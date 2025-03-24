‘Stiff’ competition awaits as Pramono welcomes 'mudik' newcomers to Jakarta

Warm greetings: Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung waves to journalists on March 20 during an inspection at the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, North Jakarta, following complaints of thick and smelly smoke from the newly-built waste-to-energy plant. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

J akarta Governor Pramono Anung has said that he would welcome newcomers looking to make it big in the city, so long as they are properly registered and are prepared to fend for themselves in a cut-throat competitive environment.

Jakarta, already densely populated with a daytime population fluctuating between 10-12 million people, has led past administrations to introduce various ways to curb the number of newcomers to the capital every year.

But Governor Pramono vowed on Saturday that his administration would refrain from carrying out so-called “justice operations”, where authorities would discourage people from settling in the city and even turn them back.

“I won’t carry out any specific justice operations that previous Jakarta administrations have committed,” said the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician, as quoted by kompas.com.

“I will take a more humane approach,” he affirmed.

Justice operations often take the form of raids in dense urban neighborhoods, where authorities vet newcomers without a permanent home or job and send them back.

These interventions were carried out under previous governors, including fellow PDI-P politician Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, who governed Jakarta from 2014 to 2017.