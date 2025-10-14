TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The EU must stand up to Trump
Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Regional dissent boils over as fiscal transfer cuts bite
When job hugging becomes a way of survival

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The EU must stand up to Trump
Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Regional dissent boils over as fiscal transfer cuts bite
When job hugging becomes a way of survival

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

House vows transparency amid alleged recess fund hike

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, October 14, 2025 Published on Oct. 13, 2025 Published on 2025-10-13T15:54:22+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Final document: House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani (second right), accompanied by her deputy speakers, Saan Mustopa (second left) and Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (right), receives a final opinion document from Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Rini Widyantini during a House plenary session on Thursday in the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. Final document: House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani (second right), accompanied by her deputy speakers, Saan Mustopa (second left) and Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (right), receives a final opinion document from Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Rini Widyantini during a House plenary session on Thursday in the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi dAha)

T

he House of Representatives has denied reports of a fresh increase in lawmakers’ recess allowances, asserting its commitment to reform pledges as experts urge for stronger transparency and accountability in the use of the funds.

A report by Tempo magazine last week alleged that each of the 580 lawmakers serving the 2024–2029 term had received a higher recess allowance of Rp 756 million (US$45,482) per member, up from Rp 702 million, for the current recess period.

The alleged increase came only months after the allowance was raised in May from Rp 400 million, which had applied throughout the 2019–2024 term, to Rp 702 million for the ongoing term.

The recess allowance is intended to fund lawmakers’ visits to their respective electoral districts, where they are expected to collect public input from their constituencies. Recess periods typically last about a month and occur five times this year.

House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, who also serves as an executive in President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party, denied the alleged raise, saying that some lawmakers received Rp 756 million due to a “human error” by the House Secretariat General.

“I don’t know [what happened], perhaps a human error. A few House members ended up receiving [Rp 756 million], which made them question what [the increase] was for. When informed of the overpayment, they withdrew and returned the money,” Dasco told The Jakarta Post on Sunday.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Five Brimob officers ordered to apologize over ojol driver Affan’s death

Popular

The EU must stand up to Trump

The EU must stand up to Trump
Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency

Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Related Articles

Lawmakers get allowance hike after protests against perks

House passes SOE Law, downgrading ministry into regulatory body

Timor-Leste scraps lifetime pensions after protests

Arrest tally grows after Philippine anti-corruption protest clashes

Prabowo warns Gerindra lawmakers against arrogance, flaunting wealth

Related Article

Lawmakers get allowance hike after protests against perks

House passes SOE Law, downgrading ministry into regulatory body

Timor-Leste scraps lifetime pensions after protests

Arrest tally grows after Philippine anti-corruption protest clashes

Prabowo warns Gerindra lawmakers against arrogance, flaunting wealth

Popular

The EU must stand up to Trump

The EU must stand up to Trump
Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency

Agriculture minister appointed as head national food agency
Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

More in Indonesia

 View more
An illustration of savings book issued by several Indonesian banks.
Archipelago

West Java's Rp 1,000 per day donation drive questioned
Final document: House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani (second right), accompanied by her deputy speakers, Saan Mustopa (second left) and Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (right), receives a final opinion document from Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Rini Widyantini during a House plenary session on Thursday in the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta.
Politics

House vows transparency amid alleged recess fund hike
In this aerial picture taken on Feb. 23, 2023, mangrove trees planted by the community in an attempt to slow erosion caused by rising sea levels are seen on Pari Island in Thousand Islands regency, Jakarta.
Jakarta

Reclamation threatens Pari Island, residents call for action

Highlight
US President Donald Trump (center) delivers a statement during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025. US President Donald Trump hailed a “tremendous day for the Middle East“ as he and regional leaders signed a declaration on October 13, 2025 meant to cement a ceasefire in Gaza, hours after Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages and prisoners.
Middle East and Africa

Trump hails 'tremendous day for Middle East' as leaders sign Gaza declaration
Shattered dream: Indonesian midfielders Thom Haye (right) and Miliano Jonathans (left, back) look dejected after their 1-0 loss to Iraq in the FIFA World Cup fourth-round qualifier on Saturday, October 11 local time at King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Editorial

Snooze no more, fix our score
An attendant fills up a motorcycle with gasoline at a gas station owned by state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina in Jakarta.
Regulations

Rising costs may hamper fuel negotiations

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Indonesia’s diplomatic test after interception of civilian flotilla
Archipelago

West Java's Rp 1,000 per day donation drive questioned
Academia

Long live the governors, regional voice and resilience
Politics

House vows transparency amid alleged recess fund hike
Academia

From Jakarta to Florida: Why democracies still fear books
Opinion

Analysis: To some, TNI anniversary’s show of force sends negative vibes
Jakarta

Reclamation threatens Pari Island, residents call for action
Society

Death of 12-year-old student highlights govt failure to prevent school bullying
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

House vows transparency amid alleged recess fund hike

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.