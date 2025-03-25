Promono to install more security cameras in effort to fight crime

TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung Wibowo plans to install security cameras in every neighborhood unit (RT) and community unit (RW) in the city following Idul Fitri as part of a promised effort to reduce Jakarta’s crime rates.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, March 25, 2025

akarta Governor Pramono Anung Wibowo plans to install security cameras in every neighborhood unit (RT) and community unit (RW) in the city following Idul Fitri as part of a promised effort to reduce Jakarta’s crime rates.

There are nearly 40,000 RT and 3,000 RW in Jakarta and, as of mid-2024, 747 government-operated security cameras in the city, with 180 in Central Jakarta, 160 in West Jakarta, 75 in North Jakarta, 160 in East Jakarta and 172 in South Jakarta.

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician was upbeat about meeting the target, saying there were a number of vendors in the city. 

“The vendors are ready to install the cameras. They are ready with the system,” he said on Sunday, as quoted by Antara. Pramono was speaking to journalists while visiting KH Hasyim Asy’ari Grand Mosque in Cengkareng, West Jakarta.

On the same occasion, the governor said his administration was planning to keep five of the city’s parks open for 24 hours a day after Idul Fitri. They are Banteng Park in Central Jakarta as well as Ayodia Park, Langsat Park, Literacy Park and Tebet Eco Park in South Jakarta.

The parks were chosen for their strategic locations, proximity to public transportation and good infrastructure, including sufficient parking. Pramono expressed hope that the new opening hours would give Jakartans more options for nighttime leisure.

Read also: ‘Stiff’ competition awaits as Pramono welcomes 'mudik' newcomers to Jakarta

