TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Manpower minister dismisses officials implicated in KPK raid

Manpower minister dismisses officials implicated in a foreign worker services graft case being investigated by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, May 21, 2025 Published on May. 21, 2025 Published on 2025-05-21T10:22:55+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Manpower minister dismisses officials implicated in KPK raid Manpower Minister Yassierli (second right) talks to reporters at the Manpower Ministry on Jl. Gatot Subroto in South Jakarta on May 20, 2025. Yassierli said he had dismissed officials implicated in a KPK raid relating to a corruption case involving the foreign worker utilization plan (RPTKA). (Kompas.com/Haryanti Puspa Sari)

M

anpower Minister Yassierli said on Tuesday that he had dismissed several officials who were implicated in a bribery case involving the foreign workers utilization plan (RPTKA).

Yassierly said the dismissals took place in February and March, without providing details on the number of affected officials.

“Please note that we have dismissed officials who were suspected of being involved in the case,” he said at the ministry, as quoted by kompas.com.

He said the dismissed officials were among the eight officials who had been named as suspects by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

Yassierly added that foreign worker services were not disrupted by the corruption case because the involved officials had been dismissed.

The ministry had handed over the case to the KPK, he added.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The RPTKA is a document that outlines why a company needs to hire a foreign worker, including information on specific positions to be filled, the qualifications needed and the training or transfer of knowledge plans to be carried out for local workers.

Once the RPTKA is issued, the company can apply for the permit to utilize foreign workers (IMTK), which will be the basis for the working visa and stay permit in Indonesia.

KPK deputy chairman Fitroh Rohcahyanto and KPK spokesman Budi Prasetyo confirmed the raid.

"That's correct. The raid is related to bribery or gratuities regarding foreign workers,” Fitroh said, as quoted by kompas.com.

The search lasted for around two hours on Tuesday from 2:50 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Building A, which houses offices of the minister, deputy minister, the finance bureau and several other directorates.

After the raid, four KPK investigators were seen carrying two black bags, one large red plastic bag, and one white cloth bundle. The investigators then got into three black cars and immediately left the Manpower Ministry.

The KPK has named suspects in the case, although no detail has been revealed to the public.

"At present, eight individuals have been named as suspects in this case," Budi told reporters at the KPK headquarters, as quoted by detik.com.

The ministry has stated its full support for the legal proceedings carried out by the KPK, Public Relations Bureau head Sunardi Manampiar Sinaga said.

Sunardi said the case had been ongoing since 2019.

Before the search, KPK first conducted an investigation based on public reports received in July 2024. Their cooperation reflects the ministry’s commitment to building a clean bureaucracy.

“The Manpower Ministry remains committed to collaborating with all relevant parties to enhance accountability and uphold the principles of good governance,” he said, as quoted by detik.com.

Popular

Path cleared for WHO assembly to adopt pandemic agreement

Path cleared for WHO assembly to adopt pandemic agreement
Investors flee Tangerang

Investors flee Tangerang
Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Related Articles

SOEs Law raises graft oversight concerns

KPK survey shows ‘integrity crisis’ in education sector

KPK seeks to impoverish corruption convicts through assets bill

PDI-P to announce new secretary-general in upcoming congress

Minister pledges oversight for Sritex compensation claims

Related Article

SOEs Law raises graft oversight concerns

KPK survey shows ‘integrity crisis’ in education sector

KPK seeks to impoverish corruption convicts through assets bill

PDI-P to announce new secretary-general in upcoming congress

Minister pledges oversight for Sritex compensation claims

Popular

Path cleared for WHO assembly to adopt pandemic agreement

Path cleared for WHO assembly to adopt pandemic agreement
Investors flee Tangerang

Investors flee Tangerang
Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

More in Indonesia

 View more
An Electronic Parking Terminal (TPE) is shown in this undated photo. The Jakarta administration plans to expand cashless parking systems to eliminate illegal parking attendants and enhance revenue collection.
Jakarta

Pramono opts for cashless parking to curb illegal practices
A resident sits inside their home in a densely populated neighborhood of Menteng, Central Jakarta, on May 15, 2025. According to the Statistics Agency (BPS), around 34.75 percent of households in Indonesia were still living in substandard housing in 2024.
Jakarta

Jakarta slum dwellers wary of eviction despite revitalization pledge
Manpower Minister Yassierli (second right) talks to reporters at the Manpower Ministry on Jl. Gatot Subroto in South Jakarta on May 20, 2025. Yassierli said he had dismissed officials implicated in a KPK raid relating to a corruption case involving the foreign worker utilization plan (RPTKA).
Politics

Manpower minister dismisses officials implicated in KPK raid

Highlight
Activists from the Solidarity Network for Victims and Justice (JSKK) hold posters during the 861st Kamisan (Thursday) peaceful protest in front of the State Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. The protest called on the Attorney General's Office to take concrete action on unresolved human rights violations that occurred in May 1998.
Politics

Reform era draws to a close
President Prabowo Subianto gestures when addressing his cabinet members during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on May 5, 2025. In the meeting, Prabowo asserted his authority amid growing perceptions of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo's shadow.
Editorial

Democracy, 27 years later
People hold posters that read “Gaza is also our business“ during a peaceful rally supporting Palestinians in Gaza in Jakarta on April 7, 2025. Medical workers, students and volunteers stage the rally to condemn the Israeli military's attack against medical personnel and hospitals in Gaza Strip.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia condemns Israeli assault on hospital in Gaza

The Latest

 View more
Economy

US states mount court challenge to Trump's tariffs
Jakarta

Pramono opts for cashless parking to curb illegal practices
Companies

Attorney General's Office arrest CEO of textile giant Sritex
Companies

Petronas in talks with Pertamina, TotalEnergies to develop Bobara Block
Jakarta

Jakarta slum dwellers wary of eviction despite revitalization pledge
Regulations

Property developers push rent-to-own scheme for informal workers
Americas

Trump unveils plans for 'Golden Dome' missile shield for US
Academia

Will US-China tug of war ensue over Rakhine State?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.