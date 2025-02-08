TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Prabowo cracks down on troubled projects

President Prabowo Subianto appears to be reassessing all the national strategic projects introduced under his predecessor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, including a tourism area construction in Lido, West Java, affiliated with United States President Donald Trump. 

Yerica Lai and Divya Karyza
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, February 8, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prabowo cracks down on troubled projects The Environment Ministry’s Law Enforcement Center (Gakkum) seals the Lido tourism project in West Java on Feb. 6, 2025 after finding a number of violations that do not comply with environmental documents. (Antara Foto/Arif Firmansyah)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto appears to be taking stern action in dealing with problematic national projects owned by business tycoons linked to his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

After dismantling a bamboo fence off the northern coast of Java facing seafront land claimed by companies related to Agung Sedayu Group, which belongs to property magnate Sugianto “Aguan” Kusuma, the government has stopped another project in Lido, West Java, which is linked to media tycoon and politician Hary Tanoesoedibjo.

The Environment Ministry ordered this week the suspension of the development of the Lido tourism project, which is owned by MNC Land, a Jakarta-listed property company controlled by Hary, over water management and environmental issues.

The 3,000-hectare integrated resort is located about 60 kilometers south of the capital Jakarta and is home to a new golf course, which is affiliated with United States President Donald Trump. It was announced as one of the country’s special economic zones (SEZ) under the Jokowi administration and has received incentives, including tax breaks, from the government.  

The suspension was carried out following an investigation by the ministry’s Law Enforcement Center (Gakkum) into complaints from residents over silting in Lido Lake.

Read also: Police intensify probe into Tangerang sea fence scandal

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The ministry, upon inspecting the site, claimed that MNC Land did not follow an environmental assessment document approved by the government and the “mismanagement of rainwater” at the resort had caused sedimentation in the lake, halving the size of the body of water to 12 ha.

Popular

House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance

House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
Govt works to return rapist Reynhard Sinaga home from UK

Govt works to return rapist Reynhard Sinaga home from UK

Related Articles

Prabowo hints at first reshuffle for underperforming ministers

No amnesty for Papua armed criminal groups, minister insists

Sea sand extraction is destructive; there are alternatives

Navy chief of staff, Titiek Soeharto take lead in dismantling Tangerang sea fence

Jokowi did not talk politics with Yogyakarta sultan: Budi Arie

Related Article

Prabowo hints at first reshuffle for underperforming ministers

No amnesty for Papua armed criminal groups, minister insists

Sea sand extraction is destructive; there are alternatives

Navy chief of staff, Titiek Soeharto take lead in dismantling Tangerang sea fence

Jokowi did not talk politics with Yogyakarta sultan: Budi Arie

Popular

House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance

House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
Govt works to return rapist Reynhard Sinaga home from UK

Govt works to return rapist Reynhard Sinaga home from UK

More in Indonesia

 View more
Workers repair the roof of a house that collapsed after being hit by a whirlwind in Ciamis regency, West Java, on Feb. 6, 2025. According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the Taliah tropical cyclone to the south of Java Island is triggering extreme weather events of heavy rain and strong winds in most parts of West Java.
Society

Whirlwinds wreak havoc in regions amid extreme weather warnings
Maintaining the flow: Police regulate vehicle traffic during flooding on the Sedyatmo Toll Road, Cengkareng, Jakarta, on Jan. 29, 2025. The toll road, which is the access to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, was flooded 20-30 centimeters high due to the high intensity of rain.
Jakarta

Jakartans weigh in on proposed four-day workweek: Solution or burden?
The Environment Ministry’s Law Enforcement Center (Gakkum) seals the Lido tourism project in West Java on Feb. 6, 2025 after finding a number of violations that do not comply with environmental documents.
Politics

Prabowo cracks down on troubled projects

Highlight
The construction site of a theme park, linked to companies with business interests tied to US President Donald Trump, in Lido, West Java province on Thursday, February 6, 2025. A billion-dollar Indonesian real estate development with ties to Donald Trump has become the latest project in China's globe-spanning Belt and Road infrastructure project -- just as Washington and Beijing are tussling over trade. A subsidiary of Chinese state-owned construction firm Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC) signed a deal with Indonesia's MNC Land to build a theme park outside Jakarta as part of the ambitious project, the company said in a statement on May 10, 2018.
Politics

Prabowo cracks down on troubled projects
Pramoedya Ananta Toer, one of Indonesia's world renown authors, signs one of his books during the launching of the English edition of “Tales of Jakarta“ at a bookstore in Jakarta, 19 December 2000.
Editorial

In Pramoedya's footsteps
The lobby of the Office of Coordinating Economic Minister building sees minimum lighting starting at 8 PM due to budget cuts. The building, located in Jakarta, also turns off central air conditioning at 6 PM on Feb. 5, 2024.
Regulations

Penny pinching civil servants bemoan ‘absurd’ budget cuts

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

RI adopts wait and see position on Trump’s Gaza plan amid ‘unpredictable’ US regime

Society

Whirlwinds wreak havoc in regions amid extreme weather warnings
Jakarta

Jakartans weigh in on proposed four-day workweek: Solution or burden?
Regulations

Penny pinching civil servants bemoan ‘absurd’ budget cuts
Opinion

Analysis: Law revision clears path for universities, SMEs to mine
Politics

Prabowo cracks down on troubled projects
Editorial

In Pramoedya's footsteps
Society

Free birthday health screening to begin on Feb. 10
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo cracks down on troubled projects

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.