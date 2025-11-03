Indonesia's first A400 arrives at Halim airfield

Indonesia's first Airbus A400M receives a customary water salute upon arrival at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta on Monday. (JP/Novan Iman Santosa)

T he Indonesian Air Force's first Airbus A400M heavy transport aircraft arrived at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta on Monday.

The aircraft landed at 7:35 a.m., three minutes later than the original estimated time of arrival.

Departing Airbus final assembly line in Seville, Spain, on Saturday, the aircraft with tail number A-4001 rested overnight at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, before continuing its journey and arrived at Kuala Namu International Airport in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, on Sunday.

Air Force chief of staff Air Chief Marshal Tonny M. Harjono welcomed the four Indonesian pilots and four Airbus pilots bringing the aircraft, with call sign RAJA 401, home.

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin will hand over the aircraft to the Air Force officially later in the day, while President Prabowo Subianto is also expected to welcome the aircraft and its crew.

The pilots are Lt. Col. Putut Satriya, Maj. Riki Sihaloho, Maj. Fathir M. Hadid and Capt. Indra Kusuma N.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

They have completed their type rating training at Airbus International Training Center (ITC) in Seville. The Indonesian Air Force also sent two loadmasters and 12 technicians for training on how to operate and maintain A400M.

Indonesia signed a contract to buy two A400M in 2021 to increase the Air Force transport capabilities for both combat missions and non-combat operations. While the first aircraft arrived on Monday, the second aircraft is expected to arrive in early 2026.