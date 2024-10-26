Waiting for Prabowo's bold move to bolster education

There is a need for a concerted effort to bolster Indonesian education, which relies heavily on Prabowo’s strong leadership to navigate his cabinet.
resident Prabowo Subianto intended to share his optimism by announcing his cabinet on the same day of his inauguration. However, the current realities of increasing challenges and backsliding in many sectors may hinder such optimism from radiating. Moreover, the expansion of the cabinet has induced skepticism that it is merely a transactional tool to accommodate Prabowo’s supporters.
One of the ministries being restructured regards the education sector, which has now been transformed into three separate entities, focusing on primary and secondary education, higher education, science and technology and culture.
However, the prospect of Indonesian education remains uncertain. The field has experienced various short-lived policies and changing regulations, which sometimes complicate rather than solve problems.
Prabowo campaigned on the continuity of the previous administration of Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, which may inspire stability and long-term vision, but could also indicate stagnation.
Reflecting on current developments, the challenges faced by the appointed ministries seem to be increasing rather than easing.
Despite criticism, the previous education, culture, research and technology minister, Nadiem Makarim, has made a bold transformation in education, particularly his main flagship program, the Kurikulum Merdeka (Independent Curriculum).
What made his innovation unique was that he fostered a digitalization strategy in education, specifically targeting teachers through his “super app” to empower them in emancipated teaching and learning. It was the first massive structural change in which education technology was integrated to manage the vast Indonesian educational system since the beginning of the decentralization n 2002.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.