TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Workers hold protest demanding better protection
The tradeoffs of AI regulation

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
Workers hold protest demanding better protection
The tradeoffs of AI regulation

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Police fire tear gas at protesters after driver's death         

The police response to the protests drew strong criticism after videos circulated on social media showing a black tactical vehicle running over a man.

AFP
Jakarta
Fri, August 29, 2025 Published on Aug. 29, 2025 Published on 2025-08-29T16:32:49+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A demonstrator gestures at riot police outside Jakarta Mobile Brigade (Brimob) headquarters in Kwitang, Central Jakarta, during a clash after a motorcycle taxi driver died after being struck and run over by a police tactical vehicle during Thursday's protest on a number of issues including parliamentarians' allowances, education funding and the government's school meals program, on August 29, 2025. A demonstrator gestures at riot police outside Jakarta Mobile Brigade (Brimob) headquarters in Kwitang, Central Jakarta, during a clash after a motorcycle taxi driver died after being struck and run over by a police tactical vehicle during Thursday's protest on a number of issues including parliamentarians' allowances, education funding and the government's school meals program, on August 29, 2025. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

T

he National Police fired tear gas Friday at hundreds of protesters rallying in the capital over the death of a motorcycle taxi driver, hours after the country's president promised to investigate the incident.

Clashes between protesters and police broke out on Thursday over calls for higher wages and perceived lavish perks for lawmakers, as public discontent grows over the government's handling of the economy.

The police response to the protests drew strong criticism after videos circulated on social media showing a black tactical vehicle running over a man.

President Prabowo Subianto promised Friday to investigate the death of gig motorcycle driver Affan Kurniawan, expressing "deepest condolences and sympathy" on behalf of the government.

"I have ordered the last night's incident to be thoroughly and transparently investigated, and that the officers involved be held accountable," he said in a statement.

The government will take "the strongest possible actions" if officers are found to have acted against proper conduct and prevailing regulations, he added.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Hundreds of protesters massed at the paramilitary police unit's Jakarta headquarters on Friday afternoon to rally against the driver's death when police fired rounds of tear gas to disperse the crowd, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

The day before, hundreds rallied near the Indonesian parliament over issues including hefty pay for lawmakers, whose monthly housing allowance of Rp 50 million (US$3,034) is nearly 10 times the minimum wage in Jakarta.

Labor groups had also protested earlier, demanding better pay and for the government to take action against recent mass layoffs of workers. 

Hundreds of drivers gathered near the police mobile brigade headquarters in Jakarta on Friday, demanding accountability for Affan's death.

Authorities are questioning seven officers in connection with the incident, Jakarta police chief Asep Edi Suheri told reporters.

Further protests are planned for Friday, with university students to hold a rally near the Jakarta police headquarters.

The protests are an early challenge for Prabowo, who has pledged fast, state-driven growth to transform Southeast Asia's largest economy into a major global powerhouse.

But some of his policies, including widespread budget cuts announced this year to fund his flagship free meal program for schoolchildren and a new sovereign wealth fund, have sparked public discontent.

Popular

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month

The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules

Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules

Related Articles

Lawmakers to stop receiving housing allowance in November

Clash breaks out in protest against salary hike for lawmakers

Reforming KUHAP without redressing the power imbalance

Two media companies in Riau Islands fall victim to fictitious ‘ojol’ orders

Protests spread across US despite Trump threats

Related Article

Lawmakers to stop receiving housing allowance in November

Clash breaks out in protest against salary hike for lawmakers

Reforming KUHAP without redressing the power imbalance

Two media companies in Riau Islands fall victim to fictitious ‘ojol’ orders

Protests spread across US despite Trump threats

Popular

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month

The Hunger Games in the making in Independence Month
Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules

Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules

More in Indonesia

 View more
People take part in a protest against police in front of the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police headquarters in Jakarta on August 29, 2025.
Politics

Killing of Go-Jek driver sparks unrest in first major test for Prabowo presidency
National Zakat Agency (Baznas) chair Noor Achmad delivers a speech during the agency's annual national coordination meeting in Jakarta on Aug. 28, 2025.
Society

‘The Jakarta Post’ receives online media award from Baznas

A Saudia Airlines' Boeing 777-300ER is seen parked at Kualanamu International Airport outside Medan, North Sumatra, on June 17, 2025. North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution claims fuel at the airport is the most expensive in the country leading to airlines to refuel at airports in neighboring Malaysia.
Archipelago

Fuel prices at Kualanamu airport among highest in country, claims governor

Highlight
Sparks flying: Protesters stage a rally in front of the Jakarta Police’s Mobile Brigade headquarters (Mako Brimob) in Kwitang, Central Jakarta, on Aug. 29, 2025.
Politics

‘Ojol’ driver’s death fuels fury over police brutality
President Prabowo Subianto (center) addresses plenary cabinet meeting in State Palace, Jakarta, on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. He has emphasized that Indonesia’s national transformation strategy must be rooted in realism as it navigates escalating global conflicts and economic uncertainty.
Editorial

Fatty bureaucracy
A worker watches as trucks load up raw nickel near Sorowako, South Sulawesi on Jan. 8, 2014.
Regulations

New pricing rule offers miners little relief from profit pinch

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Killing of Go-Jek driver sparks unrest in first major test for Prabowo presidency
Regulations

Lack of transparency clouds gas supply amid industry shortages
Society

‘The Jakarta Post’ receives online media award from Baznas

Middle East and Africa

Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'

Economy

Govt suspends lobster farming deal with Vietnam over smuggling
Asia & Pacific

US senator visits Taiwan to meet President Lai Ching-te
Archipelago

Fuel prices at Kualanamu airport among highest in country, claims governor
Politics

Police fire tear gas at protesters after driver's death

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.