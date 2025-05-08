TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

House finds Ahmad Dhani guilty of ethics breach

The House ethics council has ordered Gerindra lawmaker Ahmad Dhani to issue a public apology for derogatory comments he made on two separate occasions, which it ruled was a violation of the legislature's code of ethics.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, May 8, 2025 Published on May. 8, 2025 Published on 2025-05-08T11:18:33+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
House finds Ahmad Dhani guilty of ethics breach Ahmad Dhani, a House of Representatives lawmaker from the Gerindra Party, attends an ethics hearing on May 7, 2025, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

T

he House of Representatives Ethics Council has ordered Ahmad Dhani, a musician turned lawmaker from the Gerindra Party and member of on House Commission X overseeing education, sports, science and technology, to issue a public apology within seven days for derogatory comments he made on two separate occasions.

"The [council] has concluded that Ahmad Dhani violated the House's code of ethics," council chair Nazaruddin Dek Gam said at an ethics hearing on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

"[Dhani] must issue a public apology to the complainants within seven days."

During a public discussion last month, Dhani mocked the surname of singer-songwriter Rayen Pono by referring to it as "porno”.

Rayen filed a complaint with both the National Police and the House ethics council, saying the snub was an insult to the Pono indigenous community of East Nusa Tenggara, from which he hails.

In a separate incident during a Commission X meeting with the Soccer Association of Indonesia (PSSI) in March, Dhani criticized the governing body’s naturalization policy for foreign players, as "Caucasian individuals with blonde hair and blue eyes" was not representative of national identity.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: ‘I’m in charge’, says Prabowo

He also suggested that "widowed" foreign players aged over 40 should be “paired” with Indonesian women and expressed hope that the offspring of such a union would become future members of the national soccer team, prompting an angry response from women's rights activists.

Dhani maintained during his ethics hearing that he was innocent of any misconduct and defended his controversial remarks about naturalized players, saying he had not violated any laws.

"I’m not suggesting adultery, I merely proposed matchmaking," he told the hearing.

Regarding his bastardization of Rayen Pono’s name, Dhani said it was a "slip of the tongue”.

The lawmaker issued a public apology following the council’s ruling.

"As a member of the House and the Gerindra Party, I apologize to all those affected, especially the complainants.

"I deeply regret what was a slip of the tongue that caused offense to a respected clan. I have never, in my 53 years, intentionally belittled any clan, noble or otherwise," he said.

Popular

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues
Government forms anti-extortion task force

Government forms anti-extortion task force
Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Related Articles

Prabowo urged to walk the talk on asset forfeiture bill

KPK seeks to impoverish corruption convicts through assets bill

Gerindra, PDI-P agree to push for Prabowo-Megawati meeting

Didit’s visit to Jokowi, Megawati crucial to maintaining political balance: Expert

18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival

Related Article

Prabowo urged to walk the talk on asset forfeiture bill

KPK seeks to impoverish corruption convicts through assets bill

Gerindra, PDI-P agree to push for Prabowo-Megawati meeting

Didit’s visit to Jokowi, Megawati crucial to maintaining political balance: Expert

18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival

Popular

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues
Government forms anti-extortion task force

Government forms anti-extortion task force
Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

More in Indonesia

 View more
National Police's Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) chief Comr. Gen. Wahyu Widada (third left) sits next to Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) head Ivan Yustiavandana (third right), Asnath Hutagalung (left) from the Office of Assistant Attorney General for General Crimes, Financial Services Authority (OJK) legal aid and litigation director Anton Purba (right) and other officials during a press briefing on an investigation into alleged money laundering linked to online gambling at the Bareskrim office in Jakarta on May 7, 2025.
Politics

Police bust $32m money-laundering ring linked to online gambling

Ahmad Dhani, a House of Representatives lawmaker from the Gerindra Party, attends an ethics hearing on May 7, 2025, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Politics

House finds Ahmad Dhani guilty of ethics breach
An amateur camera captures a horrifying situation when a large wave hits passenger vessel KM Lestari Maju in Selayar Islands, South Sulawesi, on July 3.
Archipelago

Authorities close the search for missing victims of sunken ferry

Highlight
Army personnel march during an event marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Oct. 5, 2024.
Politics

Politics creep into military ranks
A man uses a smartphone while a television screen shows a live broadcast of Indonesia's 79th Independence Day celebrations from the future presidential palace in the future capital Nusantara (IKN), at his electrical recycling workshop in Jakarta on August 17, 2024.
Editorial

Protect the press
President Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates before a meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 7, 2025. In the meeting, Gates was offered advisory role in Danantara, Indonesia’s newly established sovereign wealth fund.
Companies

Govt courts Bill Gates for Danantara board to anchor philanthropy push

The Latest

 View more
Companies

LG to operate domestic AC production facility by year-end

Economy

Forcing 8% growth could lead to reckless fiscal management: CSIS
Companies

GoTo opens up on receiving, reviewing multiple takeover offers
Regulations

BI to gradually scale back rupiah securities for credit room
Asia & Pacific

Batik Air halts flights to India, Pakistan amid escalating conflict
Companies

GoTo reveals 2024’s successes in Three Zeroes sustainability drive
Politics

Police bust $32m money-laundering ring linked to online gambling

Companies

Toyota cites tariffs as it forecasts 35 profit net profit drop
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.