Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Defense publication Janes reported that Russia sought Indonesia’s permission to put several of its long-range aircraft at an Indonesian Air Force base in Papua, but reports on the proposal were immediately dismissed by the Indonesian government.
he Indonesian government has dismissed reports of a proposal from Russia to base several of its aircraft at an Indonesian Air Force base in Papua, asserting that the country will not allow any foreign military bases to be installed in the country.
Defense publication Janes published a report on Monday that Russia had sought “permission from Jakarta to base several long-range Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) aircraft at the Manuhua Air Force Base” in Biak Numfor regency, Papua. The base shares a runway with the Frans Kaisiepo Airport in the regency.
The report, citing several anonymous sources within the Indonesian government as well as official documents, said the request was received by the Defense Ministry following Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin’s meeting with Russia’s top security official Sergei Shoigu in Jakarta in February.
According to Janes, the Indonesian Air Force had over the past few years approved some requests made by the VKS to land its Tupolev Tu-95 bombers and Il-76 airlifters at the Manuhua Air Force Base.
Janes’ report also mentioned that the Defense Ministry is now consulting with other ministries, including the Foreign Ministry, on how to proceed with the official request, but has yet to issue an official acknowledgement of the proposal.
Responding to the report, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Rolliansyah “Roy” Soemirat dismissed the report, saying that the ministry had not heard about the request.
“Indonesia has never granted permission to any countries to build or base their aircraft in the country,” Roy wrote in a statement issued on Wednesday.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.