TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
How New York turns millions of pounds of food waste into 'black gold'
Resource-scarce Japan gets more trains running on renewables
South Sulawesi police sued for Rp 800 billion over deadly Makassar riot

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
How New York turns millions of pounds of food waste into 'black gold'
Resource-scarce Japan gets more trains running on renewables
South Sulawesi police sued for Rp 800 billion over deadly Makassar riot

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

President Prabowo in damage control, installs loyalists after protests

Demonstrations that were sparked by low wages, unemployment and anger over lawmakers' lavish perks grew after footage spread of a paramilitary police vehicle running over a delivery motorcycle driver.

AFP
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, September 14, 2025 Published on Sep. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-09-14T18:33:38+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (2nd left), Minister for the Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers Mukhtaruddin (3rd left), Minister of Cooperatives Ferry Juliantono (4th left), and Minister of Haj and Umrah Mochamad Irfan Yusuf (right) attend their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on September 8, 2025. Newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (2nd left), Minister for the Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers Mukhtaruddin (3rd left), Minister of Cooperatives Ferry Juliantono (4th left), and Minister of Haj and Umrah Mochamad Irfan Yusuf (right) attend their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on September 8, 2025. (AFP/AFP)

I

n removing the finance minister and U-turning on protester demands, President Prabowo Subianto is scrambling to restore public trust while seizing a chance to install loyalists after deadly riots last month, experts say.

Demonstrations that were sparked by low wages, unemployment and anger over lawmakers' lavish perks grew after footage spread of a paramilitary police vehicle running over a delivery motorcycle driver.

The ensuing riots, which rights groups say left at least 10 dead and hundreds detained, were the biggest of Prabowo's presidency and the ex-general is now calling on the public to restore their confidence in his government.

He vowed tough action on the officers who ran over 21-year-old Affan Kurniawan, backtracked on lawmaker housing allowances, and on Monday removed five ministers, including respected finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

"We can read this as damage control after the wave of public anger, especially at... the misdirected budget efficiency," Rani Septyarini, a researcher at the Center of Economic and Law Studies, told AFP. 

Prabowo has focused on expensive social mega-projects funded by widespread budget cuts that already roused protests in February. His flagship policies include a free meal programme and a new sovereign wealth fund.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

But his new finance chief Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said Wednesday he would inject an unprecedented $12 billion into the economy to spur growth and calm simmering public anger.

Popular

At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
How New York turns millions of pounds of food waste into 'black gold'

How New York turns millions of pounds of food waste into 'black gold'

Related Articles

Indonesia faces greater flood risk this wet season, says weather agency

Heri Dono, the beloved wizard of contemporary art

Deadly Nepal protests reflect Gen Z activism across Asia

Death toll from Bali, East Nusa Tenggara floods rises to 19

JICAF 2025: From local creativity to global recognition

Related Article

Indonesia faces greater flood risk this wet season, says weather agency

Heri Dono, the beloved wizard of contemporary art

Deadly Nepal protests reflect Gen Z activism across Asia

Death toll from Bali, East Nusa Tenggara floods rises to 19

JICAF 2025: From local creativity to global recognition

Popular

At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
How New York turns millions of pounds of food waste into 'black gold'

How New York turns millions of pounds of food waste into 'black gold'

More in Indonesia

 View more
People carrying their belongings wade through a flooded street following overnight heavy rains in Legian, Badung, Bali on Sept. 10, 2025.
Society

Indonesia faces greater flood risk this wet season, says weather agency
Newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (2nd left), Minister for the Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers Mukhtaruddin (3rd left), Minister of Cooperatives Ferry Juliantono (4th left), and Minister of Haj and Umrah Mochamad Irfan Yusuf (right) attend their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on September 8, 2025.
Politics

President Prabowo in damage control, installs loyalists after protests
People carrying their belongings wade through a flooded street following overnight heavy rains in Legian, Badung, Bali on Sept. 10, 2025.
Society

Indonesia faces greater flood risk this wet season: Weather agency

Highlight
Displaced Palestinians evacuating southbound from Gaza City travel on foot and by vehicle along the coastal road in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on September 13, 2025. (Photo by / AFP)
Middle East and Africa

UN overwhelmingly endorses two-state solution declaration that condemns Hamas 
This frame grab taken from an AFPTV footage shows smoke billowing after explosions in Qatar's capital Doha on Sept. 9, 2025. An Israeli military official told AFP that the military had carried out air strikes on Doha on Sept. 9 in an operation targeting senior leaders of Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Editorial

Israel’s defiance of peace
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (second left), Banten Governor Andra Soni (left), Deputy Public Works Minister Diana Kusumastuti (second right), and PAM JAYA president director Arief Nasrudin (right) take processed drinking water at the Pesanggrahan Water Treatment Plant (IPA) in Lebak Bulus, Jakarta, on Sept. 9, 2025. The Pesanggrahan plant is able to add 750 liters per second to the drinking water supply with 75,000 new connections across 10 subdistricts in three districts of Jakarta, while also supporting water needs in South Tangerang.
Jakarta

Privatization fears cast shadow over Jakarta’s clean water future

The Latest

 View more
Society

Indonesia faces greater flood risk this wet season, says weather agency
Politics

President Prabowo in damage control, installs loyalists after protests
Middle East and Africa

Israel intensifies Gaza City bombing as Rubio arrives
Economy

Bali takes massive economic hit from worst flooding in years
Middle East and Africa

Rubio visits Israel in aftermath of Qatar strike
Tech

Resource-scarce Japan gets more trains running on renewables
Regulations

House pushes Danantara role in subsidized fertilizer strategy
Economy

Govt flags irradiated scrap from Philippines amid contaminated shrimp exports to US
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

President Prabowo in damage control, installs loyalists after protests

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.