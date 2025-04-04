Prabowo’s son plays key role in bridging political divides

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto’s son Didit Hediprasetyo, a fashion designer, attends a meeting with high rank military and police officers at military headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 28 2024. ( AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

Despite not being a politician, President Prabowo Subianto’s only son Didit Hediprasetyo has found himself playing a key role in fostering unity among the political elite, which analysts see as an extension of his father’s strategy of maintaining the delicate balance of power.

A fashion designer residing in Paris whose designs have been worn by numerous famous names including international singers and France’s former first lady, Didit has devoted his life to fashion and has shown no interest in following in his father’s footsteps.

Since Prabowo assumed the presidency late last year, however, Didit has found himself at the center of the political limelight as he took on a “bridging role” across political divides, including by meeting with Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Megawati Soekarnoputri, two former presidents who have turned against one another.

On the first day of Idul Fitri earlier this week, Didit made a surprise visit to Megawati, the chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), at her residence in Teuku Umar in Central Jakarta.

After more than two hours of private talks with Megawati and her family members celebrating Idul Fitri, Didit, again without his father, left to catch a flight to Surakarta, Central Java, to see Jokowi at his residence.

Both Megawati and Jokowi were conspicuously absent from Monday’s Idul Fitri gathering hosted by Prabowo at the Palace, despite having been included on the list of invitees along with other former presidents, with their aides citing conflicting schedules.

While it remained unclear whether Didit’s move was his own initiative or at the request of his family or Prabowo’s Gerindra Party, analysts noted that Didit had taken an interesting soft power move aimed at fostering unity among the nation’s political elites.