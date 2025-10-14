TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The EU must stand up to Trump
Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Regional dissent boils over as fiscal transfer cuts bite
When job hugging becomes a way of survival

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The EU must stand up to Trump
Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Regional dissent boils over as fiscal transfer cuts bite
When job hugging becomes a way of survival

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

From Jakarta to Florida: Why democracies still fear books

Democracies like Indonesia and the US treat books as potential dangers, especially those that question dominant narratives. 

Ika Inggas (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Washington, DC
Tue, October 14, 2025 Published on Oct. 13, 2025 Published on 2025-10-13T13:30:05+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Pramoedya Ananta Toer's childhood home is filled with rows of books and various illustrations on several bookshelves. Pramoedya Ananta Toer's childhood home is filled with rows of books and various illustrations on several bookshelves. (JP/Radhiyya Indra)

A

high school student in Florida in the United States wanted to read an award-winning book, but it was no longer on the library shelf. The rows looked thinner. Stories about race, gender or America’s painful past had quietly disappeared.

Thousands of miles away in Jakarta, and across several cities in Java, police raided the homes of pro-democracy activists after protests erupted in late August and September. Among the items they seized were books, later displayed as “evidence” of the suspects’ alleged “anarchist” activities.

Two very different democracies. Yet both reveal the same anxiety: A fear of ideas, of memory, of narratives that dare to challenge authority.

In Indonesia, banning and confiscating books is not a passing political fad, it is part of the state’s muscle memory. For decades, successive governments have suppressed works on communism, the 1965 massacres, Papua and leftist movements.

Even Pramoedya Ananta Toer, one of Indonesia’s most celebrated writers, saw his works banned for years.

Today, officials like to claim that book bans are relics of the past. Yet reality suggests otherwise. The recent confiscations in September, mostly of  titles discussing anarchism or leftist ideas, demonstrated how censorship continues to persist quietly.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Books such as Franz Magnis-Suseno’s Pemikiran Karl Marx (Karl Marx’s Thoughts, 1999), Pramoedya’s Anak Semua Bangsa (Child of All Nations, 1981) and Oscar Wilde’s Jiwa Manusia di Bawah Sosialisme (The Soul of Man Under Socialism) were treated as criminal evidence.

Popular

The EU must stand up to Trump

The EU must stand up to Trump
Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency

Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Related Articles

A pause in violence is neither peace nor justice

Palestinians find Gaza City in ruins, Trump to chair peace summit

Papua in focus as Prabowo swears in leaders, new development authority

Nickel mining continues to damage Raja Ampat, NGOs warn

Why the Dutch have to recognize Indonesian independence from Aug. 17, 1945

Related Article

A pause in violence is neither peace nor justice

Palestinians find Gaza City in ruins, Trump to chair peace summit

Papua in focus as Prabowo swears in leaders, new development authority

Nickel mining continues to damage Raja Ampat, NGOs warn

Why the Dutch have to recognize Indonesian independence from Aug. 17, 1945

Popular

The EU must stand up to Trump

The EU must stand up to Trump
Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency

Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

More in Opinion

 View more
This handout picture released by the Israeli Foreign Ministry shows Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (center) and Brazilian activist Thiago Avila (right), along with other activists, after the Israeli navy intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza on Oct. 1, 2025, as stated by the ministry.
Academia

Indonesia’s diplomatic test after interception of civilian flotilla
Chairman of the Association of Indonesian Provincial Governments (APPSI) and Jambi Governor Al Haris talks to the media after a meeting with Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta on Oct. 7, 2025.
Academia

Long live the governors, regional voice and resilience
Pramoedya Ananta Toer's childhood home is filled with rows of books and various illustrations on several bookshelves.
Academia

From Jakarta to Florida: Why democracies still fear books

Highlight
US President Donald Trump (center) delivers a statement during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025. US President Donald Trump hailed a “tremendous day for the Middle East“ as he and regional leaders signed a declaration on October 13, 2025 meant to cement a ceasefire in Gaza, hours after Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages and prisoners.
Middle East and Africa

Trump hails 'tremendous day for Middle East' as leaders sign Gaza declaration
Shattered dream: Indonesian midfielders Thom Haye (right) and Miliano Jonathans (left, back) look dejected after their 1-0 loss to Iraq in the FIFA World Cup fourth-round qualifier on Saturday, October 11 local time at King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Editorial

Snooze no more, fix our score
An attendant fills up a motorcycle with gasoline at a gas station owned by state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina in Jakarta.
Regulations

Rising costs may hamper fuel negotiations

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Trump takes victory lap in Israel
Academia

Indonesia’s diplomatic test after interception of civilian flotilla
Archipelago

West Java's Rp 1,000 per day donation drive questioned
Academia

Long live the governors, regional voice and resilience
Politics

House vows transparency amid alleged recess fund hike
Academia

From Jakarta to Florida: Why democracies still fear books
Opinion

Analysis: To some, TNI anniversary’s show of force sends negative vibes
Jakarta

Reclamation threatens Pari Island, residents call for action
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

From Jakarta to Florida: Why democracies still fear books

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.