Jakartans air concerns during Pramono’s first open house

H undreds of Jakarta residents flocked to Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung’s official residence on Monday to attend his first-ever Idul Fitri open house gathering after assuming office in February, celebrating the Islamic holiday while also airing their various concerns to the official.

A wide array of issues from labor rights to disability assistance were discussed during the open house, according to various reports.

Pramono, a politician from the de facto opposition Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), held two separate Idul Fitri gatherings on Monday, with the first reserved for public officials and the second open to the public.

A slew of officials attended the first session, including former Jakarta governors Fauzi “Foke” Bowo and Djarot Saiful Hidayat, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir and the city’s Transportation Agency Head Syafrin Liputo.

“There were no specific discussions, since it is Idul Fitri,” Foke told reporters, as quoted by Kompas.

Many Jakarta residents, however, had specific topics in mind, with hundreds already queueing in front of the governor’s home hours before their scheduled session at 3:00 p.m.