TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Prabowo re-elected as Gerindra Party chairman

President Prabowo Subianto has been re-elected as chairman and chief patron of the Gerindra Party, making him the party’s longest-serving leader since assuming the role in 2014.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, February 14, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prabowo re-elected as Gerindra Party chairman Chief patron: Gerindra Party chairman and president-elect Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at the closing ceremony of the party's national meeting in Senayan, Jakarta, on Aug. 31, 2024. (Antara/Fauzan)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto on Thursday was re-elected as chairman and chief patron of the Gerindra Party for the next five years during the party’s 7th Extraordinary Congress in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java.

"Thank you to all Gerindra Party members who remain committed to fighting for the ideals of our nation's founders," Prabowo wrote on his Instagram account @prabowo, as quoted by kompas.com on Friday.

With his re-election, Prabowo now holds the longest leadership tenure in the party's history. He has served as party chairman since Sept. 20, 2014.

Re-elected as chairman, Prabowo pledged to responsibly fulfill his mandate for the nation. He also urged party members in both executive and legislative roles to prioritize the people’s interests.

In addition to electing the chairman and chief patron, the congress produced three key decisions.

First, all participants requested that Prabowo serve as the sole organizer in forming the Gerindra Party’s leadership for the 2025–2030 term. Second, they urged him to consider running again in the 2029 presidential election. Lastly, the congress unanimously approved the accountability report for the party’s leadership for the 2020–2025 period.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt

Popular

Concern as orangutan seen roaming Kalimantan coal site

Concern as orangutan seen roaming Kalimantan coal site
Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt
Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs

Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs

Related Articles

Japanese emperor's birthday, a moment for "free lunch" diplomacy

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt

House halts meetings on budget cuts for 'reconstruction'

Prabowo gets another high approval rating in new poll

Prospective names for next PPP chairman start to surface

Related Article

Japanese emperor's birthday, a moment for "free lunch" diplomacy

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt

House halts meetings on budget cuts for 'reconstruction'

Prabowo gets another high approval rating in new poll

Prospective names for next PPP chairman start to surface

Popular

Concern as orangutan seen roaming Kalimantan coal site

Concern as orangutan seen roaming Kalimantan coal site
Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt

Legality of Prabowo’s budget cuts in doubt
Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs

Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs

More in Indonesia

 View more
Chief patron: Gerindra Party chairman and president-elect Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at the closing ceremony of the party's national meeting in Senayan, Jakarta, on Aug. 31, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo re-elected as Gerindra Party chairman
Two women whose husbands are being forced to work as scammers in Myanmar sit on a concrete bench on Oct. 16, 2024, during an interview with AFP in Jakarta.
Archipelago

More than 5,000 Riau islanders trafficked to Cambodia, BP3MI reveals
Fishermen prepare to moor their boats to a wooden dock in Karangantu fishing village, Serang, Banten, on Monday, as dark clouds hang over the area. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has called on people working in the maritime and aviation sectors to stay vigilant for potential high rainfall caused by extreme weather in several areas across Indonesia.
Archipelago

BMKG warns fishermen, sailors of high waves from tropical cyclones

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto arrives at the government palace to meet with Peru's President Dina Boluarte, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Lima on Nov. 14. (Reuters/Agustin Marcarian)
Regulations

Prabowo to launch Danantara’s $20b venture on Feb. 24
Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 9, 2024, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Editorial

Democracy under threat
Stock illustration of a kid accessing sensitive content online.
Society

Tech giants support Indonesia’s plan to restrict children from social media

The Latest

 View more
Weekend Five

The underrated single experience: the solo date
Entertainment

Garin Nugroho's 'Samsara' cine-concert: From Bali to the world
Politics

Prabowo re-elected as Gerindra Party chairman
Archipelago

More than 5,000 Riau islanders trafficked to Cambodia, BP3MI reveals
Archipelago

BMKG warns fishermen, sailors of high waves from tropical cyclones
Archipelago

One dead in latest election-related clash in Puncak Jaya
Regulations

IKN’s budget bumped to Rp 14t despite broader cuts
Economy

Japan to release emergency rice reserves to fight runaway inflation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo re-elected as Gerindra Party chairman

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.