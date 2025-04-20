Prabowo faces leadership test as Jokowi's influence lingers

resident Prabowo Subianto faces pressure to assert his leadership amid concerns over the persisting influence of his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, whose son and cabinet loyalists have carved for themselves a niche in the new government.
Prabowo, who assumed office late last year, has faced renewed questions about the loyalty of his cabinet after a steady stream of his ministers who are allied with Jokowi was seen visiting the former president in his residence in Surakarta, Central Java, in recent weeks.
Adding to the controversy, two ministers visiting Jokowi two weeks ago for an Idul Fitri event publicly referred to the former president as their “boss” despite them now serving under Prabowo. The visits took place when Prabowo was away for his five-country tour of the Middle East and amid rumors of an imminent cabinet reshuffle after Idul Fitri, which the Presidential Palace and Prabowo’s Gerindra Party had denied.
The wave of visits to the former president has extended beyond incumbent ministers, with top military and police generals, as well as regional leaders, including East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, being among the latest visitors last week.
Gerindra secretary-general Ahmad Muzani has defended the ministers’ visits to Jokowi, whose son is Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as part of the Idul Fitri tradition of visiting elders, saying that: “There is no issue of [dual loyalty]. The cabinet remains solid.”
Jokowi’s influence
Analyst Nicky Fahrizal from the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), however, believes the visits are more than mere courtesy calls and that they represent Jokowi’s lingering influence despite no longer holding office.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.