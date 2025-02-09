TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

AGO nabs finance ministry official in Jiwasraya graft case

The AGO has detained the Finance Ministry's Isa Rachmatarwata as a suspect over his alleged role in the Jiwasraya corruption case during his tenure as insurance bureau chief at Bapepam-LK.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, February 9, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
AGO nabs finance ministry official in Jiwasraya graft case Investigators escort Finance Ministry budget director general Isa Rachmatarwata (center, in pink vest) to a prisoner transport vehicle on Feb. 7, 2025, after he was detained as a suspect following his interrogation as a witness in the Jiwasraya graft case at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A.)

T

he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has detained Isa Rachmatarwata, budget director general at the Finance Ministry, as a suspect in a corruption case pertaining to state insurer PT Asuransi Jiwasraya following his interrogation on Friday as a witness.

He is being held for 20 days at Salemba Detention Center in Central Jakarta.

The case against Isa dates back to 2006-2012, when he headed the insurance bureau of the Capital Market and Financial Institutions Supervisory Agency (Bapepam-LK) and is alleged to have been involved in launching Jiwasraya’s JS Saving Plan, a bancassurance product that integrates life insurance and investment.

Sofyan Djalil, who was State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) minister at the time, declared Jiwasraya insolvent in 2009 after the state-owned insurer recorded negative equity of Rp 5.7 trillion (US$593 million) the year prior.

Sofyan proposed a Rp 6 trillion bailout plan to restore the insurer’s condition, but then-finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati rejected the plan because the firm had a risk-based capital ratio of minus 580 percent, far below the minimum 120 percent required by the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

To cover its losses, Jiwasraya’s president director Hendrisman Rahim, financial director Hary Prasetyo and finance and investment head Syahmirwan introduced the JS Saving Plan, which offered interest rates of between 9 and 13 percent, higher than Bank Indonesia’s maximum rate of 8.75 percent.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In his role as the head of Bapepam-LK’s insurance bureau, Isa allegedly authorized the launch of the bancassurance product despite “knowing that [Jiwasraya] was being [declared] insolvent,” AGO spokesperson Harli Siregar said in a statement on Friday.

Popular

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest
Indonesia’s silent retreat from the South China Sea

Indonesia’s silent retreat from the South China Sea
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Related Articles

BPJS Kesehatan rates ‘might’ rise in 2026, health minister says

Kompolnas urges criminal probe against police in DWP extortion scandal

Free meals: Corruption lessons from Colombia

Indonesia to roll out sweetened beverage excise by second half of 2025

Thomas Lembong sends a handwritten letter from prison

Related Article

BPJS Kesehatan rates ‘might’ rise in 2026, health minister says

Kompolnas urges criminal probe against police in DWP extortion scandal

Free meals: Corruption lessons from Colombia

Indonesia to roll out sweetened beverage excise by second half of 2025

Thomas Lembong sends a handwritten letter from prison

Popular

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest
Indonesia’s silent retreat from the South China Sea

Indonesia’s silent retreat from the South China Sea
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

More in Indonesia

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (left), accompanied by Golkar Party chairman Bahlil Lahadalia (second right) and some singers, performs a song on Dec.12, 2024, during an event commemorating the Golkar Party's 60th anniversary in Sentul, Bogor, West Java.
Politics

Bahlil confident Golkar ministers safe from rumored reshuffle
House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of the Gerindra Party (center, on dais) presides over a plenary session on March 5, 2024, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Politics

House leader’s executive upstaging courts new House controversy
Investigators escort Finance Ministry budget director general Isa Rachmatarwata (center, in pink vest) to a prisoner transport vehicle on Feb. 7, 2025, after he was detained as a suspect following his interrogation as a witness in the Jiwasraya graft case at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.
Politics

AGO nabs finance ministry official in Jiwasraya graft case

Highlight
A woman walks past a durian delicacies stall on a street in Hong Kong, China, on Dec. 29, 2024.
Economy

China's rejection of Thai durian opens door for Indonesian exporters
Pramoedya Ananta Toer, one of Indonesia's world renown authors, signs one of his books during the launching of the English edition of “Tales of Jakarta“ at a bookstore in Jakarta, 19 December 2000.
Editorial

In Pramoedya's footsteps
Palestinians, who were displaced to the south at Israel's order during the war, make their way back to their homes in northern Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip, January 27, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

RI adopts wait and see position on Trump’s Gaza plan amid ‘unpredictable’ US regime 

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Fraud and other risks still holding back P2P lending business
Politics

Bahlil confident Golkar ministers safe from rumored reshuffle
Politics

House leader’s executive upstaging courts new House controversy
Markets

China to roll back clean power subsidies after boom
Politics

AGO nabs finance ministry official in Jiwasraya graft case
Regulations

Trump pauses de minimis repeal as packages pile up at US customs
Archipelago

Rohingya refugee influx raises concern for conflict
Companies

Trump says Nippon Steel to 'invest' in US Steel, not buy it

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

AGO nabs finance ministry official in Jiwasraya graft case

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.