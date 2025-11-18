TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Stop the overreach
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death
Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Five Chinese tourists die in Bali car accident

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Stop the overreach
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death
Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Five Chinese tourists die in Bali car accident

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Civil groups demand halt to criminal procedure law revision

The government and the House of Representatives look set to pass the Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) bill into law soon, prompting concerns from civil society groups about its contentious articles and rushed deliberations that allegedly skirted public participation.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, November 18, 2025 Published on Nov. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-11-17T20:41:27+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A stock illustration of law. A stock illustration of law. (Shutterstock/9dream studio)

T

he government and the House of Representatives look set to pass the Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) bill into law soon, prompting concerns from civil society groups about its contentious articles and rushed deliberations that allegedly skirted public participation.

In a meeting last Thursday, House Commission III overseeing legal affairs and the government approved the bill and agreed to bring it to “the nearest plenary session” to pass the bill into law, according to Commission III chairman Habiburokhman of President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party. Habiburokhman did not reveal when the passing of the law would take place.

The deliberation last week followed two-day House meetings in July, wherein the government presented a vast list of proposed changes to the criminal procedure law.

The House has been aiming to pass the new KUHAP by the end of this year to complement the new Criminal Code (KUHP), which was passed in 2022 and will take effect in January 2026.

But similar to the bill’s deliberations in July, last week’s plenary meeting has been slammed by civil society groups for its rushed process and insufficient public consultation.

In a statement issued on Friday, a coalition of civil groups, such as the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) and the Indonesia Judicial Research Society (IJRS), said the deliberation was fast-tracked simply to ensure the bill could take effect alongside the Criminal Code next year.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“Our written inputs that we submitted [following July’s deliberations of the bill] were also not responded to or even considered and accommodated in the bill’s discussion [on Thursday],” the coalition said.

Popular

Stop the overreach

Stop the overreach
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death

Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death

Related Articles

The best climate solution for Indonesia lies with its people

Police investigate fire at house of judge who called Bobby to trial

Smaller, smarter: The new economics of Gen Z homes

Citizen-led deliberation to address ASEAN’s legitimacy crisis

Victims of police brutality speak out against KUHAP flaws

Related Article

The best climate solution for Indonesia lies with its people

Police investigate fire at house of judge who called Bobby to trial

Smaller, smarter: The new economics of Gen Z homes

Citizen-led deliberation to address ASEAN’s legitimacy crisis

Victims of police brutality speak out against KUHAP flaws

Popular

Stop the overreach

Stop the overreach
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death

Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death

More in Indonesia

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (center) chairs a meeting on Feb. 3, on food security with the attendance from Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) and Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman (right).
Politics

South Jakarta court rejects Agriculture Ministry’s suit over Tempo report
Great loss:Relatives of Surakarta Sunanate King Pakubuwono XIII Hangabehi and palace servants, commonly called abdi dalem, carry the coffin of the late king from the palace on Nov. 5, in Surakarta, Central Java, for his burial. Pakubuwono XIII died at the age of 77 and was buried at the Imogiri Royal Cemetery on Wednesday in Yogyakarta.
Archipelago

Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death
A destroyed house is seen as rescuers search for survivors on Friday after a landslide buried some houses in Cibeunying village in Cilacap regency, Central Java.
Archipelago

27 missing after landslide strikes village in Banjarnegara, Cental Java

Highlight
US President Donald Trump, Paraguay's President Santiago Pena, President Prabowo Subianto, Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban attend a world leaders' summit a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on Oct. 13, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia welcomes UN Security Council's adoption of Trump's Gaza plan
A university student holds a poster reading 'Police are killers' during a protest in front of the Jakarta Police headquarters on Aug. 29, 2025 against police brutality following the death of Affan Kurniawan, an 'ojol' (online motorcycle transportation) driver who was run over by an armored Jakarta Police's Mobile Brigade (Brimob) vehicle the night before. Protests erupted across several Indonesian cities on Aug. 29 in anger at Affan's death as officers responded with tear gas and President Prabowo Subianto called for calm.
Editorial

Unstoppable police reform
The seal of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seen outside of a headquarters building in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2021. The global economy will expand by six percent this year, but disparities between nations are widening as advanced economies accelerate while developing countries fall behind, the IMF said on July 27, 2021. While the forecast for global growth is unchanged from the previous estimate in April, the United States is projected to see faster seven percent growth thanks to massive government spending and widespread Covid-19 vaccinations, while the IMF slashed the forecast for India, which is facing a resurgence of infections.
Economy

Indonesia still ‘bright spot’ in troubled world economy: IMF

The Latest

 View more
Economy

EU ambassador: Lots of mutual homework ahead of CEPA enactment
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia denies role in illegal movement of Palestinians

Politics

South Jakarta court rejects Agriculture Ministry’s suit over Tempo report
Culture and Entertainment

In Ratih Kumala’s 'Koloni', the revolution is tiny and female
Asia & Pacific

Bangladesh court sentences ex-PM to be hanged for crimes against humanity
Economy

Growth story: Taking a big leap in the fourth quarter
Companies

PT Vale showcases Indonesia’s world-class sustainability, climate-aligned nickel at COP30
Asia & Pacific

Thailand's top court orders ex-PM Thaksin to pay $542 million in taxes
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Civil groups demand halt to criminal procedure law revision

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.

Checkout

Time left 10:00

Order Summary

Summary background

Billing information

You must log in to continue

Or continue login with
Google LinkedIn

Payment Method

Logo - QRIS
Logo - Visa Logo - Master Card
Logo - BCA Virtual Account Logo - Mandiri Virtual Account Logo - BNI Virtual Account
* By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Summary background

Order Summary

Total Value
Total Payment
You Save
* By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.