Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people

Rescue workers and volunteers use rubber rafts and life vests on March 4, 2025, to evacuate people safely across a flooded area in Rawajati village, Pancoran, South Jakarta. (Antara Foto/Bayu Pratama S)

The local disaster agency has evacuated at least 1,200 affected residents as of Tuesday, supplying them with food and other relief supplies at emergency shelters across three municipalities in the capital.

H eavy rains over the past few days have caused the Ciliwung River to burst its banks, flooding dozens of neighborhood units (RT) in the capital’s three municipalities to the east, west and south as of Tuesday morning.

The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) reported that floodwaters reached up to 5 meters in some areas, and “77 RT are inundated as of now”, agency head Isnawa Aji said in a statement on March 4, as quoted by Detik.com.

Isnawa added that of the affected units, 42 were in South Jakarta, 25 in East Jakarta and 10 in West Jakarta.

Meanwhile, floodwaters between 20 and 100 centimeters high had inundated five roads: Jl. Basoka Raya, Jl. Strategi Raya, Jl. Komplek Joglo Baru and Jl. Puri Kembangan in West Jakarta as well as Jl. Puri Mutiara in South Jakarta.

Mohamad Yohan, who heads the agency’s Data and Information Center (Pusdatin), said on Monday evening that more than 1,200 affected residents had be evacuated to a number of shelters.

"There are 11 evacuation sites across four subdistricts," he said, as quoted by Antara.

BPBD Jakarta has distributed 1,000 boxes of ready-to-eat meals, 260 childcare packages, 20 cartons of bottled mineral water, 20 blankets and 160 relief kits for families.

During a visit to affected residents in Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta, Jakarta Deputy Governor Rano Karno encouraged people living in flood-prone areas to relocate to low-cost apartments (Rusun), while

“Let’s move to the rusun for those who want to,” Rano said on Tuesday, as quoted by Detik.com, acknowledging that many people were reluctant to leave their homes.

He also promised to build more Rusun in nearby areas.

The Jakarta administration has just completed building three Rusun with a total of 800 units in Jagakarsa, South Jakarta.