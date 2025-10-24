TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads
Car giant VW warns of production hit from Nexperia chips row
Democracy firewall

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads
Car giant VW warns of production hit from Nexperia chips row
Democracy firewall

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

When school lunches become a battlefield

A policy that should be as uncontroversial as “feed children well” has been turned into a stage for point-scoring, institutional turf wars and media skirmishes.

Eric Jones and I Dewa Made Agung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
DeKalb, the United States/Jakarta
Fri, October 24, 2025 Published on Oct. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-10-22T14:04:34+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A student shows a school meal he received as part of the free nutritious meal program on Sept. 15 at the Nurul Islam Klakah integrated Islamic elementary school (SDIT) in Lumajang, East Java. A student shows a school meal he received as part of the free nutritious meal program on Sept. 15 at the Nurul Islam Klakah integrated Islamic elementary school (SDIT) in Lumajang, East Java. (Antara/Irfan Sumanjaya)

I

ndonesia has quietly achieved what richer democracies often can’t: basic social goods that are broadly accepted across party lines. 

The national health insurance (JKN) program expanded at remarkable speed and now shields the vast majority of Indonesians, with support that has cut across ideological divides. During COVID-19, vaccine uptake benefited from coordination with religious and community leaders, keeping the issue largely out of the kind of red-versus-blue trench warfare familiar to Americans. Even environmental stewardship – though hardly free of controversy – has tended to be framed in technocratic terms of haze mitigation, forestry governance and compliance, rather than as a daily identity contest. 

Which is why the politicization of the free nutritious meal program feels so jarring. A policy that should be as uncontroversial as “feed children well” has been turned into a stage for point-scoring, institutional turf wars and media skirmishes.

Consider the scale and the stakes. The government earmarked roughly Rp 171 trillion (US$10.2 billion) in the 2025 budget for the free meals program, with indications of an even larger outlay in 2026. That scale rivals major social programs and creates irresistible incentives for political entrepreneurs and rent-seekers.  In recent weeks, a wave of food-poisoning outbreaks triggered calls from civil society to pause the program, while the government conceded oversight lapses and scrambled to tighten standards, close substandard kitchens and ban certain processed items.  

None of this was inevitable. If anything, the logic of the program mirrors the logic that made the JKN program broadly legitimate: fix a real social problem at national scale using a coalition that distrusts spectacle and prizes execution. Indonesia has one of the world’s most ambitious stunting-reduction agendas; a well-run school meals program should be a cornerstone of that effort. 

So why are school lunches politicized here when they’re not the frontline of culture war in the United States – a country that famously turns masks and vaccines into partisan uniforms? The comparison is clarifying.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

First, symbolic centralization versus local pragmatism. In the US, school food fights flare, but they are mostly episodic policy tussles nested in federalism: states and districts tweak, opt in or exit, and lately voters in states like Colorado have embraced universal meals through ballot measures with broad coalitions. That keeps the temperature lower than the existential battles over vaccines or curricula.  

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough

A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads

Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads

Related Articles

Indonesia, Brazil strike cooperation deals as leaders meet

Bridging science and diplomacy for global leadership

Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads

Thailand's ex-PM Paetongtarn quits as party leader

'Juiced out' bonds pushing money elsewhere?

Related Article

Indonesia, Brazil strike cooperation deals as leaders meet

Bridging science and diplomacy for global leadership

Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads

Thailand's ex-PM Paetongtarn quits as party leader

'Juiced out' bonds pushing money elsewhere?

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough

A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads

Patronage or expertise: Indonesia’s bureaucracy at a crossroads

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump looks on during an event in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on Sept. 2, 2025.
Academia

How authoritarians twist language into weapons
A student shows a school meal he received as part of the free nutritious meal program on Sept. 15 at the Nurul Islam Klakah integrated Islamic elementary school (SDIT) in Lumajang, East Java.
Academia

When school lunches become a battlefield
People crowd around various vehicles on July 23 at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2025, which drew 485,569 visitors over its 11-day run from July 24 to Aug. 3 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD City in Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

Indonesia’s national car dream: Symbolism or strategy?

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (second right) walk during a welcoming ceremony upon their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 23, 2025.
Americas

Prabowo, Lula meeting underlines South-South ties
Money wall: President Prabowo Subianto (center) speaks to his cabinet members, including Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin (second right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (third left) and Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (left), at the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Jakarta on Monday, October 20, with stacks of rupiah banknotes worth US$825 million as a backdrop. The pile of cash was shown to journalists during the handover of assets recovered from a corruption case involving the provision of crude palm oil export facilities.
Editorial

Show me the money, wisely
Protesters hold banners that read “Reject the national hero title for Soeharto“ during a protest in front of the Social Affairs Ministry's office in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. The protesters, comprised of members of civic and pro-democracy groups, argue that the state should not give Soeharto a national hero title due to his history of gross human rights violations and corruptions.
Politics

Rights groups decry govt proposal to name Soeharto national hero

The Latest

 View more
Academia

How authoritarians twist language into weapons
Archipelago

Popular Russian influencer says he was kidnapped, robbed by compatriots in Bali
Art & Culture

Where worlds meet, ‘Power in Equality’ finds its voice
Archipelago

Military Tribunal Law under fire, lenient TNI sentences
Academia

When school lunches become a battlefield
Sports

Govt to focus on developing national sports following rebuff over hosting Games
Politics

Gibran completes first year in largely symbolic role
Politics

Rights groups decry govt proposal to name Soeharto national hero
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

When school lunches become a battlefield

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.