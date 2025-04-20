TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Prabowo faces leadership test as Jokowi's influence lingers

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, April 20, 2025 Published on Apr. 20, 2025 Published on 2025-04-20T15:23:11+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prabowo faces leadership test as Jokowi's influence lingers Gerindra Party chair President Prabowo Subianto (left) walks along with former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (second right) during the celebration ceremony of the party's 17th anniversary at Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, West Java on Feb. 15, 2025. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A.)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto faces pressure to assert his leadership amid concerns over the persisting influence of his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, whose son and cabinet loyalists have carved for themselves a niche in the new government.

Prabowo, who assumed office late last year, has faced renewed questions about the loyalty of his cabinet after a steady stream of his ministers who are allied with Jokowi was seen visiting the former president in his residence in Surakarta, Central Java, in recent weeks.

Adding to the controversy, two ministers visiting Jokowi two weeks ago for an Idul Fitri event publicly referred to the former president as their “boss” despite them now serving under Prabowo. The visits took place when Prabowo was away for his five-country tour of the Middle East and amid rumors of an imminent cabinet reshuffle after Idul Fitri, which the Presidential Palace and Prabowo’s Gerindra Party had denied.

The wave of visits to the former president has extended beyond incumbent ministers, with top military and police generals, as well as regional leaders, including East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, being among the latest visitors last week.

Gerindra secretary-general Ahmad Muzani has defended the ministers’ visits to Jokowi, whose son is Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as part of the Idul Fitri tradition of visiting elders, saying that: “There is no issue of [dual loyalty]. The cabinet remains solid.”

Jokowi’s influence

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Analyst Nicky Fahrizal from the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), however, believes the visits are more than mere courtesy calls and that they represent Jokowi’s lingering influence despite no longer holding office.

Popular

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy
Celebrating Easter in love and compassion

Celebrating Easter in love and compassion
Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations

Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations

Related Articles

Reconsidering strategies to achieve 8% economic growth

Govt to employ jobless, retirees in village cooperatives program

Prabowo, Megawati to stay in contact after discreet meeting

Analysis: State-owned banks overhaul leadership, coordinate buybacks

PDI-P to announce new secretary-general in upcoming congress

Related Article

Reconsidering strategies to achieve 8% economic growth

Govt to employ jobless, retirees in village cooperatives program

Prabowo, Megawati to stay in contact after discreet meeting

Analysis: State-owned banks overhaul leadership, coordinate buybacks

PDI-P to announce new secretary-general in upcoming congress

Popular

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy
Celebrating Easter in love and compassion

Celebrating Easter in love and compassion
Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations

Indonesians bid farewell to Tupperware after 33 years of operations

More in Indonesia

 View more
Gerindra Party chair President Prabowo Subianto (left) walks along with former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (second right) during the celebration ceremony of the party's 17th anniversary at Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, West Java on Feb. 15, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo faces leadership test as Jokowi's influence lingers
A woman and a man board a Transjakarta electric bus on Sept. 9, 2024, at the Bundaran Senayan bus stop in South Jakarta.
Jakarta

Jakarta offers women free public transit on Kartini Day
Major air power: Then-defense minister Prabowo Subianto (center) poses on Aug. 21, 2023, during a tour of the Boeing F-15EX production line at Boeing's facility in St. Louis, Missouri, the United States.
Politics

Defense Ministry awaits green light for F-15EX deal

Highlight
People march during the “Protect Migrants, Protect the Planet” rally in New York City, US, April 19, 2025.
Americas

Thousands rally against Trump across US cities
Elementary school students participate in a coloring contest at a literacy festival and book fair held in Padalarang, West Bandung Regency, on Feb. 18, 2025.
Editorial

Experimenting with education

Russian Tupolev Tu-95 turboprop-powered strategic bombers fly above the Kremlin during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade ceelbrating the anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany in Moscow on May 4, 2018.
Politics

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Pope Francis, a Trump critic, meets VP Vance
Middle East and Africa

Israel's unmanned bulldozers breaking ground in Gaza war
Politics

Prabowo faces leadership test as Jokowi's influence lingers
Entertainment

Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48
Art & Culture

Mulatu Astatke: long journey for the 'father of Ethio-jazz'
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia weighs US arms purchases to curb tariff threat, Bloomberg reports
Jakarta

Jakarta offers women free public transit on Kartini Day
Science & Tech

Where are all the aliens?: Fermi's Paradox explained
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo faces leadership test as Jokowi's influence lingers

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.