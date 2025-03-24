TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
‘Stiff’ competition awaits as Pramono welcomes 'mudik' newcomers to Jakarta

The new governor vowed on Saturday that his administration would not carry out so-called “justice operations”, where authorities would actively discourage newcomers from settling in Jakarta to find work after the Idul Fitri holidays.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, March 24, 2025

‘Stiff’ competition awaits as Pramono welcomes 'mudik' newcomers to Jakarta Warm greetings: Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung waves to journalists on March 20 during an inspection at the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, North Jakarta, following complaints of thick and smelly smoke from the newly-built waste-to-energy plant. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

akarta Governor Pramono Anung has said that he would welcome newcomers looking to make it big in the city, so long as they are properly registered and are prepared to fend for themselves in a cut-throat competitive environment.

Jakarta, already densely populated with a daytime population fluctuating between 10-12 million people, has led past administrations to introduce various ways to curb the number of newcomers to the capital every year.

But Governor Pramono vowed on Saturday that his administration would refrain from carrying out so-called “justice operations”, where authorities would discourage people from settling in the city and even turn them back.

“I won’t carry out any specific justice operations that previous Jakarta administrations have committed,” said the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician, as quoted by kompas.com.

“I will take a more humane approach,” he affirmed.

Justice operations often take the form of raids in dense urban neighborhoods, where authorities vet newcomers without a permanent home or job and send them back.

These interventions were carried out under previous governors, including fellow PDI-P politician Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, who governed Jakarta from 2014 to 2017.

Celebrate togetherness of Lebaran with AYANA

Jakarta office buildings go 'green' to stand out amid oversupply

Where is megapolitan Jakarta heading with its floods?

Pramono seeks to discuss Jakarta's free school breakfasts with central govt

Understanding economic challenges in the first quarter of 2025

Celebrate togetherness of Lebaran with AYANA

Jakarta office buildings go ‘green’ to stand out amid oversupply

Where is megapolitan Jakarta heading with its floods?

Pramono seeks to discuss Jakarta’s free school breakfasts with central govt

Understanding economic challenges in the first quarter of 2025

The offices of Tempo magazine in Jakarta are pictured on July 6, 2010.
Politics

Police investigate intimidation of ‘Tempo’ journalists
Illustration of illegal levies
Society

Government asks entities to report extortion, illegal levies
Warm greetings: Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung waves to journalists on March 20 during an inspection at the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, North Jakarta, following complaints of thick and smelly smoke from the newly-built waste-to-energy plant.
Jakarta

‘Stiff’ competition awaits as Pramono welcomes 'mudik' newcomers to Jakarta

A sign for sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia is seen in front of its headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 28, 2025.
Economy

Danantara Indonesia names leadership 'dream team'
Palestinians flee Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip with their belongings on March 21, 2025. Gaza's civil defence agency said on March 20 that 504 people had been killed since the bombardment resumed, more than 190 of them minors.
Editorial

Time to step in
A view of South Jakarta's skyline on a typical weekday afternoon of Mar. 3, 2023.
Economy

RI retains credit rating amid promising growth, but revenue concerns persist

Regulations

Danantara takes on Dalio, Sachs, others to ease governance concerns
Politics

Police investigate intimidation of ‘Tempo’ journalists
Regulations

Govt forms energy transition, green economy task force
Society

Government asks entities to report extortion, illegal levies
Asia & Pacific

China says it has not received any asylum application from' Duterte
Economy

Danantara Indonesia names leadership 'dream team'
Economy

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says
Companies

Trump brand alternately loved, loathed worldwide
