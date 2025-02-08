Prabowo cracks down on troubled projects

The Environment Ministry’s Law Enforcement Center (Gakkum) seals the Lido tourism project in West Java on Feb. 6, 2025 after finding a number of violations that do not comply with environmental documents. (Antara Foto/Arif Firmansyah)

President Prabowo Subianto appears to be reassessing all the national strategic projects introduced under his predecessor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, including a tourism area construction in Lido, West Java, affiliated with United States President Donald Trump.

P resident Prabowo Subianto appears to be taking stern action in dealing with problematic national projects owned by business tycoons linked to his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

After dismantling a bamboo fence off the northern coast of Java facing seafront land claimed by companies related to Agung Sedayu Group, which belongs to property magnate Sugianto “Aguan” Kusuma, the government has stopped another project in Lido, West Java, which is linked to media tycoon and politician Hary Tanoesoedibjo.

The Environment Ministry ordered this week the suspension of the development of the Lido tourism project, which is owned by MNC Land, a Jakarta-listed property company controlled by Hary, over water management and environmental issues.

The 3,000-hectare integrated resort is located about 60 kilometers south of the capital Jakarta and is home to a new golf course, which is affiliated with United States President Donald Trump. It was announced as one of the country’s special economic zones (SEZ) under the Jokowi administration and has received incentives, including tax breaks, from the government.

The suspension was carried out following an investigation by the ministry’s Law Enforcement Center (Gakkum) into complaints from residents over silting in Lido Lake.

The ministry, upon inspecting the site, claimed that MNC Land did not follow an environmental assessment document approved by the government and the “mismanagement of rainwater” at the resort had caused sedimentation in the lake, halving the size of the body of water to 12 ha.