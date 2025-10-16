Business community split over direct, indirect regional polls

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Some businesses prefer direct elections for early opportunities to engage with candidates, while others prefer indirect polls for more political predictability and stability, according to a recent study from Jakarta-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
ith Indonesia in crossroads over the future of its regional head elections, a recent study has revealed a divide within the business community over whether to maintain the current system of direct polls or shift to one where local councillors select regional leaders.
The House of Representatives is set to begin deliberations to revise election-related laws next year to overhaul the country’s electoral system, including whether to continue the direct regional elections.
In late last year, President Prabowo Subianto raised the idea of abolishing the direct regional head polls in favor of having them appointed by regional legislative councils (DPRD), a model similar to one used during the authoritarian New Order era.
The proposal was met with differing views among the businesspeople, according to a study from Jakarta-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
Through a series of focus group discussions (FGDs) and interviews with business associations and industry representatives, the think tank put business actors into three groups, namely people who support direct elections, those who prefer a more “flexible” stance depending on political consensus and ones favoring to return to the indirect poll.
Firms in the construction and procurement sectors are largely in favor of maintaining direct regional elections, as it “better reflects the general public’s preferences” and allows businesses to build connections with candidates of regional heads.
