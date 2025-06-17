Indonesia to get A400M aircraft in November, waiting for H145M choppers

The first Airbus A400M Atlas heavy transport aircraft sporting the Indonesian Air Force livery is parked in Seville, Spain, in this undated picture released on June 11, 2025. Indonesia's first A400M will be delivered in November 2025. (Courtesy of Airbus/-)

Indonesia will receive its first Airbus A400M heavy transport aircraft in November while waiting for the delivery of four H145M light helicopters.

E uropean aerospace giant Airbus will deliver Indonesia’s first Airbus A400M Atlas heavy transport aircraft earlier than the initial schedule thanks to a smooth production process.

Airbus chief Indonesia representative, Dani Adriananta, told reporters on June 10 in an Indo Defense briefing that the first A400M heavy transport aircraft would be delivered in November.

Airbus Defense and Space Asia-Pacific head Zakir Hamid told the briefing that the first aircraft, with production number MSN 148, had been rolled out of the painting hangar at the final assembly line in Seville, Spain.

He said that the aircraft had been painted in the Indonesian Air Force gray camouflage.

“This is an important milestone in the production process,” Zakir said during the briefing.

He said that the work was progressing smoothly and ahead of schedule allowing the first aircraft to be delivered in November, earlier than planned.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Zakir added that the second aircraft, with production number MSN 150, had also made significant progress.