro said on Tuesday, as quoted from Antara.

A day before, investigators questioned seven other witnesses, mostly former and incumbent senior officials at the Tangerang Land Agency.

“We have also received 263 documents from the agency regarding the process of issuing land certificates. Investigators will examine the documents,” Djuhandani said on Monday, as quoted from the police official news channel.

The police are also looking into potential money laundering in the installation of the fence that spans 30 kilometers in the waters of six districts in Tangerang.

The police began their preliminary investigation into the alleged falsifying of right-to-build permits (HGB) and ownership certificates (SHM) for plots of land across from the fence on Jan. 10, following instructions from police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo.