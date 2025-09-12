Vice President Gibran, Titiek tout govt synergy with Batam work visit

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) listens as Siti Hedijati “Titiek“ Soeharto, chair of House of Representatives Commission IV overseeing agriculture and fisheries, speaks during a media briefing on Sept. 10, 2025, during their work visit to Batam, Riau Islands. (Kompas.com/Rahel)

In their second joint work visit to date, the Vice President and fisheries commission chair Titiek, the President's ex-wife, traveled to Batam in a show of executive-legislative synergy.

V ice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka went on a joint work visit this week with lawmaker Siti Hediati “Titiek” Hariyadi to Batam, the Riau Islands, in a show of synergy between the executive and legislative branches.

Titiek, a politician from the Gerindra Party who was once married to President Prabowo Subianto, chairs House of Representatives Commission IV overseeing agriculture and fisheries.

On Wednesday, the pair visited SMKN 1 Batam vocational high school to inspect Prabowo’s flagship free nutritious meal program, reviewing the menu and engaging with students over the quality of food they received.

Gibran and Titiek then went to the Batam Marine Aquaculture Center (BPBL), where they took part in harvesting lobsters.

Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono was also present at the event, though it is unclear if he was in Batam on a separate visit.

Afterward, the Vice President thanked Titiek for her “support of the government’s initiatives in the fisheries and blue economy sectors”, as quoted by Kompas.com on Wednesday.

In a related press release, he also hailed Prabowo’s recent cabinet reshuffle as an effort to improve governance and public service delivery.