Jakarta Post
Overlapping responsibilities loom over revised TNI Law

The recent passage of a controversial revision to the 2004 Indonesian Military (TNI) Law has sparked concerns that the military’s expanded role in civilian affairs could lead to overlapping responsibilities and further strain Indonesia’s already overburdened bureaucracy.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, March 25, 2025

Protesters put up banners during a demonstration against the recently passed Indonesian Military (TNI) law in front of the Malang City Council Building, East Java, on March 23, 2025. The TNI Law, which grants the military a greater role in government, has sparked nationwide protests for days. (Antara/Ari Bowo Sucipto)

T

he recent controversial revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law has sparked concerns that the military’s expanded role in civilian affairs could lead to overlapping responsibilities and further strain Indonesia’s already overburdened bureaucracy.

At a seminar held by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Jakarta on Monday, analyst Arya Fernandes warned that a provision in the amended TNI Law might result in military officers being appointed to high-ranking government positions without merit-based selection processes.

He was referring to Article 47 of the revised law, which expanded the list of state institutions where military officers can be appointed without having to retire from service, from 10 to 14.

“We need to push [policymakers] for derivative regulations that can ensure a more democratic process [in the appointment of military members to civilian posts]. Otherwise, our bureaucratic reform could [...] regress,” Arya, who also heads the CSIS’ politics department, said during the seminar.

He further called for TNI members to follow the same rules that apply for civil servants vying for high-ranking posts in various ministries and government bodies, which is mainly done through a selection process by a committee.

“Career civil servants and TNI members must get the same opportunities. [TNI personnel] cannot just be appointed or assigned to [a post] by the TNI headquarters. They must go through a transparent selection process”.

Read also: The military strikes back

Analysis: TNI Law revision, a wasted chance to boost military professionalism

Militarism never ended in Indonesia, it hid in plain sight

TNI Law, civilian-military relations and leadership in social change

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Soldiers surrender after three police officers killed in Lampung gambling raid

Overlapping responsibilities loom over revised TNI Law

