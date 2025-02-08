Jakartans weigh in on proposed four-day workweek: Solution or burden?

Governer-elect Pramono Agung suggested the plan could be implemented during the peak of the rainy and dry seasons, among other times, as a way to ease Jakarta’s notorious traffic and mitigate disruptions caused by extreme weather.
he Jakarta administration’s proposal to introduce a four-day workweek policy to ease the city’s traffic and pollution, as well as to improve work-life balance has sparked debate among workers, with some seeing potential benefits while others raise concerns over feasibility.
Governer-elect Pramono Agung and his deputy Rano Karno suggested the plan could be implemented during the peak of rainy and dry seasons, among other times, as a way to ease Jakarta’s notorious traffic and mitigate disruptions caused by extreme weather.
The plan, still in early discussions, is expected to focus on sectors where remote work is viable.
“We have yet to formalize the policy,” Pramono asserted last week, “But [as an alternative to the four-day workweek], we can also push for a work-from-anywhere policy,” he continued, noting that remote working would not really affect workers’ productivity.
Pramono asserted that the ultimate goal of the proposed plan was to improve the quality of life for Jakarta residents.
Nirwono Joga, an urban planning expert and member of Pramono’s transition team, said separately that the initiative aligns with global trends, particularly in Scandinavian countries that have adopted shorter workweeks to improve worker’s well-being.
