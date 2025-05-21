Manpower minister dismisses officials implicated in KPK raid

Manpower Minister Yassierli (second right) talks to reporters at the Manpower Ministry on Jl. Gatot Subroto in South Jakarta on May 20, 2025. Yassierli said he had dismissed officials implicated in a KPK raid relating to a corruption case involving the foreign worker utilization plan (RPTKA). (Kompas.com/Haryanti Puspa Sari)

Manpower minister dismisses officials implicated in a foreign worker services graft case being investigated by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

M anpower Minister Yassierli said on Tuesday that he had dismissed several officials who were implicated in a bribery case involving the foreign workers utilization plan (RPTKA).

Yassierly said the dismissals took place in February and March, without providing details on the number of affected officials.

“Please note that we have dismissed officials who were suspected of being involved in the case,” he said at the ministry, as quoted by kompas.com.

He said the dismissed officials were among the eight officials who had been named as suspects by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

Yassierly added that foreign worker services were not disrupted by the corruption case because the involved officials had been dismissed.

The ministry had handed over the case to the KPK, he added.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The RPTKA is a document that outlines why a company needs to hire a foreign worker, including information on specific positions to be filled, the qualifications needed and the training or transfer of knowledge plans to be carried out for local workers.

Once the RPTKA is issued, the company can apply for the permit to utilize foreign workers (IMTK), which will be the basis for the working visa and stay permit in Indonesia.

KPK deputy chairman Fitroh Rohcahyanto and KPK spokesman Budi Prasetyo confirmed the raid.

"That's correct. The raid is related to bribery or gratuities regarding foreign workers,” Fitroh said, as quoted by kompas.com.

The search lasted for around two hours on Tuesday from 2:50 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Building A, which houses offices of the minister, deputy minister, the finance bureau and several other directorates.

After the raid, four KPK investigators were seen carrying two black bags, one large red plastic bag, and one white cloth bundle. The investigators then got into three black cars and immediately left the Manpower Ministry.

The KPK has named suspects in the case, although no detail has been revealed to the public.

"At present, eight individuals have been named as suspects in this case," Budi told reporters at the KPK headquarters, as quoted by detik.com.

The ministry has stated its full support for the legal proceedings carried out by the KPK, Public Relations Bureau head Sunardi Manampiar Sinaga said.

Sunardi said the case had been ongoing since 2019.

Before the search, KPK first conducted an investigation based on public reports received in July 2024. Their cooperation reflects the ministry’s commitment to building a clean bureaucracy.

“The Manpower Ministry remains committed to collaborating with all relevant parties to enhance accountability and uphold the principles of good governance,” he said, as quoted by detik.com.