TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Norway sovereign fund expects to sell more Israeli stocks over Gaza, West Bank
East Java moves to regulate controversial horeg sound systems amid backlash
What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Norway sovereign fund expects to sell more Israeli stocks over Gaza, West Bank
East Java moves to regulate controversial horeg sound systems amid backlash
What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Papua and the unfinished promise of Indonesian nationalism

Cross-sector action rooted in awareness, empathy and knowledge is needed to resolve Indonesia's crisis of nationalism with regard to Papua, not the mischaracterization, fearfulness and misinformation that has prevailed over past decades.

Vidhyandika D. Perkasa (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, August 13, 2025 Published on Aug. 12, 2025 Published on 2025-08-12T12:12:54+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A man wears glasses painted to resemble the banned Morning Star flag of West Papua on Dec. 1, 2024, during a student-led demonstration in Yogyakarta calling for the province’s independence. A man wears glasses painted to resemble the banned Morning Star flag of West Papua on Dec. 1, 2024, during a student-led demonstration in Yogyakarta calling for the province’s independence. (AFP/Devi Rahman)

I

ndonesia will mark on Sunday its 80th anniversary of independence, an event long associated with the spirit of nationalism emphasizing loyalty, pride and a commitment to defending sovereignty, advancing progress and upholding national dignity.

This nationalism is showing signs of erosion amid the country's ongoing multidimensional crises, symbolized by the widespread displaying of Japanese animated series One Piece’s Straw Hat Pirates flag as an expression of public disappointment. Many people feel they are now living in a state that has failed to protect and meet their needs.

For many Papuans, Indonesian nationalism remains a work in progress due to unresolved issues, which has prompted critical reflection on the region’s “integration” via the 1969 Act of Free Choice (Pepera) and the international law principle of uti possidetis juris (as you possess under law), which has upheld colonial borders as the basis for territorial legitimacy since 1945.

Within the national revolution doctrine, Papua symbolizes the “unfinished revolution”, its accelerated integration driven by Cold War geopolitics and resource potential, ideally ensuring equality in the spirit of nationalism and social justice.

Ironically, many Papuans still face violence, poverty and marginalization, while Indonesian nationalism often prioritizes territorial integrity over human rights in Papua. Social realities reveal that the state has failed to fully protect indigenous Papuans from inhumane practices.

This is a paradox: the nationalism rooted in state ideology Pancasila and the national motto Bhinneka Tunggal Ika (Unity in Diversity), which should serve as a bridge of solidarity, has instead become a wall of indifference. It has turned into a hegemonic project that marginalizes Papuan cultural identity, neglects justice and perpetuates violence in the name of national unity. The Papuan separatist movement capitalizes on this situation by threatening the region’s people who raise the Red and White flag on Independence Day.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The nationalism proclaimed across the country often stops at slogans without truly touching the realities of Papuan life. When armed security forces arrive, they instill fear instead of providing protection. Meanwhile, Indonesian society often reacts more quickly to humanitarian tragedies abroad than those occurring in Papua. True nationalism should nurture life, not allow one part of the nation’s body to remain in suffering.

Popular

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Norway sovereign fund expects to sell more Israeli stocks over Gaza, West Bank

Norway sovereign fund expects to sell more Israeli stocks over Gaza, West Bank
East Java moves to regulate controversial horeg sound systems amid backlash

East Java moves to regulate controversial horeg sound systems amid backlash

Related Articles

Govt warns children, parents against ‘violent’ Roblox

Govt plans bigger Independence Day celebration at palace

Denmark’s Perspirex exits Indonesia after influencer smears, unfair play

UK defends new online safety law after X criticism

Gibran prepares for Papua role as pressure grows for peace talks

Related Article

Govt warns children, parents against ‘violent’ Roblox

Govt plans bigger Independence Day celebration at palace

Denmark’s Perspirex exits Indonesia after influencer smears, unfair play

UK defends new online safety law after X criticism

Gibran prepares for Papua role as pressure grows for peace talks

Popular

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Norway sovereign fund expects to sell more Israeli stocks over Gaza, West Bank

Norway sovereign fund expects to sell more Israeli stocks over Gaza, West Bank
East Java moves to regulate controversial horeg sound systems amid backlash

East Java moves to regulate controversial horeg sound systems amid backlash

More in Opinion

 View more
The flags of ASEAN member states
Academia

Indonesia’s trade diplomacy amid a chaotic global system
Children carrying containers arrive to refill them with water from a distribution point at a camp for the internally displaced in Yemen's northern Abs district of the Hajjah governorate on Jan. 9, 2025, as the humanitarian crisis in the country continues following the onset of the civil war in 2014.
Academia

The world needs a new economics of water
A man wears glasses painted to resemble the banned Morning Star flag of West Papua on Dec. 1, 2024, during a student-led demonstration in Yogyakarta calling for the province’s independence.
Academia

Papua and the unfinished promise of Indonesian nationalism

Highlight
Lawmakers attend a People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Oct. 2, 2024.
Politics

Renewed plan to reinstate New Order-style state guidelines draws flak
In crisis: Employees arrange fruits and vegetables at the TaniHub distribution center in Kedung Halang, Bogor, West Java, on Aug. 16, 2019. Tanihub recently laid off a number of workers amid global woes in the digital economy.
Editorial

Clean up, but don’t give up
High-rise buildings are seen in the Sudirman central business district of Jakarta on March 14, 2021.
Economy

Tariff jitters, rising rivals threaten RI's foreign investment charm

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Indonesia’s trade diplomacy amid a chaotic global system
Archipelago

Military court sentences soldier to death for killing three policemen
Academia

The world needs a new economics of water
Archipelago

Consulate in Johor Bahru repatriates 77 Indonesians to Batam
Academia

Maritime diplomacy and economic cooperation in Ambalat block
Economy

Tariff jitters, rising rivals threaten RI's foreign investment charm
Society

Poor-quality nationalistic animation greeted with derision
Opinion

Analysis: PDI-P’s nebulous stance risks it becoming in-between party
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Papua and the unfinished promise of Indonesian nationalism

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.