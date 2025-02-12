TheJakartaPost

‘Don’t cross the line’: Jokowi tells son Gibran

Former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has denied that he has meddled in the Prabowo administration or influenced his son, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, but he did remind Gibran not to put himself ahead of Prabowo.  

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, February 12, 2025

'Don't cross the line': Jokowi tells son Gibran Then president-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) and vice president-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka walk past a portrait of then president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, the father of Gibran, during the plenary meeting of the General Elections Commission (KPU) announcing the 2024 presidential election winner in Jakarta on April 24, 2024. (AFP/Adek Berry)

F

ormer president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has told his son, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, not to put himself ahead of President Prabowo Subianto amid rumors about a rift between him and his successor. 

Prabowo just passed the 100-day mark of his administration with outstanding public approval, according to surveys, despite the struggle within his own government. As the President focuses on implementing his own vision, he has taken fiscal risks by expanding the size of the cabinet and moving away from the programs established by Jokowi.

His policies have met with some criticism, mostly in regard to the free nutritious meal program that has become a budget priority, at the expense of other programs in almost all ministries.  

As the Gerindra Party chairman goes forward with his administration, he has been aided by his political party, which has become de facto leader of the House of Representatives despite finishing as the third-largest party by vote in the 2024 legislative election. 

The Gerindra-led coalition at the House has deliberated several critical regulations unopposed, including the revision of a set of internal rules that bestow on lawmakers the authority to dismiss public officials as they see fit, blurring the lines between legislative and executive power.

In the government, Prabowo has maintained control of his administration in the hands of several aides, including Cabinet Secretary Maj. Teddy Indra Wijaya, who has the authority to reprimand Gibran and cabinet ministers. 

Prabowo’s style of leadership has become a cause of concern even among his own cabinet ministers who have reportedly gone to Jokowi to share with him the progress of their work.

Then president-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) and vice president-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka walk past a portrait of then president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo, the father of Gibran, during the plenary meeting of the General Elections Commission (KPU) announcing the 2024 presidential election winner in Jakarta on April 24, 2024.
Politics

‘Don’t cross the line’: Jokowi tells son Gibran
Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (left) and President Prabowo Subianto (right) greet attendants of the presidential inauguration ceremony on Oct. 20, 2024, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Politics

Jokowi dispels rumors of rift with Prabowo
Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid (second left) walks along a bamboo bridge when inspecting the 30-kilometer sea fence in Kohod village, Tangerang regency, Banten, on Jan. 24, 2025. The Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry has revoked more than 250 land use and ownership permits across from the sea fence, which was allegedly built by private contractors to lay groundwork for a land reclamation project.
Archipelago

Police search office, home of Kohod village head in Tangerang sea fence scandal

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto (L) and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inspect a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo, Turkey's Erdogan agree to bolster ties
Defense Minister and president-elect Prabowo Subianto (center left), accompanied by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoǧan (center right), salutes the military guard of honor upon arriving at the Turkish Presidential Complex in Ankara on July 30, 2024.
Editorial

Prabowo and Erdogan’s front for Gaza
President-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) and vice president-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka walk past a portrait of President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo, the father of Gibran, during the plenary meeting of the General Elections Commission (KPU) announcing the 2024 presidential election winner in Jakarta on April 24, 2024.
Politics

‘Don’t cross the line’: Jokowi tells son Gibran

