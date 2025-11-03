TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Taiwan flags Indonesian snack imports over banned preservative
Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday
Indoor sports give ‘dying’ malls new lease on life

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Taiwan flags Indonesian snack imports over banned preservative
Indonesia’s first A400M to arrive on Monday
Indoor sports give ‘dying’ malls new lease on life

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

‘Revolusi’ versus Indonesia's attempt to rewrite history

Rewriting history is not inherently wrong, but when it is done opaquely with an aim to benefit the powers that be in today's regime, it not only negates facts but also the very journey our nation and people trod to get where we are.

Abdul Khalik (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Ubud, Bali
Mon, November 3, 2025 Published on Nov. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-11-02T10:18:28+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Activists carry umbrellas on Oct. 23, 2025, during the weekly Kamisan (Thursdays) peaceful demonstration in front of the State Palace in Central Jakarta. Activists carry umbrellas on Oct. 23, 2025, during the weekly Kamisan (Thursdays) peaceful demonstration in front of the State Palace in Central Jakarta. (The Jakarta Post/Iqro Rinaldi)

A

s I listened to David Van Reybrouck talk about the struggles of Indonesian freedom fighters during a session discussing his superb book Revolusi: Indonesia and the Birth of the Modern World (2024) at the Ubud Writers & Readers Festival (UWRF) 2025, an unbidden thought arose: How frivolous and evil the current regime’s plan to wipe out some of the most important periods in the nation’s history, just to protect a handful of people at the top of the food chain.

It is ironic that while foreigners are working hard trying to restore our history, the Indonesians who should protect national memory are trying to erase it.

The government has already begun its attempt to rewrite the historical narrative, especially by awarding national hero status to corrupt and authoritarian leaders like Soeharto. This is the same man who oversaw the mass killings of countless Indonesians with impunity during his regime.

As Van Reybrouck translated testimonies in Malay and Dutch and read out letters from villagers, former soldiers and Dutch colonial administrators, I found myself thinking of home and the stories my mother and aunties told me about the darkness that descended on Makassar during the years of the Indonesian Revolution (Revolusi).

It was in South Sulawesi that Capt. Raymond Westerling and his men slaughtered thousands of villagers between 1946 and 1947 in the name of restoring order.

Those stories linger in my family’s collective memory like ghostly echoes: whispers about men taken away in the night, women hiding in silence as gunfire crackles through coconut groves. Van Reybrouck writes about that massacre too, carefully and without sensationalism, and hearing him speak at this year’s UWRF made me realize how rare it is for our nation to discuss those wounds openly.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Even as I sat there, however, the shadow of another project crossed my mind: the current administration’s push, led by Culture Minister Fadli Zon, to produce a new, “official” version of Indonesia’s history.

Popular

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Taiwan flags Indonesian snack imports over banned preservative

Taiwan flags Indonesian snack imports over banned preservative

Related Articles

The story of MTV: The downfall of a music disrupter

Trump’s return puts ASEAN back in spotlight

Government continues push for repatriation of artifacts from Europe

‘Java Man’ return marks Indonesia-Netherlands reconciliation: Foreign Ministers

Fadli Zon emphasizes Indonesia’s role in global cultural policy at UNESCO MONDIACULT 2025

Related Article

The story of MTV: The downfall of a music disrupter

Trump’s return puts ASEAN back in spotlight

Government continues push for repatriation of artifacts from Europe

‘Java Man’ return marks Indonesia-Netherlands reconciliation: Foreign Ministers

Fadli Zon emphasizes Indonesia’s role in global cultural policy at UNESCO MONDIACULT 2025

Popular

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table

BP-AKR clinches Pertamina fuel deal as Shell still stuck at the table
Taiwan flags Indonesian snack imports over banned preservative

Taiwan flags Indonesian snack imports over banned preservative

More in Opinion

 View more
Customers make payments using the QRIS (Quick Response Code Indonesia Standard) at a merchant in Tulungagung, East Java, on Aug. 21, 2025.
Academia

Jakarta is betting on India’s digital playbook
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stands before a picture of the founder and first president of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, at Ankara Esenboga Airport on Dec. 12, 2024.
Academia

How international crises help authoritarians
Activists carry umbrellas on Oct. 23, 2025, during the weekly Kamisan (Thursdays) peaceful demonstration in front of the State Palace in Central Jakarta.
Academia

‘Revolusi’ versus Indonesia's attempt to rewrite history

Highlight
Activists of 'Kamisan' (Thursday) silent protest stands with banners reading 'Reject Hero Title for Suharto' as they protest to demand justice for activists who were killed in the 1998 Semanggi tragedy in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on July 3, 2025. In the late 1990s, deadly riots preceded Indonesian dictator Suharto's fall, but the government says the vengeful bloodbaths that mostly targeted ethnically Chinese Indonesians will be skipped in a forthcoming revision of its official history books, slated to be launched in December 2025.
Politics

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Protesters hold banners that read “Reject the national hero title for Soeharto“ during a protest in front of the Social Affairs Ministry's office in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. The protesters, comprised of members of civic and pro-democracy groups, argue that the state should not give Soeharto a national hero title due to his history of gross human rights violations and corruptions.
Editorial

Soeharto is no hero
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa meets with Riau Islands Governor Ansar Ahmad at the Finance Ministry in Central Jakarta on Oct. 7, 2025.
Regulations

New government lending scheme potential ‘risk’ for fiscal discipline

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Meta, Oracle turn to massive debt to finance AI race
Americas

Trump says US immigration raids 'haven't gone far enough'
Academia

Jakarta is betting on India’s digital playbook
Asia & Pacific

Pakistan aims for 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal
Markets

OPEC+ further hikes oil output
Academia

How international crises help authoritarians
Academia

‘Revolusi’ versus Indonesia's attempt to rewrite history
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo, South Korea’s Lee hope to continue fighter jet project on APEC sidelines
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

‘Revolusi’ versus Indonesia's attempt to rewrite history

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.