Rights bodies form fact-finding team on violent protests, riots

National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) commissioner Abdul Haris Semendawai (second right) sits next to Chairwoman Anis Hidayah (right), Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI) commissioners Sylvana Maria (center) and Dian Sasmita (second left) as well as National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan) commissioner Yuni Asriyanti during a press briefing on Sept. 12 in Jakarta. During the press briefing, the independent rights bodies announced the establishment of an independent fact-finding team to investigates violent conduct during recent nationwide riots that followed protests denouncing wealth inequality and lawmakers' lavish allowances. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

State independent rights bodies, including National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) and National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan), form a fact-finding team to review casualties and damages from recent nationwide riots and look into who masterminded them.

S ix human rights state bodies have set up an independent fact-finding team to investigate riots erupting during recent nationwide protests, which were marred by police brutality and led to deaths and injuries.

The team will assess the impact of the week-long protests in several cities as well as reviewing casualties, injuries, socio-economic losses and damages to public facilities, while trying to identify those responsible for instigating the riots.

The team’s findings and recommendations will be submitted to the government and the House of Representatives.

“We will work objectively, impartially and inclusively. We aim to uncover the truth, uphold the law, provide redress for victims and prevent similar violations from recurring,” said Abdul Haris Semendawai, commissioner of National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) which is part of the joint fact-finding team.

Also joining the team were the Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK), the National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan), the Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI), the Indonesian Ombudsman and the National Commission on Disability.

The team acknowledged it would need cooperation from authorities in doing its job.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

“We urge the government and law enforcement authorities to provide access, protection and full support for the team’s work,” said LPSK deputy chair Sri Suparyati.