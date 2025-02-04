TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Police intensify probe into Tangerang sea fence scandal

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, February 4, 2025

Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid (second left) walks along a bamboo bridge when inspecting the 30-kilometer sea fence in Kohod village, Tangerang regency, Banten, on Jan. 24, 2025. The Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry has revoked more than 250 land use and ownership permits across from the sea fence, which was allegedly built by private contractors to lay groundwork for a land reclamation project. (Antara/Putra M. Akbar)

T

he National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) is moving forward in a probe into the alleged falsification of permits for land on the shoreline facing an illegal sea barrier in Tangerang regency, Banten, which has sparked a debate about the issue of unlicensed land reclamation.

The police on Tuesday questioned five witnesses, including two officials from the Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry and one from the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry. The police also examined and collected evidence from the area around the bamboo fence.

“Following an examination on the ground on Tuesday, we now have enough evidence to launch a formal investigation into the alleged falsification of permits,” Bareskrim general crimes director Brig. Gen. Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro said on Tuesday, as quoted from Antara.

A day before, investigators questioned seven other witnesses, mostly former and incumbent senior officials at the Tangerang Land Agency.

“We have also received 263 documents from the agency regarding the process of issuing land certificates. Investigators will examine the documents,” Djuhandani said on Monday, as quoted from the police official news channel.

The police are also looking into potential money laundering in the installation of the fence that spans 30 kilometers in the waters of six districts in Tangerang.

The police began their preliminary investigation into the alleged falsifying of right-to-build permits (HGB) and ownership certificates (SHM) for plots of land across from the fence on Jan. 10, following instructions from police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid (second left) walks along a bamboo bridge when inspecting the 30-kilometer sea fence in Kohod village, Tangerang regency, Banten, on Jan. 24, 2025. The Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry has revoked more than 250 land use and ownership permits across from the sea fence, which was allegedly built by private contractors to lay groundwork for a land reclamation project.
Politics

Police intensify probe into Tangerang sea fence scandal
A flotilla of boats with Indonesian Navy personnel were dispatched to take down mysterious sea fence on Jan. 23, 2025.
Archipelago

Fishermen lose billions in Tangerang sea fence scandal
'Cracking down': President Prabowo Subianto (center) chairs a meeting on Feb. 3, 2025, on food security along with Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) and Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman (right).
Politics

Prabowo discusses price of rice with defense, agriculture ministers

Watergate of the Saguling hydroelectric power plant, in West Java. PLN will build a 92-megawatt-peak (MWp) floating solar power plant using 1.69 percent of the total surface area of the Saguling Reservoir, in West Java.
Regulations

Budget cuts to affect infrastructure projects, says deputy minister
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (R) and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim (L), walk across the connecting bridge of the Petronas Twin Towers during the Indonesian President's visit to Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday, January 27, 2025.
Editorial

Bound by destiny
A photo illustration of a group of students attending a learning session in a classroom.
Society

Lecturers threaten strike if overdue incentives unpaid

Regulations

Revised SOEs Law paves way for Danantara after ‘compromises’
Politics

Police intensify probe into Tangerang sea fence scandal
Archipelago

Fishermen lose billions in Tangerang sea fence scandal
Politics

Prabowo discusses price of rice with defense, agriculture ministers
Markets

Coal phaseout by 2040 would be ‘economic suicide’, Hashim says
Archipelago

Police officer found dead at home in Bandar Lampung
Archipelago

Bogor ramps up tuberculosis detection
Politics

Prabowo monitors free meals program as problems appear
