Jakarta Post
Jakarta Police anticipate increased crime during Ramadan

The Jakarta Police have announced several security measures for the public in anticipation of increased crime during Ramadan.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, February 26, 2025

Muslims attend tarawih (evening prayers) on the first night of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on March 11, 2024. at Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta. (Reuters /Willy Kurniawan)

T

he Jakarta Police have warned against increased crime ahead of Ramadan next week, urging the public to remain vigilant and work together to maintain neighborhood safety throughout the holy month.

“We urge everyone to heighten their vigilance and work together to maintain neighborhood security,” Jakarta Police chief spokesman Sr. Comr. Ade Ary Syam Indradi said on Sunday in a written statement, as quoted by tempo.co.

The public are advised to secure their homes to prevent criminal acts, particularly when leaving for tarawih (Ramadan evening prayers) or sahur (predawn meal) outside.

The official announcement of the start of Ramadan will have to wait for the sighting of the hilal (new moon) with a meeting set for Friday. However, Indonesia's second-largest Muslim organization, Muhammadiyah, has announced that the first day of Ramadan falls on Saturday based on astronomical calculations. 

Ade said that crime risks would increase during these periods, including common street crimes such as mugging, robbery and theft using hypnosis techniques.

People should also make sure of their home security by double checking that doors, windows and gates are locked.

Valuable items should be stored in places that are not easily visible or accessible. Keeping outdoor lights on during the night can also help deter potential crimes.

To prevent vehicle-related crimes, police recommend parking in secure areas and using double locks. Motorists should avoid leaving valuables inside their vehicles, regardless of the time of day.

“Park your vehicle in a secure area and use double locks to prevent theft. Avoid leaving valuable items inside the vehicle, whether during the day or at night,” he said.

To strengthen community safety, the police are also encouraging neighborhoods to organize night patrols, especially during high-risk hours.

Ade also reminded residents to maintain public order during religious activities and to keep emergency contact numbers handy.

“If you witness anything suspicious, report it immediately to the police or local security authorities,” Ade said.

Aside from physical crimes, the police also warned against cybercrime risks, particularly scams disguised as charitable donations that often emerge during Ramadan.

It is advised to verify the authenticity of donation requests and avoid falling for offers that seem too good to be true.

