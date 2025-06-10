Art therapy: Healing the mind, freeing the creative spirit

Burst of color: A combined photo showing two paintings by fashion designer Didit Hediprasetyo, displayed during the Expression of the Journey exhibition, held from May 2 to 4, 2025, at The Dharmawangsa in Jakarta. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

An art therapist leads sessions online and at her studio in Florence, Italy. But she believes anyone can enjoy art as a form of emotional release or self-expression from the comfort of home.

Mental health matters.

More people are beginning to acknowledge that, and many are now open to seeing a therapist. But then comes the quiet fear: What am I going to say?

Describing a fever is easy. But how do you explain a heavy heart? Where do you start? Your childhood, a recent panic attack? What if the words come out wrong?

For many, that uncertainty becomes a wall that shuts them in.

Mexican art therapist Monica Ogaz offers another path. At a recent session hosted by Didit Hediprasetyo Foundation (DHF) in Jakarta, Ogaz invited participants to paint, rather than to talk their hearts out.

Art to reconnect

“Art is a universal language we’ve forgotten how to speak,” said Ogaz during a special interview with The Jakarta Post on May 5. “At some point, someone, maybe a teacher or a parent, told you that you weren’t good at it. So, you let it go.”