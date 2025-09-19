TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks
Let consumers choose
BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Bali to issue regulation banning villa and hotel construction on agricultural land

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks
Let consumers choose
BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Bali to issue regulation banning villa and hotel construction on agricultural land

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Under Prabowo, Indonesia’s Navy sets sail for bigger ambitions

Frigates equipped with long-range firepower and advanced sensors, alongside heavyweight corvettes are expected to spearhead Indonesia's blue-water fleet capable of sustained Indo-Pacific operations.

Rahmad Budi Harto (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, September 19, 2025 Published on Sep. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-09-17T22:28:38+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Fireworks accompany the launch of the Indonesian Navy's newest warship, the KRI Bung Hatta corvette on Feb. 27 at PT Karimun Anugrah Sejati shipyard in Batam, Riau Islands. Navy chief of staff Adm. Muhammad Ali launched the second ship from the domestically built Bung Karno-class corvette. Fireworks accompany the launch of the Indonesian Navy's newest warship, the KRI Bung Hatta corvette on Feb. 27 at PT Karimun Anugrah Sejati shipyard in Batam, Riau Islands. Navy chief of staff Adm. Muhammad Ali launched the second ship from the domestically built Bung Karno-class corvette. (Courtesy of Indonesian Navy/-)

O

n Sept. 8, a striking man-of-war with a wave-piercing double bow and an imposing bridge, unlike anything in the Indonesian Navy (TNI AL) fleet, docked at Jakarta’s Tanjung Priok Naval Base. Greeted by Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto, KRI Brawijaya-320 carries a Majapahit-inspired name that speaks to Indonesia’s storied maritime past.

Its arrival from Italy marks a bold new chapter. The first of two Thaon di Revel-class (PPA) frigates from Fincantieri, with sister ship KRI Prabu Siliwangi expected to arrive in January 2026, KRI Brawijaya is the TNI-AL’s first newly built surface combatant of this scale in over four decades. Together with two Merah Putih frigates under construction at state ship builder PT PAL in Surabaya for delivery in 2026-2027, these 6,000-ton vessels will stand as the Navy’s most capable warships.

KRI Brawijaya marks a significant leap in tonnage and capabilities compared to prior acquisitions. For decades, the Navy’s largest surface combatants were the 2,835-ton Ahmad Yani-class frigates, purchased second-hand from the Dutch in the 1980s. More recently, the 2,365-ton Martadinata-class, built between 2014 and 2020, were hailed as advanced but remained light frigates derived from corvette designs.

In naval warfare, as the old saying goes, size does matter.

The PPA and Merah Putih programs embody TNI AL’s shift from a coastal defense force reliant on aging corvettes and frigates to a blue-water navy ambition targeting 2034. The naval force also aligns with the Defense Ministry’s 2020-2024 Strategic Plan, which prioritized cyber defense and maritime security in the Natuna Sea.

Equipped with mid- to long-range anti-air warfare systems (AAW), a major upgrade from the Navy’s current short-range AAW, alongside advanced sensors and electronic warfare capabilities, these ships are designed for contested waters such as the South China Sea.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Yet capability alone does not define strategy. While the next Strategic Plan (2025–2029) has yet to be published, TNI AL has declared its mid-term objective: establishing credible regional deterrence.

Popular

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks

Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks
Let consumers choose

Let consumers choose

Related Articles

A new strategic era for India and the Philippines

Interpreting ASEAN in the absence of power

Prabowo's East Asia outlook

Indonesia takes delivery of first MPCS frigate KRI Brawijaya in Italy

What Macron’s visit means for Indonesia's defense future

Related Article

A new strategic era for India and the Philippines

Interpreting ASEAN in the absence of power

Prabowo's East Asia outlook

Indonesia takes delivery of first MPCS frigate KRI Brawijaya in Italy

What Macron’s visit means for Indonesia's defense future

Popular

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks

Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks
Let consumers choose

Let consumers choose

More in Opinion

 View more
Fireworks accompany the launch of the Indonesian Navy's newest warship, the KRI Bung Hatta corvette on Feb. 27 at PT Karimun Anugrah Sejati shipyard in Batam, Riau Islands. Navy chief of staff Adm. Muhammad Ali launched the second ship from the domestically built Bung Karno-class corvette.
Academia

Under Prabowo, Indonesia’s Navy sets sail for bigger ambitions
Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel march outside the National Monument (Monas) complex on Sept. 2, amid widespread anti-government protests and rioting over issues such as extra pay for lawmakers and their housing allowances that resulted in riots which escalated after a motorcycle taxi (ojol) driver was killed by a police vehicle, in Jakarta.
Academia

Back to barracks and back to basics: The only path to a professional TNI
The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) logo is pictured at the bourse's building in Jakarta, on March 13. Not deterred by the pandemic-induced market volatility, the number of retail investors in Indonesia’s stock market continues to rise with new investors hopeful of reaping future profits from today’s low base, providing a buffer for the local bourse as foreign investors dump risky assets.
Opinion

Analysis: Investor flight, policy shifts undermine the capital market

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (right) witnesses as special presidential adviser on public order, safety and police reform Ahmad Dofiti (left) signs a document during the inauguration ceremony of new cabinet members at the State Palace in Jakarta on Sept. 17, 2025. Prabowo inaugurates several new cabinet members, including Coordinator Politics and Security Minister Djamari Chaniago and Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir, in his second reshuffle of his administration.
Politics

New presidential adviser leaves doubt on police reform
Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers wait for orders to maintain public order ahead of further protests at the Merdeka Square in Jakarta on September 1, 2025.
Editorial

Rising militarism
Thumb up: Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa reacts to journalists after his first hearing with the House of Representatives’ finance commission in Jakarta on Sept. 11, 2025.
Economy

Govt revises 2026 state budget, increases regional spending

The Latest

 View more
Politics

House to prioritize on-demand transportation bill next year
Academia

Under Prabowo, Indonesia’s Navy sets sail for bigger ambitions
Society

Smart screens expose paradox in education policies
Academia

Back to barracks and back to basics: The only path to a professional TNI
Opinion

Analysis: Investor flight, policy shifts undermine the capital market
Family Matters

The real co-sleeping problem isn't your baby, it's your partner
Economy

Govt revises 2026 state budget, increases regional spending
Regulations

RI faces rough road in phasing out EV imports at turn of year
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Under Prabowo, Indonesia’s Navy sets sail for bigger ambitions

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.