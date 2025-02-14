TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Costs of regional administration heads’ retreat borne by central government

The central government has decided to cover the cost of a retreat for elected regional heads after a circular on co-sharing for the event went viral. 

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, February 14, 2025

Costs of regional administration heads’ retreat borne by central government Orientation retreat: Tents have been erected to accommodate elected regional heads during a retreat at the Borobudur International Golf & Country Club in the Military Academy compound in Magelang, Central Java, on Feb. 2, 2025. Regional heads were initially to cover the cost of the accommodation and meals before it was taken over by the Home Ministry after a circular on co-sharing went viral. (Kompas.com/Egadia Birru)

T

he central government has decided to bear the cost of a planned retreat for elected officials after it was initially to be borne by each regional administration in a co-sharing mechanism, as shown in a viral Home Ministry circular.

Initially, regional administrations were to allocate Rp 22 million (US$1,344) from their budgets to fund the elected regional heads’ orientation retreat program, according to Home Ministry Circular No. 200.5/628/SJ, which was issued on Tuesday and went viral after the letter was published on social media on Wednesday.

The retreat, referred to as "glamping" in the viral circular, for 505 regional heads is scheduled to take place at the Borobudur International Golf and Country Club in the Military Academy compound in Magelang, Central Java, from Feb. 21 to 28. Glamping is a portmanteau of “glamorous camping”. 

Magelang City Secretary Hamzah Kholifi and Magelang City administration section head Saleh Apriyanto confirmed they received the letter.

“[The letter] is from the Human Resources Development Agency [BPSDM] of the Home Ministry,” Saleh said on Thursday, as quoted by kompas.com.

Read also: Retreat for new regional heads raises recentralization concerns

Based on the letter, the retreat costs Rp 2.75 million per participant per day, which amounts to Rp 22 million for the entirety of the program.

More in Indonesia

 View more
A man holds a smartphone displaying the home screen of Chinese social media app TikTok on April 19, 2024, in an office in Paris.
Society

Indonesian parents welcome age restriction for social media: YouGov survey
Orientation retreat: Tents have been erected to accommodate elected regional heads during a retreat at the Borobudur International Golf & Country Club in the Military Academy compound in Magelang, Central Java, on Feb. 2, 2025. Regional heads were initially to cover the cost of the accommodation and meals before it was taken over by the Home Ministry after a circular on co-sharing went viral.
Politics

Costs of regional administration heads’ retreat borne by central government
This handout picture taken on February 12, 2025 and released on February 14, 2025 by the Pandeglang District Court shows a judge striking the gavel while delivering the verdict to poachers who killed dozens of rare Javan rhinos, in the courtroom of the Pandeglang District Court in Pandeglang, Banten Province.
Society

Banten court hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino poachers

Highlight
This handout picture President Prabowo Subianto shaking hands with a cadet during a visit to the military academy, where he is having a retreat with his cabinet ministers, in Magelang, Central Java.
Regulations

Govt expands efficiency policy to include National Police, Defense Ministry
Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 9, 2024, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Editorial

Democracy under threat
Stock illustration of a kid accessing sensitive content online.
Society

Tech giants support Indonesia’s plan to restrict children from social media

The Latest

 View more
Weekend Five

The underrated single experience: the solo date
Entertainment

Garin Nugroho's 'Samsara' cine-concert: From Bali to the world
Regulations

RI, Turkey ink agreement on hydrogen, nuclear plant development
Society

Indonesian parents welcome age restriction for social media: YouGov survey
Asia & Pacific

Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India in Modi bromance
Politics

Costs of regional administration heads’ retreat borne by central government
Society

Banten court hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino poachers
Europe

Rubio's plane returns after mechanical issue, unclear if he can make Zelensky meeting
