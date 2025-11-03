ProJo’s Budi Arie says he intends to join Gerindra

Budi Arie Setiadi ('center') speaks at the office of the ProJo supporter group in Jakarta on Thursday. (Kompas.com/Adhyasta Dirgantara)

P roJo leader Budi Arie Setiadi has said he intends to join President Prabowo Subianto's Gerindra Party, in a move that cements one of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s biggest supporter groups with the Prabowo administration.

Speaking at a ProJo congress in Jakarta on Saturday, Budi said that the group was one of the earliest supporters of Prabowo’s presidential campaign in 2024 and that the organization remains committed to backing the President’s administration and political agenda.

“We hope to strengthen Prabowo’s political agenda so that his leadership becomes stronger and more solid. And for that reason, we will reinforce the President’s entire political agenda by strengthening the President’s political party,” Budi said.

“If at some point I decide to join a political party, I hope my friends in ProJo can understand, and there will be no need to ask which party it is. I might be the only person who has been asked directly by the President [to join his party] in a public forum,” he added.

Aside from considering himself and ProJo members joining Gerindra, Budi also said that the supporter group would change its logo, which currently is a silhouette of former president Jokowi, to make the group seem less “less like an individual cult”.

“We must transform ProJo. The organization has completed its task of supporting the Jokowi administration for two terms, and we now face new challenges, including global geopolitical challenges. That is why national unity has become truly important,” Budi said.

Speaking earlier in the day, Gerindra executive and House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said that the party was ready to welcome anyone seeking to join the party.