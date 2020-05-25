TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post
PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
press enter to search

PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

China official in Hong Kong says some protest acts "terrorist in nature"

  •  

    Reuters

Beijing, China   /   Mon, May 25, 2020   /   05:30 pm
China official in Hong Kong says some protest acts A woman reacts after riot police fired tear gas to disperse protesters taking part in a pro-democracy rally against a proposed new security law in Hong Kong on May 24, 2020. Police fired tear gas and water cannon at thousands of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters who gathered on May 24 against a controversial security law proposed by China, in the most intense clashes in months. (Agence France Presse/Anthony Wallace)
share this article

China's foreign ministry office in Hong Kong said on Monday some actions during last year's pro-democracy protests were "terrorist in nature" and "troublemakers" colluded with foreign forces, posing "imminent danger" to national security.

Xie Feng, commissioner of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong, made his remarks during a speech on proposed national security legislation in Hong Kong, in which he sought to reassure foreign investors they would not be affected.

Xie said the law tackled secession, subversion, foreign interference and terrorism and would only affect a small number of residents, while for the rest "there was absolutely no need to panic".

"The legislation will alleviate the grave concerns among local and foreign business communities about the violent and terrorist forces," Xie said.

His comments added to a chorus of strengthening government rhetoric against protesters in the Chinese-ruled city, where security officials cited cases involving explosives "commonly used in terrorist attacks overseas" as a growing concern.

The proposed legislation, which could also see Chinese intelligence agencies set up bases in one of the world's biggest financial hubs, sent Hong Kong's stock market tumbling last week and drew condemnation from Western governments.

Pro-democracy activists fear it would limit rights and freedoms guaranteed under a "one country, two systems" agreement made with Britain on Hong Kong's 1997 return to Chinese rule.

But Xie said the legislation would, in fact, strengthened it and rights would be preserved.

"Do not be intimidated or misled, exploited by those with ulterior motives and in particular, do not be a rumour monger yourself, or join the anti-China forces in stigmatizing or demonizing the legislation," he said, addressing "law-abiding citizens and foreign internationals who love Hong Kong".

Topics :

the jakarta post
The Jakarta Post

Our partners

© 2016 - 2020 PT. Niskala Media Tenggara