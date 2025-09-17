TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
BREAKING: Constitutional Court rejects 5 petitions challenging TNI Law

In a single hearing on Wednesday, the Constitutional Court threw out five petitions for a judicial review of the TNI Law reivision passed in March, challenging the legislative process as rushed and lacking transparency.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, September 17, 2025 Published on Sep. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-09-17T15:27:35+07:00

A police officer patrols the grounds of the Constitutional Court in Central Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025. A police officer patrols the grounds of the Constitutional Court in Central Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

T

he Constitutional Court has rejected one legal challenge and dismissed four others filed by civic groups against the revised Indonesian Military (TNI) Law passed in March, which prompted widespread backlash over several contentious provisions.

During a hearing on Wednesday at the court in Central Jakarta, the judicial panel rejected a petition lodged by a coalition of human rights groups, including the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI), Imparsial and the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras).

In their ruling, justices argued there was sufficient evidence showing the House of Representatives had promoted public participation and transparency during the drafting process in February.

Critics previously said the process was rushed, thereby excluding public consultation.

“Lawmakers made efforts to open up space for public participation in drafting the law revision,” Justice Guntur Hamzah read out during the hearing. He added that people could oversee the process on online platforms such as YouTube.

The court dismissed the plaintiff’s argument that the revision was rushed and the draft law was not publicly accessible, which covered the deliberations on March 14 and 15, when lawmakers discussed the bill behind closed doors at the Fairmont Jakarta hotel.

“During the said meeting, the head of the meeting noted that it was open to the public,” Guntur said.

Four of the court’s nine justices provided dissenting opinions in the ruling: Chief Justice Suhartoyo and justices Saldi Isra, Enny Nurbaningsih and Arsul Sani.

Read also: Govt, House staunch defense opens court battle on TNI Law

The Constitutional Court rejected a total of five petitions challenging the TNI Law revision in its ruling on Wednesday. All petitions highlighted the legislative process, contending that it was fast-tracked, lacked transparency and prevented public oversight.

Earlier during the same hearing, the court dismissed the four other petitions filed by law school students from the University of Indonesia, Gadjah Mada University and Padjadjaran University, ruling that the plaintiffs lacked the legal standing to challenge the law revision.

In contrast to five earlier petitions dismissed in June, Justice Enny said these four judicial review petitions were initially accepted because the justices wanted to verify the plaintiffs’ legal standing, which they deemed “unconvincing”.

“There is no evidence or facts in our examination that showed the plaintiffs had actively monitored the drafting of the TNI Law revision since the process began,” she said on Wednesday, while reading out the related ruling.

In their dissenting opinions, both the chief justice and Justice Saldi said the plaintiffs had a legitimate position to mount a legal challenge against the law revision.

The passage of TNI Law revision in March sparked several protests under the banner of Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) in several vities across the country before and after the House passed the bill.

Related Articles

Thai military’s bad example

Integrity takes center stage in Supreme Court justices screening

Analysis: Constitutional Court ends deputy ministers’ moonlighting

Why the House struggles to maintain independence and trust

Post-riot military presence vexes civil groups

People gather around a boat carrying newly-arrived Rohingya refugees after authorities prevented the refugees from disembarking and ordered them to remain on board the vessel on Jan. 29 at Leuge Beach in East Aceh regency, Aceh. At least 75 Rohingya refugees arrived by boat at a beach in Aceh on Jan. 29, but were stopped by authorities from disembarking, according to local officials.
Archipelago

Medan reaffirms humanitarian support for refugees
A police officer patrols the grounds of the Constitutional Court in Central Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025.
Politics

BREAKING: Constitutional Court rejects 5 petitions challenging TNI Law
President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka lead the first plenary meeting of the Red and White Cabinet on Oct. 23, 2024, at the State Palace in Jakarta.
Politics

BREAKING: Prabowo reshuffles his cabinet again

Ministers await the first cabinet meeting of President Prabowo Subianto’s administration at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Oct. 23, 2024. In his speech at the meeting, Prabowo urged all his ministers to support his trademark free nutritious meals program and to work efficiently despite the cabinet’s large size.
Politics

BREAKING: Prabowo reshuffles his cabinet again
Attendants of a gas station owned by state-owned energy holding company Pertamina serves customers in Semarang, Central Java on Feb. 27, 2025. The Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ministry raises a plan to establish a team to verify the octane number of gasoline amid concerns from the public of fuel adulteration, following a graft investigation by the Attorney General's Office (AGO) pertaining to the fuel import and export by a Pertamina subsidiary.
Editorial

Let consumers choose
This handout picture released by the Qatar News Agency (QNA) shows Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani (center) chairing the 2025 Arab-Islamic emergency summit in Doha on September 15, 2025. Arab and Muslim leaders called for a review of ties with Israel after emergency talks in Doha following last week's deadly strike on Hamas members in the Qatari capital.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia calls for Israeli accountability amid Qatar strike outrage

Companies

Danantara wants 12% Freeport stake to bolster state ownership
Archipelago

Medan reaffirms humanitarian support for refugees
Regulations

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms
Politics

BREAKING: Constitutional Court rejects 5 petitions challenging TNI Law
Politics

BREAKING: Prabowo reshuffles his cabinet again
Asia & Pacific

Timor Leste drops plan to buy SUVs for lawmakers
Regulations

Danantara to boost housing loans to Rp 250 trillion in 2026
Middle East and Africa

Israel to open new route for Gazans fleeing besieged city
