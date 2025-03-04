TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people

The local disaster agency has evacuated at least 1,200 affected residents as of Tuesday, supplying them with food and other relief supplies at emergency shelters across three municipalities in the capital.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, March 4, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people Rescue workers and volunteers use rubber rafts and life vests on March 4, 2025, to evacuate people safely across a flooded area in Rawajati village, Pancoran, South Jakarta. (Antara Foto/Bayu Pratama S)

H

eavy rains over the past few days have caused the Ciliwung River to burst its banks, flooding dozens of neighborhood units (RT) in the capital’s three municipalities to the east, west and south as of Tuesday morning.

The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) reported that floodwaters reached up to 5 meters in some areas, and “77 RT are inundated as of now”, agency head Isnawa Aji said in a statement on March 4, as quoted by Detik.com.

Isnawa added that of the affected units, 42 were in South Jakarta, 25 in East Jakarta and 10 in West Jakarta.

Meanwhile, floodwaters between 20 and 100 centimeters high had inundated five roads: Jl. Basoka Raya, Jl. Strategi Raya, Jl. Komplek Joglo Baru and Jl. Puri Kembangan in West Jakarta as well as Jl. Puri Mutiara in South Jakarta.

Mohamad Yohan, who heads the agency’s Data and Information Center (Pusdatin), said on Monday evening that more than 1,200 affected residents had be evacuated to a number of shelters.

"There are 11 evacuation sites across four subdistricts," he said, as quoted by Antara.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

BPBD Jakarta has distributed 1,000 boxes of ready-to-eat meals, 260 childcare packages, 20 cartons of bottled mineral water, 20 blankets and 160 relief kits for families.

During a visit to affected residents in Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta, Jakarta Deputy Governor Rano Karno encouraged people living in flood-prone areas to relocate to low-cost apartments (Rusun), while

“Let’s move to the rusun for those who want to,” Rano said on Tuesday, as quoted by Detik.com, acknowledging that many people were reluctant to leave their homes.

He also promised to build more Rusun in nearby areas.

The Jakarta administration has just completed building three Rusun with a total of 800 units in Jagakarsa, South Jakarta.

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal

Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal
Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations

Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations

Related Articles

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta

Perennial problems await Pramono

Whirlwinds wreak havoc in regions amid extreme weather warnings

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Rescuers halt evacuation due to bad weather after landslide kills 25

Related Article

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta

Perennial problems await Pramono

Whirlwinds wreak havoc in regions amid extreme weather warnings

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Rescuers halt evacuation due to bad weather after landslide kills 25

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal

Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal
Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations

Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations

More in Indonesia

 View more
A voter casts his ballot on Dec. 3, 2024, at a polling station during a revote for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections in Makassar, South Sulawesi.
Politics

Vote buying looms large ahead of revote: Bawaslu
This handout picture taken and released on March 4, 2025 by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency shows buildings inundated by floodwaters in Bekasi, West Java.
Jakarta

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta
Rescue workers and volunteers use rubber rafts and life vests on March 4, 2025, to evacuate people safely across a flooded area in Rawajati village, Pancoran, South Jakarta.
Jakarta

Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people

Highlight
Stacks of US lumber are stamped 'Made In USA' and available for sale at Home Depot on March 3, 2025 in Pasadena, California, US. President Donald Trump announced that 25 percent tariffs on both Canada and Mexico will begin tomorrow. Some 50 percent of imported lumber comes to the US from Canada and lumber futures hit a two and a half year high today.
Economy

Trade wars erupt as Trump hits Canada, Mexico, China with steep tariffs
President Prabowo Subianto (center) shakes hands with former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo during the launch of a sovereign wealth fund known as Daya Anagata Nusantara, or Danantara, in Jakarta on February 24, 2025.
Editorial

Favoritism for Danantara
A worker watches as trucks load up raw nickel near Sorowako, South Sulawesi on Jan. 8, 2014.
Companies

Govt appoints defense minister’s brother to head mining holding MIND ID

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Vote buying looms large ahead of revote: Bawaslu
Companies

Consumers flee to rival brands, fueled by Pertamina scandal
Science & Tech

LA Times adds AI-generated counterpoints to opinion pieces
Jakarta

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta
Companies

Qatar firm exploring potential $1 billion investment in VinFast
Companies

Thai lawsuit targets Charoen Pokphand Foods over invasive fish impact
Markets

IDX postpones short selling rules amid market turmoil
Sports

PSSI suggests Jakarta International Stadium for international matches
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.