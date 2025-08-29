Police fire tear gas at protesters after driver's death         

A demonstrator gestures at riot police outside Jakarta Mobile Brigade (Brimob) headquarters in Kwitang, Central Jakarta, during a clash after a motorcycle taxi driver died after being struck and run over by a police tactical vehicle during Thursday's protest on a number of issues including parliamentarians' allowances, education funding and the government's school meals program, on August 29, 2025. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

The police response to the protests drew strong criticism after videos circulated on social media showing a black tactical vehicle running over a man.

T he National Police fired tear gas Friday at hundreds of protesters rallying in the capital over the death of a motorcycle taxi driver, hours after the country's president promised to investigate the incident.

Clashes between protesters and police broke out on Thursday over calls for higher wages and perceived lavish perks for lawmakers, as public discontent grows over the government's handling of the economy.

President Prabowo Subianto promised Friday to investigate the death of gig motorcycle driver Affan Kurniawan, expressing "deepest condolences and sympathy" on behalf of the government.

"I have ordered the last night's incident to be thoroughly and transparently investigated, and that the officers involved be held accountable," he said in a statement.

The government will take "the strongest possible actions" if officers are found to have acted against proper conduct and prevailing regulations, he added.

Hundreds of protesters massed at the paramilitary police unit's Jakarta headquarters on Friday afternoon to rally against the driver's death when police fired rounds of tear gas to disperse the crowd, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

The day before, hundreds rallied near the Indonesian parliament over issues including hefty pay for lawmakers, whose monthly housing allowance of Rp 50 million (US$3,034) is nearly 10 times the minimum wage in Jakarta.

Labor groups had also protested earlier, demanding better pay and for the government to take action against recent mass layoffs of workers.

Hundreds of drivers gathered near the police mobile brigade headquarters in Jakarta on Friday, demanding accountability for Affan's death.

Authorities are questioning seven officers in connection with the incident, Jakarta police chief Asep Edi Suheri told reporters.

Further protests are planned for Friday, with university students to hold a rally near the Jakarta police headquarters.

The protests are an early challenge for Prabowo, who has pledged fast, state-driven growth to transform Southeast Asia's largest economy into a major global powerhouse.

But some of his policies, including widespread budget cuts announced this year to fund his flagship free meal program for schoolchildren and a new sovereign wealth fund, have sparked public discontent.