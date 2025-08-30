TheJakartaPost

Doubts linger over new coastal body’s ability to deliver on seawall project

The President has set up a new body to manage the mega seawall project on Java's northern coast, leaving observers wondering about its feasibility and capacity amid a swelling bureacracy and a strained budget.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, August 30, 2025 Published on Aug. 29, 2025 Published on 2025-08-29T15:37:10+07:00

A collapsed house, only its frame and roof tiles remaining, leans in a row of abandoned, partially submerged houses on July 30, 2025, in Bedono village, Demak regency, Central Java, where climate change has contributed to a massive loss of coastal land. A collapsed house, only its frame and roof tiles remaining, leans in a row of abandoned, partially submerged houses on July 30, 2025, in Bedono village, Demak regency, Central Java, where climate change has contributed to a massive loss of coastal land. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

A

s the northern coast of the world’s most populous island continues to sink steadily, President Prabowo Subianto has moved to realize a decades-old plan to build the so-called Giant Sea Wall on Java by establishing the Java North Coast Management Authority (BOP Pantura).

Yet doubts linger over whether a single body can manage one of the most ambitious construction projects in the country amid concerns that it might only add another bureaucratic layer to the continually expanding Prabowo administration.

The President has advocated for the mega seawall since his tenure as defense minister under his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. Since taking office in October, he has expanded the plan from a coastal barrier in Jakarta, one of the fastest-sinking cities in the world, into a 500-kilometer megastructure to protect flood-prone communities from Banten to East Java.

Prabowo described the seawall as “vital infrastructure” at an event on June 12 and a day later, included it as a national strategic project in the 2025-2029 National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN).

The project moved a step closer to reality on Monday when the President appointed Deputy Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Didit Herdiawan Ashaf to head BOP Pantura.

Read also: Prabowo asks Jakarta to shell out half of seawall costs

Didit, a former deputy chief of staff of the Indonesian Navy, is to lead the new agency along with two deputies: Darwin Trisna Djajawinata, formerly with state sovereign wealth fund Danantara, and Suhajar Diantoro, a former secretary-general of the Home Ministry.

Killing of Go-Jek driver sparks unrest in first major test for Prabowo presidency

Prabowo’s UNGA debut ‘historic’ test for Indonesia’s diplomacy

New IESR study suggests policies to curb individual carbon footprints

Govt struggles to make $80b sea wall project financially viable

Central Java to extend sea dike toll road to combat worsening tidal flooding

Killing of Go-Jek driver sparks unrest in first major test for Prabowo presidency

Prabowo’s UNGA debut ‘historic’ test for Indonesia’s diplomacy

New IESR study suggests policies to curb individual carbon footprints

Govt struggles to make $80b sea wall project financially viable

Central Java to extend sea dike toll road to combat worsening tidal flooding

A collapsed house, only its frame and roof tiles remaining, leans in a row of abandoned, partially submerged houses on July 30, 2025, in Bedono village, Demak regency, Central Java, where climate change has contributed to a massive loss of coastal land.
Politics

Doubts linger over new coastal body’s ability to deliver on seawall project
The building of Makassar City Council is set on fire during a protest in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on August 29, 2025. Clashes between protesters and police broke out on August 28 in Jakarta over calls for higher wages and perceived lavish perks for lawmakers, as public discontent grows over the government's handling of the economy.
Politics

Widespread unrest in Indonesia after driver killed by police vehicle
A student of state junior high school (SMPN) 1 Denpasar in Bali shows a variety of food received as part of the government free meals program on March 17, 2025.
Archipelago

Over 450 students in Bengkulu fall ill after eating free school meals

People gather around a burned-out car set ablaze during a protest outside the Jakarta Police’s Mobile Brigade headquarters (Mako Brimob) on Aug. 29, 2025, a day after a motorcycle taxi driver was killed when he was run over by a police tactical vehicle.
Politics

Prabowo calls for calm as public outrage grows
Students eat lunch on the first day of a free-meal program at 11 State Senior High School in East Jakarta on January 6, 2025.
Editorial

Prabowo’s long vision on education
The building of Makassar City Council is set on fire during a protest in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on August 29, 2025. Clashes between protesters and police broke out on August 28 in Jakarta over calls for higher wages and perceived lavish perks for lawmakers, as public discontent grows over the government's handling of the economy.
Politics

Widespread unrest in Indonesia after driver killed by police vehicle

