Students and activists call off protests on Monday, citing heightened security

Marines secure positions along a street outside the House of Representatives complex in Jakarta on September 1, 2025. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

The protests began in Jakarta a week ago, and have spread nationwide, escalating in size and intensity after a police vehicle hit and killed a motorcycle taxi driver on Thursday night.

S tudents and civil society groups called off protests on Monday after a week of escalating anger over lawmakers' pay and the police response, citing fears of heightened security measures after deadly riots over the weekend.

On Sunday, President Prabowo Subianto said political parties had agreed to cut lawmakers' benefits, in an attempt to calm the protests in which at least five people have died.

He also ordered the military and police to take stern action against rioters and looters after homes of political party members and state buildings were ransacked or set ablaze.

The Alliance of Indonesian Women, a coalition of women-led civil society groups, said it had delayed planned protests at the parliament to avoid any crackdown by authorities.

"The delay is done to avoid increased violent escalation by authorities ... the delay takes place until the situations calm down," the group said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Student groups also delayed a protest on Monday, with one umbrella group saying the decision was "due to very impossible conditions".

It is unclear if other groups will stage demonstrations in Jakarta or other cities on Monday, with social media posts from some groups warning of fake protest flyers.

The protests and violence have unsettled financial markets, with the stock market falling more than 3 percent in opening trades on Monday.

Also on Monday, police set up checkpoints across the capital, while officers and the military conducted city-wide patrols and deployed snipers in key locations.

Demonstrators were expected to start gathering outside the House building in Jakarta and at the national police headquarters.

The Jakarta police force paraded a convoy of armoured cars and motorbikes outside the House building late Sunday, in a show of force as they attempt to warn off protesters.

Schools and universities in Jakarta were holding classes online until at least Tuesday and civil servants based in Jakarta were asked to work from home.

Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin warned Sunday that the security forces would take "firm action" against "rioters and looters", after the finance minister's house was pillaged.

Several lawmakers have reportedly had their houses ransacked in recent days.

As well as Jakarta, there have also been protests in cities including Yogyakarta, Bandung, Semarang and Surabaya in Java, and Medan in North Sumatra province.