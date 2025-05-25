TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Law Ministry narrows amnesty list to 1,000 prisoners

The number of prisoners considered for President Prabowo Subianto's amnesty has dropped from initially 44,000 to 1,000, as the Law Ministry verifies the inmates’ backgrounds.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, May 25, 2025 Published on May. 23, 2025 Published on 2025-05-23T18:31:24+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Law Ministry narrows amnesty list to 1,000 prisoners Inmates weave fishing nets at the Ambarawa Penitentiary in Semarang regency, Central Java, on May 14, 2025. The Ambarawa Penitentiary trains inmates to produce nets that are sold online as well as to fishing equipment distributors and fish farmers. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

T

he Law Ministry has significantly reduced the number of inmates eligible to be granted amnesty by the government to around 1,000 following a comprehensive verification of prisoners’ backgrounds.

During a meeting with House of Representatives Commission XIII overseeing human rights on Wednesday, the ministry’s general legal administration director general Widodo said the list initially included 44,000 names of inmates provided by the Immigration and Corrections Ministry’s correctional facilities directorate general.

The ministry is working with various institutions, which include the corrections directorate general, the State Secretary, the Attorney General’s Office and the National Police to verify the data. Once completed, the list will undergo an anonymous review by criminal law experts.

But the number has decreased throughout layers of verification stages, which already processed up to 90 percent of total inmates.

“Until now, we are still verifying because the data came from the corrections directorate general, and we only have the authority [to use it],” Widodo told lawmakers on Wednesday. 

“The number has dropped from 44,000 to 19,000, and now only around 1,000. But we cannot intervene as [we screen based] on court rulings,” he continued.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Government considers amnesty for Papuan armed groups

Popular

Reform era draws to a close

Reform era draws to a close
Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
Local films outshine foreign ones in home market

Local films outshine foreign ones in home market

Related Articles

Ministry plans to give IP rights for ‘horeg’ sound system

Setya Novanto among 150,000 convicts granted Nyepi, Idul Fitri remissions

Police form team to hunt down 7 Sorong prison escapees

Lawmakers consider amnesty for unregistered migrant workers

Pardon not for all

Related Article

Ministry plans to give IP rights for ‘horeg’ sound system

Setya Novanto among 150,000 convicts granted Nyepi, Idul Fitri remissions

Police form team to hunt down 7 Sorong prison escapees

Lawmakers consider amnesty for unregistered migrant workers

Pardon not for all

Popular

Reform era draws to a close

Reform era draws to a close
Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
Local films outshine foreign ones in home market

Local films outshine foreign ones in home market

More in Indonesia

 View more
Inmates weave fishing nets at the Ambarawa Penitentiary in Semarang regency, Central Java, on May 14, 2025. The Ambarawa Penitentiary trains inmates to produce nets that are sold online as well as to fishing equipment distributors and fish farmers.
Politics

Law Ministry narrows amnesty list to 1,000 prisoners
Laboring in the street: Workers participate in a May Day rally in Jakarta on Tuesday. They demanded a raise in the minimum wage and the abolishment of outsourcing.
Archipelago

Business owner named as suspect for withholding employees' certificate
Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf (center) talks with South Sulawesi Governor Andi Sudirman Sualiman (left) and Makassar Mayor Munafri Arifuddin (right) when inspecting a potential location for Sekolah Rakyat (People's School) in Makassar, South Sulawesi on May. 8, 2025. The Social Affairs Ministry will open two Sekolah Rakyat, President Prabowo Subianto's program for impoverished students, in Makassar with total capacity for 500 students.
Society

Government races against time to launch Sekolah Rakyat

Highlight
Garuda Indonesia aircrafts are seen at the Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, in this file photo.
Regulations

Govt evaluates airline ticket pricing formula amid rising costs
Several classrooms of SLB A Pajajaran in Bandung, West Java, are partially demolished to make way for the Sekolah Rakyat program on May 16, 2025.
Editorial

Why another school system?
China's Premier Li Qiang waves upon his arrival at the Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in Jakarta on May 24, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

China's premier says China and Indonesia will promote 'true multilateralism'

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Trump defends block on foreign students at Harvard
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia slams 'double standards' on Gaza atrocities
Asia & Pacific

Australian authorities airdrop supplies to farmers stranded by flood crisis
Companies

After brief X outage, Musk says refocusing on businesses
Politics

Law Ministry narrows amnesty list to 1,000 prisoners
Asia & Pacific

China's premier says China and Indonesia will promote 'true multilateralism'
Regulations

Govt evaluates airline ticket pricing formula amid rising costs
Economy

Govt to launch economic stimulus to boost consumption
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Law Ministry narrows amnesty list to 1,000 prisoners

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.