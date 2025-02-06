TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

KPK seizes 11 cars, cash from PP chair in E. Kalimantan mining graft case

The antigraft body seized 11 cars, cash and other evidence from the residence of the Pancasila Youth chairman during a raid on Tuesday, in relation to a 2018 bribery scandal involving ex-Kutai Kertanegara regent Rita Widyasari and mining companies.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, February 6, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
KPK seizes 11 cars, cash from PP chair in E. Kalimantan mining graft case Rita Widyasari, former regent of Kutai Kartanegara, East Kalimantan, prepares to leave a courtroom on Feb. 21, 2018, after the first hearing of her bribery trial at the Corruption Court in Central Jakarta. (JP/Seto Wardhana)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has seized cars, cash and other evidence during a raid on Tuesday at the South Jakarta residence of Pancasila Youth (PP) chairman Japto Soerjosoemarno, in connection with a graft case involving former Kutai Kertanegara regent Rita Widyasari.

“Eleven cars, money in rupiah and foreign [banknotes], documents and electronic evidence” were confiscated during the operation, KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardika Sugiarto said on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

"It is true that a search was carried out at Japto’s residence on Jl. Benda Ujung No. 8, RT 10, RW 01, Ciganjur, Jagakarsa, South Jakarta, in connection with Rita’s case,” Tessa added.

He declined to disclose any details on how Japto’s involvement in the 2018 bribery case of the former regent of Kutai Kertanegara, East Kalimantan.

"The basis for the search remains the same, using the investigation warrant for [Rita’s] gratuity case," said Tessa.

KPK investigations director Asep Guntur Rahayu alleged in July 2024 that Rita might have received gratuities of between US$3.3 million and $5 million per tonne of coal from mining companies.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

"You can imagine that, given these companies produce millions of metric tons through exploration, now multiply that figure," he said.

The illicit funds were allegedly funneled to several individuals currently under investigation, including Japto, according to Asep.

"More individuals connected to the [mining graft] case will also be called in for questioning," he said at the time, adding that Said Amin, a mining businessman and East Kalimantan chair of the Soccer Association of Indonesia, had been questioned in connection with the bribery scandal.

Popular

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
The government's half-baked policy to empower oil palm smallholders

The government's half-baked policy to empower oil palm smallholders

Related Articles

PDI-P’s Hasto files pretrial motion against graft suspect status

PDI-P's Hasto skips first KPK questioning session over bribery

KPK raid on governor’s circle rocks Bengkulu ahead of polls

AGO uncovers massive corruption in Indonesia’s tin sector

Tire shortage may imperil RI coal production, exports

Related Article

PDI-P’s Hasto files pretrial motion against graft suspect status

PDI-P's Hasto skips first KPK questioning session over bribery

KPK raid on governor’s circle rocks Bengkulu ahead of polls

AGO uncovers massive corruption in Indonesia’s tin sector

Tire shortage may imperil RI coal production, exports

Popular

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
The government's half-baked policy to empower oil palm smallholders

The government's half-baked policy to empower oil palm smallholders

More in Indonesia

 View more
Rita Widyasari, former regent of Kutai Kartanegara, East Kalimantan, prepares to leave a courtroom on Feb. 21, 2018, after the first hearing of her bribery trial at the Corruption Court in Central Jakarta.
Politics

KPK seizes 11 cars, cash from PP chair in E. Kalimantan mining graft case
Secondary school students show their government-issued Indonesia Smart Card (KIP) on July 8, 2020 in Jakarta. The KIP provides cash assistance to students from low-income families to buy books and other school supplies.
Society

Ministry moves to exclude university KIP from budget efficiency policy
Then President Abdurrahman “Gus Dur“ Wahid (left) receives gifts from renowned writer Pramoedya Ananta Toer on May 2, 2000, during a meeting at the latter's residence in Jakarta. Pramoedya had previously widely criticized Gus Dur, saying that despite his democratic election, Wahid's government was a continuation of former president Soeharto's New Order regime.
Society

Indonesia set to celebrate Pramoedya's centennial

Highlight
People walk amid collapsed buildings along Saftawi street in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on February 5, 2025 during a ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and Hamas. Palestinian militant group Hamas lashed out on February 5, at President Donald Trump's shock proposal for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle its people in other countries, seemingly whether they want to leave or not.
Middle East and Africa

US appears to backtrack as Trump Gaza plan sparks global outcry
Employees work at a gas station in Tangerang on March 1, 2022.
Editorial

What's ahead for Danantara?
People walk amid collapsed buildings along the Saftawi street at Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Feb. 5, 2025 during a ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and Hamas.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia ‘strongly rejects’ Trump’s Gaza takeover plan

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Trump signs order barring trans athletes from women's sports
Asia & Pacific

Philippine VP's impeachment trial 'likely' after mid-term elections
Politics

KPK seizes 11 cars, cash from PP chair in E. Kalimantan mining graft case
Regulations

Govt to form new body to manage subsidized LPG supply
Society

Ministry moves to exclude university KIP from budget efficiency policy
Markets

Asia shares track Wall Street higher, Treasury yields languish near lows
Academia

Let us be positive about Malaysia's ASEAN chairmanship
Academia

Prioritizing quality over expansion in Indonesia's carbon market

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.