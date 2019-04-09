TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post
Indonesia, South Korea set sights on millennials to boost bilateral ties

  • Agnes Anya

    The Jakarta Post

Jakarta   /   Tue, April 9, 2019   /  01:27 pm
Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi (front right) and her South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha share a moment while engaging with the youth in a public discussion on global issues in Jakarta on Monday.(JP/Dhoni Setiawan)
Diplomatic ties between Indonesia and South Korea were strengthened Monday when Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi and her Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha interacted with a young audience and pledged to boost millennial-related cooperation, particularly among the youth and within the creative industry. Sitting casually before dozens of enthusiastic young adults at the event in Jakarta, Retno and Kang said millennials were a point of focus for them in their diplomatic missions. The young generation was where Indonesia and South Korea put high hopes for future bilateral ties, the two ministers said at Monday’s event, which was themed “Millennials Talk with Madam Secretaries”. “The millennial generation is not only much younger but also comes with good potentials and civilities. This generation faces an exciting era but with a bit of intimidating uncertaint...



