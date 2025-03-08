TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
AGO suggests death penalty for Pertamina graft suspects

Attorney General ST Burhanuddin has suggested that suspects in a corruption case pertaining to fuel imports at state energy giant Pertamina could receive the death penalty as they committed their crimes during COVID-19, which was a national disaster.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, March 8, 2025

An attendant holds a fuel nozzle at a gas station in Jakarta on March 7, 2025. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A.)

T

he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has opened up the possibility of pursuing capital punishment against suspects in the corruption case pertaining to fuel imports at state energy holding firm Pertamina.

Over the few past weeks, the AGO has named nine suspects for alleged involvement in an embezzlement scheme surrounding fuel imports that is estimated to have cost the state nearly Rp 1 quadrillion (US$61 billion).

Six of the nine suspects are senior executives of Pertamina subsidiaries, including PT Pertamina Patra Niaga president director Riva Siahaan. The rest were executives of private oil and gas companies, including Kerry Adrianto, the son of oil tycoon Riza Chalid.

The suspects allegedly manipulated Pertamina’s oil import and export deals from 2018 to 2023 by reducing refinery output to force imports through rigged tenders with inflated prices. The scheme also involved the alleged procurement of lower-octane subsidized gasoline to be sold fraudulently at a higher price

Read also: Pertamina apologizes for graft-ridden fuel import scandal

During a press briefing on Thursday, Attorney General ST Burhanuddin said that his office might seek the death penalty for the nine suspects on the grounds that the corruption took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in 2020.

“We’ll examine the investigation results to see whether there are any aggravating factors, given that they committed the crime during the COVID pandemic,” Burhanuddin said. 

Officers and volunteers evacuate residents affected by flooding in Rawajati village, Pancoran, South Jakarta, on March 4, 2025.
Jakarta

Jakarta flood mitigation may be listed as national strategic project
Participants of the free 2024 Idul Fitri mudik (exodus) program held by Jakarta administration waits for their bus to depart from the National Monument (Monas) Square in Jakarta on April 4, 2024.
Society

SOEs offer 100,000 free ‘mudik’ quotas for Idul Fitri this year
An attendant holds a fuel nozzle at a gas station in Jakarta on March 7, 2025.
Politics

AGO suggests death penalty for Pertamina graft suspects

An attendant holds the nozzle at a gas station in Jakarta on March 7, 2025.
Politics

AGO suggests death penalty for Pertamina graft suspects
A man sits on a boat rack on a beach in Kadoda, nearby the Bajau village of Papan Island in Central Sulawesi on July 3, 2024. The Bajau tribe spread across Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia have spent centuries at sea, known for its members' lung-busting diving skills that allow them to fish underwater with their bare hands or spears for longer periods than other humans. But in Papan Island, a waterworld-like village in Central Sulawesi, residents say they have turned to new income streams as fish stocks fall, government pressure forces them to land and technology shifts their habits.
Editorial

Local lingos lack lifeline
In operation: The Suralaya coal-fired power plant in Cilegon, Banten, releases steam on Oct. 31, 2023.
Regulations

JETP secretariat plays down US withdrawal

Jakarta

Jakarta flood mitigation may be listed as national strategic project
Regulations

Apple step closer to seeing end of Indonesia iPhone sales ban
Society

SOEs offer 100,000 free ‘mudik’ quotas for Idul Fitri this year
Europe

Russia ready to help Indonesia with oil and gas, nuclear: Envoy
Regulations

Why is nobody talking about rupiah redenomination anymore?
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo revives plan to amend TNI Law
Academia

No turning back: A pivotal moment for women and girls in Asia-Pacific
Politics

AGO suggests death penalty for Pertamina graft suspects
