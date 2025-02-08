TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Jakartans weigh in on proposed four-day workweek: Solution or burden?

Governer-elect Pramono Agung suggested the plan could be implemented during the peak of the rainy and dry seasons, among other times, as a way to ease Jakarta’s notorious traffic and mitigate disruptions caused by extreme weather.

Anastasia Tobing  (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, February 8, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Jakartans weigh in on proposed four-day workweek: Solution or burden? Maintaining the flow: Police regulate vehicle traffic during flooding on the Sedyatmo Toll Road, Cengkareng, Jakarta, on Jan. 29, 2025. The toll road, which is the access to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, was flooded 20-30 centimeters high due to the high intensity of rain. (Antara Foto/Putra M. Akbar)

T

he Jakarta administration’s proposal to introduce a four-day workweek policy to ease the city’s traffic and pollution, as well as to improve work-life balance has sparked debate among workers, with some seeing potential benefits while others raise concerns over feasibility.

Governer-elect Pramono Agung and his deputy Rano Karno suggested the plan could be implemented during the peak of rainy and dry seasons, among other times, as a way to ease Jakarta’s notorious traffic and mitigate disruptions caused by extreme weather.

The plan, still in early discussions, is expected to focus on sectors where remote work is viable. 

“We have yet to formalize the policy,” Pramono asserted last week, “But [as an alternative to the four-day workweek], we can also push for a work-from-anywhere policy,” he continued, noting that remote working would not really affect workers’ productivity.

Pramono asserted that the ultimate goal of the proposed plan was to improve the quality of life for Jakarta residents.

Nirwono Joga, an urban planning expert and member of Pramono’s transition team, said separately that the initiative aligns with global trends, particularly in Scandinavian countries that have adopted shorter workweeks to improve worker’s well-being. 

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Whirlwind damages hundreds of homes in Bekasi regency

Popular

House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance

House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
Govt works to return rapist Reynhard Sinaga home from UK

Govt works to return rapist Reynhard Sinaga home from UK

Related Articles

Jakartans skeptical of Pramono’s plan to address air pollution

Pramono to introduce free breakfast in Jakarta’s schools

Jakarta, regions declare new elected leaders

Welcoming Jakarta’s new leaders

Young Jakarta couples think twice about having kid(s) amid urban pressure

Related Article

Jakartans skeptical of Pramono’s plan to address air pollution

Pramono to introduce free breakfast in Jakarta’s schools

Jakarta, regions declare new elected leaders

Welcoming Jakarta’s new leaders

Young Jakarta couples think twice about having kid(s) amid urban pressure

Popular

House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance

House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
Govt works to return rapist Reynhard Sinaga home from UK

Govt works to return rapist Reynhard Sinaga home from UK

More in Indonesia

 View more
Workers repair the roof of a house that collapsed after being hit by a whirlwind in Ciamis regency, West Java, on Feb. 6, 2025. According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the Taliah tropical cyclone to the south of Java Island is triggering extreme weather events of heavy rain and strong winds in most parts of West Java.
Society

Whirlwinds wreak havoc in regions amid extreme weather warnings
Maintaining the flow: Police regulate vehicle traffic during flooding on the Sedyatmo Toll Road, Cengkareng, Jakarta, on Jan. 29, 2025. The toll road, which is the access to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, was flooded 20-30 centimeters high due to the high intensity of rain.
Jakarta

Jakartans weigh in on proposed four-day workweek: Solution or burden?
The Environment Ministry’s Law Enforcement Center (Gakkum) seals the Lido tourism project in West Java on Feb. 6, 2025 after finding a number of violations that do not comply with environmental documents.
Politics

Prabowo cracks down on troubled projects

Highlight
The construction site of a theme park, linked to companies with business interests tied to US President Donald Trump, in Lido, West Java province on Thursday, February 6, 2025. A billion-dollar Indonesian real estate development with ties to Donald Trump has become the latest project in China's globe-spanning Belt and Road infrastructure project -- just as Washington and Beijing are tussling over trade. A subsidiary of Chinese state-owned construction firm Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC) signed a deal with Indonesia's MNC Land to build a theme park outside Jakarta as part of the ambitious project, the company said in a statement on May 10, 2018.
Politics

Prabowo cracks down on troubled projects
Pramoedya Ananta Toer, one of Indonesia's world renown authors, signs one of his books during the launching of the English edition of “Tales of Jakarta“ at a bookstore in Jakarta, 19 December 2000.
Editorial

In Pramoedya's footsteps
The lobby of the Office of Coordinating Economic Minister building sees minimum lighting starting at 8 PM due to budget cuts. The building, located in Jakarta, also turns off central air conditioning at 6 PM on Feb. 5, 2024.
Regulations

Penny pinching civil servants bemoan ‘absurd’ budget cuts

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

RI adopts wait and see position on Trump’s Gaza plan amid ‘unpredictable’ US regime

Society

Whirlwinds wreak havoc in regions amid extreme weather warnings
Jakarta

Jakartans weigh in on proposed four-day workweek: Solution or burden?
Regulations

Penny pinching civil servants bemoan ‘absurd’ budget cuts
Opinion

Analysis: Law revision clears path for universities, SMEs to mine
Politics

Prabowo cracks down on troubled projects
Editorial

In Pramoedya's footsteps
Society

Free birthday health screening to begin on Feb. 10
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jakartans weigh in on proposed four-day workweek: Solution or burden?

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.