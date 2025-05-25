Law Ministry narrows amnesty list to 1,000 prisoners

Inmates weave fishing nets at the Ambarawa Penitentiary in Semarang regency, Central Java, on May 14, 2025. The Ambarawa Penitentiary trains inmates to produce nets that are sold online as well as to fishing equipment distributors and fish farmers. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

The number of prisoners considered for President Prabowo Subianto's amnesty has dropped from initially 44,000 to 1,000, as the Law Ministry verifies the inmates’ backgrounds.

T he Law Ministry has significantly reduced the number of inmates eligible to be granted amnesty by the government to around 1,000 following a comprehensive verification of prisoners’ backgrounds.

During a meeting with House of Representatives Commission XIII overseeing human rights on Wednesday, the ministry’s general legal administration director general Widodo said the list initially included 44,000 names of inmates provided by the Immigration and Corrections Ministry’s correctional facilities directorate general.

The ministry is working with various institutions, which include the corrections directorate general, the State Secretary, the Attorney General’s Office and the National Police to verify the data. Once completed, the list will undergo an anonymous review by criminal law experts.

But the number has decreased throughout layers of verification stages, which already processed up to 90 percent of total inmates.

“Until now, we are still verifying because the data came from the corrections directorate general, and we only have the authority [to use it],” Widodo told lawmakers on Wednesday.

“The number has dropped from 44,000 to 19,000, and now only around 1,000. But we cannot intervene as [we screen based] on court rulings,” he continued.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Government considers amnesty for Papuan armed groups