TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Microplastic rain: A call for responsible producers and good governance

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Microplastic rain: A call for responsible producers and good governance

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday

The Air Force sent 22 personnel, including pilots, loadmasters and technicians, to Seville, Spain, for a series of training courses to operate and maintain the A400M heavy transport aircraft.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, November 1, 2025 Published on Oct. 31, 2025 Published on 2025-10-31T19:21:22+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Air Force pilots pose in front of an Airbus A400M with tail number A-4001 in Seville, Spain, in this undated picture released on Oct. 27, 2025. The aircraft is the first of two aircraft ordered by Indonesia. Air Force pilots pose in front of an Airbus A400M with tail number A-4001 in Seville, Spain, in this undated picture released on Oct. 27, 2025. The aircraft is the first of two aircraft ordered by Indonesia. (Courtesy of Indonesian Air Force/-)

T

he first Airbus A400M Atlas heavy transport aircraft for the Air Force is scheduled to arrive at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base (AFB) in East Jakarta on Monday, together with the four pilots currently undergoing training in Spain.

“Four Indonesian Air Force pilots have completed the Full Flight Simulator (FFS), Crew Resource Management [CRM] and Mission Planning and Restitution System [MPRS] A400M-type rating course at the Airbus International Training Center [ITC] in Seville, Spain,” the Air Force said on its official Instagram account @militer.udara on Monday.

The pilots are Lt. Col. Putut Satriya, Maj. Riki Sihaloho, Maj. Fathir M. Hadid and Capt. Indra Kusuma N.

The MPRS training was conducted on Oct. 17-23.

"The arrival is on Nov. 3. The defense minister will hand the aircraft over to the Indonesian Air force at Halim Perdanakusuma AFB,” Air Force chief spokesman Air Cdre. I Nyoman Suadnyana said on Friday, as quoted by kompas.com.

Read also: Four air force pilots undergo training, as Indonesia’s first Airbus A400M flies

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Other than the four pilots, Nyoman said the Air Force also sent other personnel for training in Spain.

Popular

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite

Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards

Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards

Related Articles

Indonesian team receives UNESCO Youth Hackathon award

Indonesia makes second aid airdrop over Gaza

Spanish man dies while spearfishing in North Bali

Airbus partners with Indonesian researchers to develop biomass-based bioavtur

Indonesia to get A400M aircraft in November, waiting for H145M choppers

Related Article

Indonesian team receives UNESCO Youth Hackathon award

Indonesia makes second aid airdrop over Gaza

Spanish man dies while spearfishing in North Bali

Airbus partners with Indonesian researchers to develop biomass-based bioavtur

Indonesia to get A400M aircraft in November, waiting for H145M choppers

Popular

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite

Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards

Another fatal building collapse raises alarm over ‘pesantren’ safety standards

More in Indonesia

 View more
Air Force pilots pose in front of an Airbus A400M with tail number A-4001 in Seville, Spain, in this undated picture released on Oct. 27, 2025. The aircraft is the first of two aircraft ordered by Indonesia.
Politics

Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday
Removing the threat: Goats graze in a field on Monday near a Cesium-137 (Cs-137) decontamination site around the Cikande Modern Industrial Estate in Serang regency, Banten. Local authorities are ready to cull livestock if they test positive for Cs-137. Hundreds of Cikande residents also have been evacuated as the decontamination process continues.
Society

Irradiated neighborhood: Banten residents in limbo amid ongoing radioactive cleanup
Illustration of a music concert.
Society

K-pop concert promoter Mecima Pro director arrested in fraud case

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto attends a session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea on Oct. 31, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo urges unity as APEC faces uncertain outlook 
A general view of Karet Bivak Public Cemetery in Jakarta on Aug. 29, 2025.
Editorial

Grave matters ahead
A rooftop view of House of Padel’s court at Agora Mall, South Jakarta.
Companies

Indoor sports give ‘dying’ malls new lease on life

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Millennia of knowledge transfer: India’s influence on Indonesia, the world
Asia & Pacific

Pentagon chief joins Southeast Asian meet to shore up US ties
Politics

Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday
Academia

Trump’s return puts ASEAN back in spotlight
Economy

Growing rice in the UK 'not so crazy' as climate warms
Academia

Controversies surrounding national hero nominations
Opinion

Analysis: Rejection of APBN use, uncertainty in Luhut's family office plan
Society

Irradiated neighborhood: Banten residents in limbo amid ongoing radioactive cleanup
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.