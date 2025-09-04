TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Post-riot military presence vexes civil groups

The sudden appearance of soldiers patrolling the streets of Jakarta and other major cities since Monday has prompted nervous online twitters about the potential for martial law, as well as calls from academics and civil groups for their withdrawal to restore democratic norms.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, September 4, 2025

Uniformed soldiers of the Indonesian Military (TNI) stand in a line on a sidewalk outside National Monument Park in Central Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2025, as part of a joint operation with the National Police to restore public order following a wave of demonstrations, some of which turned violent. Uniformed soldiers of the Indonesian Military (TNI) stand in a line on a sidewalk outside National Monument Park in Central Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2025, as part of a joint operation with the National Police to restore public order following a wave of demonstrations, some of which turned violent. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

T

he mass deployment of soldiers after a week of unrest that turned deadly over the weekend is robbing academia and civil society of their peace of mind, observers have said, as concerns grow that the involvement of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in restoring public order undermines democratic norms.

Calm has slowly returned to the capital after a week of protests over lawmakers’ conduct and monthly perks, which escalated following last Thursday’s tragic killing of an ojol (online motorcycle transportation) driver by a Jakarta Police Mobile Brigade vehicle.

On Wednesday, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung lifted the work from home (WFH) policy for civil servants that had been in place since Friday, saying that office activities could resume with the gradual return to normalcy, adding that all transportation services were running as usual.

On the same day, President Prabowo Subianto joined Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Beijing to attend China’s 80th Victory Day parade marking the end of World War II, after canceling his trip on Saturday over the widespread protests in Jakarta and other major cities. He returned to Indonesia that evening after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The TNI maintained a visible presence on Sept. 3 in the capital, where soldiers patrolled main thoroughfares and armored vehicles were stationed at strategic spots in Central Jakarta, including on the grounds of the National Monument complex, outside the State Palace compound, at ministries and the Harco Glodok trade mall.

A man speaks on a mobile phone next to an armored vehicle of the Indonesian Military (TNI) parked at the Glodok Harco trade mall in West Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2025, as part of a joint public order operation with the National Police.
A man speaks on a mobile phone next to an armored vehicle of the Indonesian Military (TNI) parked at the Glodok Harco trade mall in West Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2025, as part of a joint public order operation with the National Police. (Antara/Fauzan)

The Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) has called for an end to the troop deployment in Jakarta, as it risked breaching constitutional limits on military involvement in civilian affairs.

