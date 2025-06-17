Indonesia to get A400M aircraft in November, waiting for H145M choppers

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Indonesia will receive its first Airbus A400M heavy transport aircraft in November while waiting for the delivery of four H145M light helicopters.
uropean aerospace giant Airbus will deliver Indonesia’s first Airbus A400M Atlas heavy transport aircraft earlier than the initial schedule thanks to a smooth production process.
Airbus chief Indonesia representative, Dani Adriananta, told reporters on June 10 in an Indo Defense briefing that the first A400M heavy transport aircraft would be delivered in November.
Airbus Defense and Space Asia-Pacific head Zakir Hamid told the briefing that the first aircraft, with production number MSN 148, had been rolled out of the painting hangar at the final assembly line in Seville, Spain.
He said that the aircraft had been painted in the Indonesian Air Force gray camouflage.
“This is an important milestone in the production process,” Zakir said during the briefing.
He said that the work was progressing smoothly and ahead of schedule allowing the first aircraft to be delivered in November, earlier than planned.
Zakir added that the second aircraft, with production number MSN 150, had also made significant progress.
