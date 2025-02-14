Costs of regional administration heads’ retreat borne by central government

Orientation retreat: Tents have been erected to accommodate elected regional heads during a retreat at the Borobudur International Golf & Country Club in the Military Academy compound in Magelang, Central Java, on Feb. 2, 2025. Regional heads were initially to cover the cost of the accommodation and meals before it was taken over by the Home Ministry after a circular on co-sharing went viral. (Kompas.com/Egadia Birru)

Orientation retreat: Tents have been erected to accommodate elected regional heads during a retreat at the Borobudur International Golf & Country Club in the Military Academy compound in Magelang, Central Java, on Feb. 2, 2025. Regional heads were initially to cover the cost of the accommodation and meals before it was taken over by the Home Ministry after a circular on co-sharing went viral. (Kompas.com/Egadia Birru)

The central government has decided to cover the cost of a retreat for elected regional heads after a circular on co-sharing for the event went viral.

T he central government has decided to bear the cost of a planned retreat for elected officials after it was initially to be borne by each regional administration in a co-sharing mechanism, as shown in a viral Home Ministry circular.

Initially, regional administrations were to allocate Rp 22 million (US$1,344) from their budgets to fund the elected regional heads’ orientation retreat program, according to Home Ministry Circular No. 200.5/628/SJ, which was issued on Tuesday and went viral after the letter was published on social media on Wednesday.

The retreat, referred to as "glamping" in the viral circular, for 505 regional heads is scheduled to take place at the Borobudur International Golf and Country Club in the Military Academy compound in Magelang, Central Java, from Feb. 21 to 28. Glamping is a portmanteau of “glamorous camping”.

Magelang City Secretary Hamzah Kholifi and Magelang City administration section head Saleh Apriyanto confirmed they received the letter.

“[The letter] is from the Human Resources Development Agency [BPSDM] of the Home Ministry,” Saleh said on Thursday, as quoted by kompas.com.

Read also: Retreat for new regional heads raises recentralization concerns

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Based on the letter, the retreat costs Rp 2.75 million per participant per day, which amounts to Rp 22 million for the entirety of the program.