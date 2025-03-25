Promono to install more security cameras in effort to fight crime

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung waves to journalists during an inspection of a refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, North Jakarta, on March 20, 2025, following complaints of thick and smelly smoke from the newly built waste-to-energy plant. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung Wibowo plans to install security cameras in every neighborhood unit (RT) and community unit (RW) in the city following Idul Fitri as part of a promised effort to reduce Jakarta’s crime rates.

J akarta Governor Pramono Anung Wibowo plans to install security cameras in every neighborhood unit (RT) and community unit (RW) in the city following Idul Fitri as part of a promised effort to reduce Jakarta’s crime rates.

There are nearly 40,000 RT and 3,000 RW in Jakarta and, as of mid-2024, 747 government-operated security cameras in the city, with 180 in Central Jakarta, 160 in West Jakarta, 75 in North Jakarta, 160 in East Jakarta and 172 in South Jakarta.

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician was upbeat about meeting the target, saying there were a number of vendors in the city.

“The vendors are ready to install the cameras. They are ready with the system,” he said on Sunday, as quoted by Antara. Pramono was speaking to journalists while visiting KH Hasyim Asy’ari Grand Mosque in Cengkareng, West Jakarta.

On the same occasion, the governor said his administration was planning to keep five of the city’s parks open for 24 hours a day after Idul Fitri. They are Banteng Park in Central Jakarta as well as Ayodia Park, Langsat Park, Literacy Park and Tebet Eco Park in South Jakarta.

The parks were chosen for their strategic locations, proximity to public transportation and good infrastructure, including sufficient parking. Pramono expressed hope that the new opening hours would give Jakartans more options for nighttime leisure.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: ‘Stiff’ competition awaits as Pramono welcomes 'mudik' newcomers to Jakarta