Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday

Air Force pilots pose in front of an Airbus A400M with tail number A-4001 in Seville, Spain, in this undated picture released on Oct. 27, 2025. The aircraft is the first of two aircraft ordered by Indonesia. (Courtesy of Indonesian Air Force/-)

The Air Force sent 22 personnel, including pilots, loadmasters and technicians, to Seville, Spain, for a series of training courses to operate and maintain the A400M heavy transport aircraft.

T he first Airbus A400M Atlas heavy transport aircraft for the Air Force is scheduled to arrive at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base (AFB) in East Jakarta on Monday, together with the four pilots currently undergoing training in Spain.

“Four Indonesian Air Force pilots have completed the Full Flight Simulator (FFS), Crew Resource Management [CRM] and Mission Planning and Restitution System [MPRS] A400M-type rating course at the Airbus International Training Center [ITC] in Seville, Spain,” the Air Force said on its official Instagram account @militer.udara on Monday.

The pilots are Lt. Col. Putut Satriya, Maj. Riki Sihaloho, Maj. Fathir M. Hadid and Capt. Indra Kusuma N.

The MPRS training was conducted on Oct. 17-23.

"The arrival is on Nov. 3. The defense minister will hand the aircraft over to the Indonesian Air force at Halim Perdanakusuma AFB,” Air Force chief spokesman Air Cdre. I Nyoman Suadnyana said on Friday, as quoted by kompas.com.

Other than the four pilots, Nyoman said the Air Force also sent other personnel for training in Spain.