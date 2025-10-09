‘Dark Record’: AJI report exposes persistent police abuse, calls for reform

Demonstrators hold portraits of Affan Kurniawan, a 21-year-old “ojol“ (online motorcycle transportation) driver who was run over by a police armored vehicle, during a protest in front of the Surabaya Police headquarters in East Java on Aug. 30, 2025. Indonesia was rocked by protests in major cities on Aug. 29 after footage spread of Affan being run over by a police tactical vehicle in earlier rallies against low wages and financial perks for lawmakers. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

T he Alliance of Independence Journalists (AJI) has reported persistent police brutality across several provinces, calling for stronger oversight and genuine reform amid what it described as systemic impunity within the force.

In its latest report, released on Oct. 3 and titled “Dark Record: Police Conduct Rekindles Calls for Reform”, AJI and 11 collaborating media outlets compiled 23 local investigations highlighting misconduct ranging from unprofessional law enforcement to cases where officers themselves became perpetrators of crimes.

The findings, AJI said, point to deep-rooted problems within one of the country’s most powerful institutions. Many of the incidents, which remain underreported, should no longer be dismissed as “individual misconduct”, but recognized as symptoms of “a systemic problem”.

The report covered provinces including East Nusa Tenggara, Southeast Sulawesi, North Sulawesi, East Java, Central Java and Lampung over the past three months, documenting cases of sexual violence, extrajudicial killings and violent crowd control by the police.

During a livestreamed discussion on Tuesday, AJI Secretary-General Bayu Wardhana said the report highlighted that many police perpetrators never faced court proceedings, reflecting long-standing impunity that has undermined accountability within the force.

“We see this as a systemic problem,” Bayu said. “And what stands out the most is the very weak oversight within the police, which makes perpetrators feel unafraid.”

