Presidential aide calls cabinet members to keep them in line

President Prabowo Subianto's aide Maj. Teddy Indra Wijaya, who has since been appointed as cabinet secretary, salutes the President during the announcement of the Red and White Cabinet members at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2024. (Handout/Courtesy of Cabinet Secretariat )

Who does President Prabowo Subianto call when one of his cabinet members gets embroiled in public controversy? Step forward Cabinet Secretary Maj. Teddy Indra Wijaya ste, who issues the President's warnings and messages to officials to refrain from bringing the government into disrepute.

Y ears of closely working with President Prabowo Subianto have meant that Maj. Teddy Indra Wijaya has been entrusted with a crucial role in the President’s Red and White Cabinet, that of disciplining cabinet members embroiled in controversies.

Born into a military family, the mid-ranking officer came to public attention when serving as Prabowo’s aide-de-camp in 2019, closely following the then-defense minister’s every step.

He remained within Prabowo’s inner circle after the former Army general took office as president in October, appointed as cabinet secretary; a position usually responsible for supporting the sitting president in managing the cabinet.

Since then, Prabowo has appeared to rely on his cabinet secretary to instill discipline among more than 100 cabinet members, as witnessed in how the President’s administration responded to a series of controversial remarks and misconduct by several officials.

Among the recent instances that have occurred is Religious Development Envoy Miftah Maulana Habiburrahman getting himself embroiled in an online brouhaha.

In a video that went viral on social media, Miftah, who is also a popular preacher, made inappropriate remarks toward a beverage seller by calling him “stupid” and mocking him for selling iced tea on a rainy day to attendees at a religious gathering. The video was reportedly made during an event in Magelang, Central Java, on Nov. 20.

The video quickly sparked protests and condemnation by the public who slammed Miftah for demeaning the dignity of the seller who was simply trying to make a living. Netizens then urged the President to dismiss him.