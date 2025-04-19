TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Defense publication Janes reported that Russia sought Indonesia’s permission to put several of its long-range aircraft at an Indonesian Air Force base in Papua, but reports on the proposal were immediately dismissed by the Indonesian government.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, April 19, 2025 Published on Apr. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-04-18T20:17:19+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy Vintage aircraft: Russian Tupolev Tu-95 turboprop-powered strategic bombers fly above the Kremlin on May 4, 2018, during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade celebrating the anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany in Moscow. (AFP/Yuri Kadobnov)

T

he Indonesian government has dismissed reports of a proposal from Russia to base several of its aircraft at an Indonesian Air Force base in Papua, asserting that the country will not allow any foreign military bases to be installed in the country.

Defense publication Janes published a report on Monday that Russia had sought “permission from Jakarta to base several long-range Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) aircraft at the Manuhua Air Force Base” in Biak Numfor regency, Papua. The base shares a runway with the Frans Kaisiepo Airport in the regency.

The report, citing several anonymous sources within the Indonesian government as well as official documents, said the request was received by the Defense Ministry following Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin’s meeting with Russia’s top security official Sergei Shoigu in Jakarta in February.

According to Janes, the Indonesian Air Force had over the past few years approved some requests made by the VKS to land its Tupolev Tu-95 bombers and Il-76 airlifters at the Manuhua Air Force Base.

Janes’ report also mentioned that the Defense Ministry is now consulting with other ministries, including the Foreign Ministry, on how to proceed with the official request, but has yet to issue an official acknowledgement of the proposal.

Responding to the report, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Rolliansyah “Roy” Soemirat dismissed the report, saying that the ministry had not heard about the request.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“Indonesia has never granted permission to any countries to build or base their aircraft in the country,” Roy wrote in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Popular

Welcoming the golden age of Indonesia, facilitated by AI

Welcoming the golden age of Indonesia, facilitated by AI
Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage

Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage
Who stands to win or lose when Grab takes over Gojek

Who stands to win or lose when Grab takes over Gojek

Related Articles

New geopolitical order: China’s world or Europe’s?

Japan and ASEAN: Moving beyond symbolism to real strategic depth

Australia to speed up $1 billion in defence spending in budget

Six Indonesian pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash

Russian security chief meets Anwar in Malaysia

Related Article

New geopolitical order: China’s world or Europe’s?

Japan and ASEAN: Moving beyond symbolism to real strategic depth

Australia to speed up $1 billion in defence spending in budget

Six Indonesian pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash

Russian security chief meets Anwar in Malaysia

Popular

Welcoming the golden age of Indonesia, facilitated by AI

Welcoming the golden age of Indonesia, facilitated by AI
Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage

Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage
Who stands to win or lose when Grab takes over Gojek

Who stands to win or lose when Grab takes over Gojek

More in Indonesia

 View more
Major air power: Then-defense minister Prabowo Subianto (center) poses on Aug. 21, 2023, during a tour of the Boeing F-15EX production line at Boeing's facility in St. Louis, Missouri, the United States.
Politics

Defense Ministry awaits green light for F-15EX deal
Vintage aircraft: Russian Tupolev Tu-95 turboprop-powered strategic bombers fly above the Kremlin on May 4, 2018, during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade celebrating the anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany in Moscow.
Politics

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy
Strengthening communication: State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi (right) talks with National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (left) on Tuesday while waiting for President Prabowo Subianto to arrive at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta from his visit to the Middle East.
Politics

Prabowo appoints state secretary as presidential spokesperson

Highlight
An illustration image of flags of Indonesia and the United States.
Economy

Indonesia, US seek new balance in tariff talks
Elementary school students participate in a coloring contest at a literacy festival and book fair held in Padalarang, West Bandung Regency, on Feb. 18, 2025.
Editorial

Experimenting with education

Russian Tupolev Tu-95 turboprop-powered strategic bombers fly above the Kremlin during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade ceelbrating the anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany in Moscow on May 4, 2018.
Politics

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Defense Ministry awaits green light for F-15EX deal
Academia

Indonesia-China: Forged by history, guided by vision
Academia

Celebrating Easter in love and compassion
Academia

Considerations for the temporary relocation of Palestinians to Indonesia
Companies

Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations
Americas

Sugiono in domestic, regional talks with US counterpart Rubio
Economy

Indonesia, US seek new balance in tariff talks
Academia

Indonesia’s tax disputes draw global attention
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.