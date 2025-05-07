TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Indonesia's silvermen beg to make ends meet

On a rainy day in Jakarta, three men coated in metallic paint known as the "manusia silver", or silvermen, brave the elements at an intersection near a mall to ask drivers for change.

Marchio Gorbiano and Baptiste Anse (AFP)
Jakarta
Wed, May 7, 2025 Published on May. 7, 2025 Published on 2025-05-07T11:12:14+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesia's silvermen beg to make ends meet This photo taken on April 7, 2025 shows street performers Keris Munandar (right), his brother Ari Munandar (left), and their neighbor Riyan Ahmad Fazriyansah hitch a ride on the back of a container truck to reach an intersection in Jakarta. On a rainy day in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, three men coated in metallic paint known as the “manusia silver“, or silvermen, brave the elements at an intersection near a mall to ask drivers for change. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

O

n a rainy day in Jakarta, three men coated in metallic paint known as the "manusia silver", or silvermen, brave the elements at an intersection near a mall to ask drivers for change.

It is an arresting act that comes with health risks, one some young Indonesians feel is necessary to make ends meet as the cost of living worsens and jobs dwindle after the Covid pandemic. 

"I'm ashamed to earn money like this. I want to find a real, more dignified job," said Ari Munandar, 25.

"But the embarrassment disappears when you remember that your daughter and your wife are at home."

Barefoot, dressed only in shorts and daubed head to toe by the irritating paint, Ari, his brother Keris and their friend Riyan Ahmad Fazriyansah each take a lane in the road.

When the cars come to a stop they strike robotic poses in front of the drivers. 

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

"Good afternoon, have a nice drive," says Ari.

The poses have little meaning other than to attract cash.

"I do them because one day I saw a friend earn more by doing them," he said, moving between cars, holding out a bucket for donations.

On a good day they can pocket up to Rp 200,000 (US$12), but typically earn around 120,000. 

That's much less than Jakarta's monthly minimum wage of five million rupiah and barely enough to cover daily expenses.

"I'm not going to eat lunch, just drink and smoke," said Ari.

Every penny counts in a country where prices have risen steadily in recent years. 

A kilogram of rice, the archipelago's main staple, jumped by 27 percent between 2015 and 2025, according to statistics agency data.

And behind the paint, the friends are clearly undernourished. 

None are taller than 172 centimeters nor weigh more than 55 kilograms.

'Stings my eyes'

A lack of employment opportunity is the main cause of young men and women taking to the streets, they say.

"Since I was made redundant in 2019 I've been begging," said Ari.

"Before that, I worked cleaning toilets."

This photo taken on April 7, 2025 shows street performers Keris Munandar (right) and his neighbor Riyan Ahmad Fazriyansah painting their bodies silver in Jakarta.
This photo taken on April 7, 2025 shows street performers Keris Munandar (right) and his neighbor Riyan Ahmad Fazriyansah painting their bodies silver in Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

According to government data, the number of people living below the poverty line in metropolitan Jakarta -- a megalopolis of 11 million people -- was up from 362,000 in 2019 to 449,000 as of September 2024.

"Many young people with few qualifications between the ages of 20 and 40 have found themselves unemployed," said Bhima Yudistira, executive director of the Center of Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS).

"Even though there is no national count, there has been a huge rise in begging in Jakarta after the pandemic of 2021."

After five hours at the intersection, the group returns home by hitchhiking a ride from a tuk-tuk.

The three pile into the back, counting their meagre earnings and lighting a cigarette to share.

Once dropped off, they walk by a polluted river and across a railway line to their Jakarta slum.

Far from the capital's high-rises, children play near the tracks to the rhythm of the trains as Ari makes his way back to remove the silver.

The paint, similar to that used for screen-printing on fabric, is not easy to remove.

Squatting in front of a well and buckets filled with water, he splashes his body before scrubbing fiercely, his one-year-old daughter Arisya watching. 

"At first the paint burned and I had a blister on my neck, but now it only stings my eyes," he said.

The shower reveals a new, younger man.

Once dry, he heads home to play with Arisya.

"As soon as I'm here I forget all the fatigue and the hardship," he says, smiling.

"But I hope she never does what I do."

Popular

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues
Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming
Indonesia annual Q1 GDP growth slowest in more than three years

Indonesia annual Q1 GDP growth slowest in more than three years

Related Articles

Indonesia's silvermen beg to make ends meet

'Winter is Coming' concert by Amadeus and Tokyo Symphony enchants Jakarta

Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

Jakarta to bury overhead power cables for safety

Addressing urban challenges by protecting indigenous peoples

Related Article

Indonesia's silvermen beg to make ends meet

'Winter is Coming' concert by Amadeus and Tokyo Symphony enchants Jakarta

Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

Jakarta to bury overhead power cables for safety

Addressing urban challenges by protecting indigenous peoples

Popular

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues
Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming
Indonesia annual Q1 GDP growth slowest in more than three years

Indonesia annual Q1 GDP growth slowest in more than three years

More in Indonesia

 View more
Budi Gunawan (left, front), a former chief of the State Intelligence Agency, shakes hands with President Prabowo Subianto during his inauguration as coordinating political and security minister on Oct. 21, 2024, at the State Palace in Central Jakarta.
Society

Government forms anti-extortion task force
Former state energy company Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawato leaves the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025 after being interrogated as a witness in a case pertaining to procurement in the energy company between 2011 and 2021.
Politics

Ex-Pertamina director Nicke questioned in fuel import graft case
Bill Gates, accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, views meal boxes during their visit to a school to inspect the free nutritious meals program in Jakarta on May 7, 2025.
Society

Bill Gates says AI key for health, education innovation in meeting with Prabowo

Highlight
Bill Gates, accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, views meal boxes during their visit to a school to inspect the free nutritious meals program in Jakarta on May 7, 2025.
Society

Bill Gates says AI key for health, education innovation in meeting with Prabowo
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto delivers a press statement at the State Palace on April 28, 2025, after meeting President Prabowo Subianto to report on the ongoing negotiations with Washington aimed at averting steep US import tariffs to be imposed on Indonesian-made goods.
Editorial

Saving the economy
A worker produces coconut-shell charcoals at Lemo-lemo Village in Central Mamuju, West Sulawesi, on Sunday. Locals in the village produce the charcoals up to 3 quintals per day and sell them for Rp 6,500 (44 US cents) per kilograms to briquettes factories and restaurants.
Markets

Industry, farmers lock horns on coconut export curb proposal to cool price

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo receives letters of credence from eight new foreign ambassadors

Asia & Pacific

Dozens killed as India, Pakistan clash in worst violence in decades
Society

Government forms anti-extortion task force
Politics

Ex-Pertamina director Nicke questioned in fuel import graft case
Society

Bill Gates says AI key for health, education innovation in meeting with Prabowo
Regulations

Govt bends local content rule to lowest level to spur domestic buys
Europe

World energy methane emissions near record high in 2024, says IEA
Asia & Pacific

Asian airlines re-route, cancel flights due to India-Pakistan fighting
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.