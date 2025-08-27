TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Japan, US deepen Indo-Pacific ties through military drills with Indonesia
Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
No more plastic promises

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Japan, US deepen Indo-Pacific ties through military drills with Indonesia
Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
No more plastic promises

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The hefty price of low-cost defense systems

While cost-effectiveness and price tags are essential indicators, the procurement of arms must always include performance, strategic effect and sustainability as key metrics when assessing new equipment or platforms. 

Khairunnisa Andini (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, August 27, 2025 Published on Aug. 25, 2025 Published on 2025-08-25T20:14:16+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The Indonesian Air Force' pilots and technicians pose in front of Indonesia's first Dassault Rafale B jet fighter at the Dassault production line in Merignac, near Bordeaux, France, in this undated picture released on Aug. 11. As many as four pilots and 12 technicians are taking courses in France on how to operate and maintain Rafale jet fighters. The Indonesian Air Force' pilots and technicians pose in front of Indonesia's first Dassault Rafale B jet fighter at the Dassault production line in Merignac, near Bordeaux, France, in this undated picture released on Aug. 11. As many as four pilots and 12 technicians are taking courses in France on how to operate and maintain Rafale jet fighters. (Courtesy of Indonesian Air Force/-)

T

he world has seen headlines dominated by images of low-end, low-cost unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) and small drones. These devices are disrupting maritime shipping in the Red Sea and assisting Ukrainian troops in stalling Russia's advance on the battlefield.

This evolution of warfare gives the impression that deterring adversaries or winning a conflict can be achieved with low-cost military and defense equipment. It is understandable that many countries, including Indonesia, are drawn to considering cheaper defense systems as a way to stretch limited budgets and manage funding constraints.

While this approach might be effective for expendable items like drones and loitering munitions, it often conceals higher risks when it comes to the performance requirements of major defense systems.

The primary rationale behind acquiring low-cost defense systems is the promise of significant savings. Some might even argue that it allows for a focus on quantity, providing more assets for a similar budget allocation.

However, the reality on the ground is often different. While this pattern works for expendable equipment like UAVs, it does not hold true for major defense platforms. In fact, for these larger systems, the seemingly "cheaper" choice frequently proves to be the costlier one due to a higher lifecycle cost.

Over time, and often in the short to mid-term, each hour of use can carry a much higher price tag than expected. This translates into more frequent maintenance operations and a shorter operational life, ultimately leading to early retirement.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Another significant issue is the operational performance gap. Lower-tier platforms and systems often lack the endurance, precision or survivability of their high-end counterparts. This difference in price is explained by years, and more often decades, of essential Research and Development (R&D), which includes prototyping and extensive field testing before production begins.

Popular

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Japan, US deepen Indo-Pacific ties through military drills with Indonesia

Japan, US deepen Indo-Pacific ties through military drills with Indonesia
Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries

Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries

Related Articles

French PM's job on line with call for confidence vote

Safeguarding indigenous rights in the age of artificial intelligence

Small islands, big issue

The pandemic agreement: A step forward for equity and solidarity

Borrowed standards, buried sovereignty: Indonesia’s nuclear dilemma

Related Article

French PM's job on line with call for confidence vote

Safeguarding indigenous rights in the age of artificial intelligence

Small islands, big issue

The pandemic agreement: A step forward for equity and solidarity

Borrowed standards, buried sovereignty: Indonesia’s nuclear dilemma

Popular

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Japan, US deepen Indo-Pacific ties through military drills with Indonesia

Japan, US deepen Indo-Pacific ties through military drills with Indonesia
Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries

Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries

More in Opinion

 View more
Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong waves to supporters of his People's Action Party (PAP) on May 3, 2025, as he arrives at the PAP’s election watch party.
Academia

Wong’s ‘we first’ society: Bridging rhetoric and reality
A farmer tills a plot of land using a hand-held tractor on Nov. 6, 2024, in Lumajang, East Java.
Academia

Family farmers must be more prosperous
The Indonesian Air Force' pilots and technicians pose in front of Indonesia's first Dassault Rafale B jet fighter at the Dassault production line in Merignac, near Bordeaux, France, in this undated picture released on Aug. 11. As many as four pilots and 12 technicians are taking courses in France on how to operate and maintain Rafale jet fighters.
Academia

The hefty price of low-cost defense systems

Highlight
A worker weighs rice on July 9, 2025, as he serves a customer at a rice market in Jakarta.
Economy

Govt raises rice price cap despite increased stock
A group of individuals perform group exercise at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) sports complex in Central Jakarta on June 11, 2025. Some Jakartan opt to do physical workout at night due to their daytime jobs.
Editorial

Nightlife's healthier makeover
President Prabowo Subianto gestures during a ceremony for the bestowing of civilian honors at the State Palace in Jakarta on August 25, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo awards top honors to allies, aides

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Prabowo to make debut at UNGA
Society

Indonesia will give food companies two years to meet new labeling rules
People

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged after two-year romance
Tech

Research funding gap hampers Indonesia’s rare earth ambition
Economy

US tariffs on Indian goods double to 50% over Russian oil purchases
Economy

Govt raises rice price cap despite increased stock
Americas

Trump to chair 'large meeting' on post-war Gaza: US envoy
Politics

BPOM to check if food trays for free meals program tainted with pork
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The hefty price of low-cost defense systems

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.