Civil groups demand halt to criminal procedure law revision

The government and the House of Representatives look set to pass the Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) bill into law soon, prompting concerns from civil society groups about its contentious articles and rushed deliberations that allegedly skirted public participation.

In a meeting last Thursday, House Commission III overseeing legal affairs and the government approved the bill and agreed to bring it to “the nearest plenary session” to pass the bill into law, according to Commission III chairman Habiburokhman of President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party. Habiburokhman did not reveal when the passing of the law would take place.

The deliberation last week followed two-day House meetings in July, wherein the government presented a vast list of proposed changes to the criminal procedure law.

The House has been aiming to pass the new KUHAP by the end of this year to complement the new Criminal Code (KUHP), which was passed in 2022 and will take effect in January 2026.

But similar to the bill’s deliberations in July, last week’s plenary meeting has been slammed by civil society groups for its rushed process and insufficient public consultation.

In a statement issued on Friday, a coalition of civil groups, such as the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) and the Indonesia Judicial Research Society (IJRS), said the deliberation was fast-tracked simply to ensure the bill could take effect alongside the Criminal Code next year.

“Our written inputs that we submitted [following July’s deliberations of the bill] were also not responded to or even considered and accommodated in the bill’s discussion [on Thursday],” the coalition said.