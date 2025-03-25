Overlapping responsibilities loom over revised TNI Law

The recent passage of a controversial revision to the 2004 Indonesian Military (TNI) Law has sparked concerns that the military’s expanded role in civilian affairs could lead to overlapping responsibilities and further strain Indonesia’s already overburdened bureaucracy.
At a seminar held by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Jakarta on Monday, analyst Arya Fernandes warned that a provision in the amended TNI Law might result in military officers being appointed to high-ranking government positions without merit-based selection processes.
He was referring to Article 47 of the revised law, which expanded the list of state institutions where military officers can be appointed without having to retire from service, from 10 to 14.
“We need to push [policymakers] for derivative regulations that can ensure a more democratic process [in the appointment of military members to civilian posts]. Otherwise, our bureaucratic reform could [...] regress,” Arya, who also heads the CSIS’ politics department, said during the seminar.
He further called for TNI members to follow the same rules that apply for civil servants vying for high-ranking posts in various ministries and government bodies, which is mainly done through a selection process by a committee.
“Career civil servants and TNI members must get the same opportunities. [TNI personnel] cannot just be appointed or assigned to [a post] by the TNI headquarters. They must go through a transparent selection process”.
