Prabowo re-elected as Gerindra Party chairman

President Prabowo Subianto has been re-elected as chairman and chief patron of the Gerindra Party, making him the party’s longest-serving leader since assuming the role in 2014.
resident Prabowo Subianto on Thursday was re-elected as chairman and chief patron of the Gerindra Party for the next five years during the party’s 7th Extraordinary Congress in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java.
"Thank you to all Gerindra Party members who remain committed to fighting for the ideals of our nation's founders," Prabowo wrote on his Instagram account @prabowo, as quoted by kompas.com on Friday.
With his re-election, Prabowo now holds the longest leadership tenure in the party's history. He has served as party chairman since Sept. 20, 2014.
Re-elected as chairman, Prabowo pledged to responsibly fulfill his mandate for the nation. He also urged party members in both executive and legislative roles to prioritize the people’s interests.
In addition to electing the chairman and chief patron, the congress produced three key decisions.
First, all participants requested that Prabowo serve as the sole organizer in forming the Gerindra Party’s leadership for the 2025–2030 term. Second, they urged him to consider running again in the 2029 presidential election. Lastly, the congress unanimously approved the accountability report for the party’s leadership for the 2020–2025 period.
