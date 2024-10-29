TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
'Prabowo could provide unique contribution to reducing tensions in Korean Peninsula'

Indonesia’s strategic location in the Indo-Pacific places it in a critical position to contribute to the region’s security architecture

M. Taufiqurrahman (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, October 29, 2024

'Prabowo could provide unique contribution to reducing tensions in Korean Peninsula' Former South Korean foreign minister Park Jin.

uring his two-year stint as South Korea's foreign minister Park Jin accomplished a lot. A staunch believer in the alliance between the United States and South Korea, Park became the first foreign minister to visit Tokyo since 2019 and last year he joined Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa in a trilateral summit after a four-year hiatus. Park has also espoused the belief that China is a key partner for achieving peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. 

Last week, during a stopover in Jakarta, Park delivered a public lecture in an event organized by Prasetya Mulya University's East Asian Studies Center, during which he spoke at length about the progress made by Indonesia and South Korea in their partnership for development. Park responded to queries posed by The Jakarta Post following the event. Below are excerpts.

What’s happening on the peninsula with the new tensions now arising?

The current situation on the Korean Peninsula is precarious, with North Korea's aggressive actions and rhetoric pushing the region toward instability. Pyongyang has declared "two hostile states" confronting on the Korean Peninsula, and abruptly demolished the northern sections of inter-Korean road infrastructure which is not only a physical but a symbolic rupture of peace and stability. As North Korea continues to adopt a confrontational stance, the region faces increased tensions and a heightened risk of miscalculation. South Korea, along with its ally and friends, will respond by further strengthening deterrence measures in cooperation with the US and Japan while dissuading North Korea from making reckless provocations and exploring dialogue and diplomacy.

Also, the growing military ties between North Korea and Russia represent a dangerous shift in the geopolitical landscape, with direct consequences for Ukraine, the Korean Peninsula and global security. This illicit military collusion provides Russia with critical ammunition and missile supplies, and even the dispatch of combat troops from North Korea, for waging a prolonged war in Ukraine and, in return, possibly offering North Korea access to Russia’s advanced military technology and diplomatic support. This development, which violates UN resolutions, necessitates a reevaluation of defense strategies and consideration of possible measures to respond to heightened threats to Ukraine and South Korea.

How do you think Indonesia under Prabowo Subianto’s government can contribute to easing the tension?

Indonesia, under the newly inaugurated Prabowo government, is expected to strengthen cooperation with the Republic of Korea in the areas of economic and trade partnership, infrastructure and urban development, defense security partnership, energy and green technology, and cultural exchange and education. It could also provide a unique and valuable contribution to reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula while supporting broader peace and stability efforts in Northeast Asia.

The Jakarta Post
Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.