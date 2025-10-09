‘Dark Record’: AJI report exposes persistent police abuse, calls for reform

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
he Alliance of Independence Journalists (AJI) has reported persistent police brutality across several provinces, calling for stronger oversight and genuine reform amid what it described as systemic impunity within the force.
In its latest report, released on Oct. 3 and titled “Dark Record: Police Conduct Rekindles Calls for Reform”, AJI and 11 collaborating media outlets compiled 23 local investigations highlighting misconduct ranging from unprofessional law enforcement to cases where officers themselves became perpetrators of crimes.
The findings, AJI said, point to deep-rooted problems within one of the country’s most powerful institutions. Many of the incidents, which remain underreported, should no longer be dismissed as “individual misconduct”, but recognized as symptoms of “a systemic problem”.
The report covered provinces including East Nusa Tenggara, Southeast Sulawesi, North Sulawesi, East Java, Central Java and Lampung over the past three months, documenting cases of sexual violence, extrajudicial killings and violent crowd control by the police.
During a livestreamed discussion on Tuesday, AJI Secretary-General Bayu Wardhana said the report highlighted that many police perpetrators never faced court proceedings, reflecting long-standing impunity that has undermined accountability within the force.
“We see this as a systemic problem,” Bayu said. “And what stands out the most is the very weak oversight within the police, which makes perpetrators feel unafraid.”
Read also: Why the police have become a public enemy
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.