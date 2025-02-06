KPK seizes 11 cars, cash from PP chair in E. Kalimantan mining graft case

Rita Widyasari, former regent of Kutai Kartanegara, East Kalimantan, prepares to leave a courtroom on Feb. 21, 2018, after the first hearing of her bribery trial at the Corruption Court in Central Jakarta. (JP/Seto Wardhana)

The antigraft body seized 11 cars, cash and other evidence from the residence of the Pancasila Youth chairman during a raid on Tuesday, in relation to a 2018 bribery scandal involving ex-Kutai Kertanegara regent Rita Widyasari and mining companies.

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has seized cars, cash and other evidence during a raid on Tuesday at the South Jakarta residence of Pancasila Youth (PP) chairman Japto Soerjosoemarno, in connection with a graft case involving former Kutai Kertanegara regent Rita Widyasari.

“Eleven cars, money in rupiah and foreign [banknotes], documents and electronic evidence” were confiscated during the operation, KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardika Sugiarto said on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

"It is true that a search was carried out at Japto’s residence on Jl. Benda Ujung No. 8, RT 10, RW 01, Ciganjur, Jagakarsa, South Jakarta, in connection with Rita’s case,” Tessa added.

He declined to disclose any details on how Japto’s involvement in the 2018 bribery case of the former regent of Kutai Kertanegara, East Kalimantan.

"The basis for the search remains the same, using the investigation warrant for [Rita’s] gratuity case," said Tessa.

KPK investigations director Asep Guntur Rahayu alleged in July 2024 that Rita might have received gratuities of between US$3.3 million and $5 million per tonne of coal from mining companies.

"You can imagine that, given these companies produce millions of metric tons through exploration, now multiply that figure," he said.

The illicit funds were allegedly funneled to several individuals currently under investigation, including Japto, according to Asep.

"More individuals connected to the [mining graft] case will also be called in for questioning," he said at the time, adding that Said Amin, a mining businessman and East Kalimantan chair of the Soccer Association of Indonesia, had been questioned in connection with the bribery scandal.